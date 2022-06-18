$25,000 reward issued to find vandals who targeted contractor building ‘Cop City’

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that could lead investigators to a group of vandals who targeted a contractor working on a project for local police.

Police released surveillance photos that show more vandalism at Brasfield and Gorrie, the general contractors working on the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been nicknamed Cop City.

The vandals also targeted the Cobb-based construction company before.

Protestors say the construction of the training center in DeKalb County will encroach on Atlanta’s largest urban forest.

Anyone with information on the identities of the vandals are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: