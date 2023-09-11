25-50-100 Years Ago -- Sept. 11

Sep. 11—100 Years Ago

Sept. 11, 1923

Petty thieving in the vicinity of Johnsville, Unionville and along the Frederick and Carroll county line, near Union Bridge, has caused a feeling of apprehension and alarm among farmers of those localities. Houses and outbuildings have been broken into and meat, lard, poultry and household articles have been stolen and carried away in automobiles. It is said that an organized gang with headquarters near Johnsville is opening in that section of the county, day and night. Several weeks ago residents of Petersville district in the vicinity of Knoxville and the "Merryland Tract" made a similar complaint to the county authorities.

The first definite step take toward closing the six-mile gap in the Frederick-Liberty-Oak Orchard-New Windsor-Westminster highway has been taken by the State Roads Commission. The commission has advertised for bids for constructing one-mile of concrete highway from New Windsor toward Liberty, by way of the Buffalo road.

Commander Pierce Light Wilson, navigating officer of the U.S.S. Colorado, the world's largest warship, is a nephew of Mrs. F.I. Stoner, East Second street. As a youth, Commander Wilson spent several summers here.

50 Years Ago

Sept. 11, 1973

How should Frederick City save the downtown? Is new development the kind you want in your city? Do you like the way the Board of Aldermen handled affairs on your street? Frederick City voters, 11,000 of them, will have a chance to voice their opinions today as polls open at 8 a.m. for the city primary.

ATLANTA — Slugger Hank Aaron pulled within four home runs of equaling Babe Ruth's record 714 Monday night when he racked his 710th career homer. Aaron now has 37 home runs this season.

25 Years Ago

Sept. 11, 1998

Growth was the big issue among candidates in races for House of Delegates, state Senate and Frederick County Commissioner at a forum in Myersville Thursday. The forum, sponsored by the Frederick County Civic Federation, drew a crowd of about 60 people and a large number of candidates. Most of the discussion was focused on the amount of residential development in Frederick County and how it impacts schools, roads and quality of life in general.

WASHINGTON — Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr's referral to Congress accuses President Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice and provides a damaging portrayal of his contacts with Monica Lewinsky and Oval Office secretary Betty Currie. The referral Mr. Starr sent on Wednesday lays out detailed evidence that prosecutors contend shows Mr. Clinton committed perjury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and abuse of power, sources said. "The report is a straight narrative" and it alleges that "the president continued to lie and lie and lie," one source said, using government employees and resources.

(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The "20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)