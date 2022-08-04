$25,000 reward offered. FBI wants help to find this man after incident in Columbus

An incident last week in Columbus has prompted the FBI to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown.

He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI agent July 28 in Columbus, according to the announcement posted on the FBI’s website.

Monday, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

Brown should be considered armed and dangerous, the announcement says. He is described as a 24-year-old Black male, 5-foot-11, 197 pounds, with brown eyes. His date of birth is Oct. 6, 1997.

To report any information about this case, call the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.