$25,000 reward offered for info on Sprague man’s murder

State police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the 2017 murder of a Sprague man.

Steven Devost, 31, died after being shot multiple times outside his home at 1 Bay St. on the evening of Dec. 14, a Thursday, police said. The reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the responsible person or persons, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Lloyd Wright at 860-848-6548 or 860-987-3901.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com