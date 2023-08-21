25-50-100 Years Ago -- Aug. 21

Aug. 21—100 Years Ago

Aug. 21, 1923

The work of constructing a mile of concrete highway from the end of the stretch on West Main street, Emmitsburg, to the Pennsylvania state line, has been completed, according to information given out Monday evening at the office of District Engineer W.F. Childs. This highway will be thrown open to traffic on September 1.

A thorough search is being conducted by county officials for Russell Gibson, 16, who disappeared on Thursday from the home of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Krantz, near Frederick, where he had been living for some times. Gibson's parents are dead and he has been making his home at the Krantz farm. He was graduated from the Frederick High School in June, and since then he had been assisting Mr. Krantz in farming. The boy is said to be exceptionally bright and to have made unusual progress in his studies.

50 Years Ago

Aug. 21, 1973

Mt. Airy mayor Lewis C. Dixon indicated at Monday night's meeting that the town is currently studying plans to increase police protection in the town. Before an audience of five persons at "developer's night," Dixon said that the town is considering a number of options of the best ways to provide extra police protection for Mt. Airy. The town has no police force of its own.

With a flash flood hitting the Brigadoon-Maryvale area Saturday evening, only two days after the Mayor and Board of Aldermen overrode citizen objections to a townhouse project in the area and approved flood encroachment lines, four city officials again agreed that a new culvert under West Patrick Street will cure the flood conditions.

25 Years Ago

Aug. 21, 1998

Two men, one a volunteer firefighter, are being held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on charges they set the fire that destroyed the roller-skating rink in Braddock Heights early Wednesday. Investigators said "spite or revenge" appears to be the motive behind the torching of the historic mountaintop rink because one of the men had been barred from the establishment. In addition to torching the rink, the men were charged with setting three sheds and a pavilion on fire on Holter Road.

A symbol of the American West has arrived in Frederick, and it could mean bad news for farmers. Coyotes have been sighted in Frederick, and the animals have been known to attack sheep, calves, cats and dogs. A coyote sighting was reported as recently as a week ago, said Merry Ellen Poole, director of Animal Control.

(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The "20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)