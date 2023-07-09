25-50-100 Years Ago -- July 9

Jul. 9—100 Years Ago

July 9, 1923

A new Nash automobile, belonging to Page Webber, Knoxville, was stolen Saturday night about midnight and early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon Deputies Sheriff Joseph E. Chew and Morgan Runkles found the car wrecked by fire a short distance this side of Martinsburg. There is not a clue as to who stole the machine.

Charged with violating the Frederick county law which prohibits the telling of fortunes, a band of about 35 gypsies were arrested Friday evening near New Market by Deputy Sheriff Allen Bartgis and were taken before Justice Falconer, of New Market, who fined them $20 and costs.

To escape the frenzy of her husband, crazed with moonshine liquor and armed with a knife and razor, Mrs. John Gittinger leaped from the home of her sister, Mrs. Lewis Esterly, West Fourth street, Saturday night and is thought to be badly hurt. In her descent, about 20 feet, she struck an iron cellar door, which gave way, precipitating her into the cellar, an additional five or six feet.

50 Years Ago

July 9, 1973

A 19-year-old Myersville man and a 14-year-old Highland youth were charged Sunday in a shooting incident which occurred early Friday morning near Mountaindale. Tfc. V.E. Wolfe reported Sunday that a Frederick man notified the barracks early Friday morning that while he was parked near Fishing Creek and Five Forks Road near the Frederick City Watershed a vehicle approached and the occupants began shooting. Two bullet holes were found in the vehicle, Tfc. Wolfe said.

Frederick committed seven errors in losing to Mt. Airy , 5-1, Saturday, was was stopped cold for the second time this season by Brunswick's Don Care as the locals fell to third place in the District II Legion baseball standings.

25 Years Ago

July 9, 1998

An ice rink that received more than $2 million in loans from local banks, local and state governments and the U.S. Small Business Administration has decided to declare bankruptcy. "We're not closing," said Byron Dyke, general manager of the Frederick Sport and Ice Arena. "This is a reorganization." The rink off Md. 26 near Trading Lane opened in 1994.

A 38-year-old father was sent to jail Wednesday for selling his infant son for $100 cash and a used car. "This is a difficult case," Frederick County Circuit Court Judge G. Edward Dwyer said before sentencing the man to two years prison with all suspended but 90 days in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

A 16-year-old Brunswick girl, dressed in black with a ski mask and a hat, held up a Frederick liquor store Tuesday night, according to Frederick police. Carrying a caulking gun wrapped in a red towel, she pointed it at the man behind the counter, and said "Give me your money or I'll blow your f---- head off," Officer First Class Dennis Dudley wrote in court papers. The teen was charged with numerous offenses, including attempted armed robbery and two counts of second-degree assault, said Sgt. Thomas Ledwell.

(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The "20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)