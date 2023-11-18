25 accused of running multi-county drug ring

Nov. 18—TRIAD — A federal indictment unsealed Thursday accuses 25 people of taking part in a narcotics trafficking conspiracy that distributed drugs from Mexico in several counties, including Guilford and Randolph.

And a house in High Point is among the property that federal prosecutors want to seize if the 25 are convicted.

The indictment, which was issued Oct. 30 in U.S. District Court in Greensboro after a two-year investigation, says that they distributed methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine hydrochloride in Guilford, Randolph, Durham and Montgomery counties.

The indictment does not provide many details about what investigators found during the two-year investigation, but it does say that around Aug. 2, 2022, Ronald Lee Johnson of High Point gave $32,900 to Alex Villafuente to send to Cesar Noe Lopez in California, and Lopez would use it to buy drugs from Mexico.

It also says that in Randolph County around Sept. 22, 2022, a person not named in the indictment sent $23,500 to Adolfo Medrano-Vargas, who was being helped by Felipe "Gallo" Aguilar-Rios and Camerino Atanachio-Hernandez, to be used to purchase drugs in Mexico.

The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of 21 guns, mostly pistols, and two real estate parcels: Johnson's property in the 2300 block of Bellemeade Street in High Point, where investigators seized $35,500 in cash, and a property in Troy, where they seized $53,910 in cash.

In addition to those named as being involved in the money transfers, others charged are:

—Alan Christopher Little, also known as "Rick Ross."

—Travis Laquan Headen.

—Ana Ochoa-Ibarra, also known as Anna Maria Guada Morales-Iriqui.

—Angel Yahir Quintero-Arredondo, also known as Angel Yahir Quintero.

—Anthony James "Ant" Butler.

—Loretta McCoy Little, also known as Arivette Little and Loretta Arivette Little.

—Cesar Ayon Gamboa.

—Damien Terrell Clyburn, also known as Damian Clyburn and "Rell."

—Eduardo Josue Hernandez.

—Jared Marcus Moore.

—J-Kari Christyle "J" Collins.

—Merissa Collins Wall, also known as Merissa Faye Collins, Merissa Faye Wall and "Rissa."

—Michael James Butler.

—Nayeli Perez.

—Mary Ojeda.

—Omar Meza.

—Rashad Lequan "Green Mile" Shipp.

—Rodrick Eugene "Fruit" Little.

—Ronald Lee Johnson.

—Wesley Queznek "Quez" Collins.

Additional counts in the indictment charge some of the defendants with distribution of narcotics, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and money laundering.