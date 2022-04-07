$25,000 reward offered in search for suspect in crash that killed father, toddler

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in their search for the suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed a father and his 3-year-old daughter in Long Beach last month.

Octavio Montano Islas, 24, who remains at large, is suspected of driving the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup that slammed into an apartment building in the 6600 block of Rose Avenue on the evening of March 1, authorities said.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Jose Palacios-Gonzalez, 42, and his daughter, Samantha Palacios.

Police said Islas fled the scene on foot.

On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward at the request of Supervisor Janice Hahn. The city of Long Beach is contributing $15,000, bringing the total reward to $25,000 for "information leading to the apprehension and/or conviction" of Islas.

“The deaths of Jose and Samantha have had a devastating, lasting impact on our community,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “We are hopeful this reward will encourage those with information to come forward, and I want to thank Supervisor Hahn for supporting these efforts as well.”

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has issued an arrest warrant for Islas on suspicion of two counts of felony manslaughter, one count of felony driving under the influence and one count of felony hit and run.

Anyone with information on Islas’ whereabouts or the collision is asked to contact Det. Kevin Johansen of the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7355.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.