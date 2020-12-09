25 amazing stocking stuffers you can get from Walmart under $15

One of the best parts of Christmas morning, in my opinion, is opening the stocking. You get your year's supply of lip balm, some candy, and possibly a tiny item you've been wanting all in one small package. Figuring out what to put in a stocking can be one of the best parts of Christmas shopping, but also one of the most difficult. However, you're in luck. Walmart has tons of well-priced items that are perfect for throwing in a stocking or even for gifting as part of an exchange or Secret Santa.

Whether you have your stockings hanging around on the fireplace or plan to mail them out, here are some of the best affordable stocking stuffers you can get from Walmart. And don't forget—if you have Walmart+, you may be able to receive these products within just a few hours.

1. Some 2020 approved sweatpants

On theme for 2020.

Sweatpants were a big mood this year and they're not going out of style anytime soon. If you or someone you're shopping for have been relying on the same sweatpants rotation for a while, consider checking out these inexpensive sweatpants (technically, pajama pants) from Walmart. Available in four neutral colors and made with soft, comfy cotton, these sweatpants were a reviewer favorite for their lightweight fabric and tapered fit.

Get the George Men's Solid Knit Pajama Pants from Walmart for $9.96

2. A classic card game for the whole family

It may seem simple but you'll want to play for hours.

Card games are truly how I (and I'm sure many others) measured time throughout 2020—who was winning the most games, whose team had the longest streak, who was getting the angriest from week to week. Five Crowns is an amazing card game for your family or your quarantine buddies. It's fast, easy to learn, and makes for some great nights in. Plus, it's small enough to throw in a stocking.

Get Five Crowns from Walmart for $9.97

3. Some requisite lip balms

You can't go wrong with lip balm.

Lip balms and lip glosses are perfect for stockings—they're tiny, usually come in packs (perfect for splitting up between a few stockings), and are a winter staple. These Burt's Bees lip glosses are made with 100% natural ingredients and are lightly tinted in warm berry colors, perfect for touching up a makeup look or throwing in your bag for everyday use.

Get the Burt's Bees Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm from Walmart for $9.57

4. A plush, cozy blanket

Coziness is a must this Christmas.

This might be a bit of a stretch for a stocking, but no one who unravels this oversized sherpa throw will complain. Available in several lovely plaids and patterns, this sherpa blanket is machine washable and would make a great gift for anyone on your list. Reviewers championed this blanket for its massive size and high-quality feel.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Oversized Sherpa Throw from Walmart for $14.92

5. Time-tested hand cream for the colder months

High quality hand cream for winter.

L'Occitane makes some amazing skincare products, and this shea butter hand cream is heavy-duty enough to withstand the winter chill. Reviewers loved the consistency and scent of this hand cream and noted that it didn't leave their hands feeling greasy or slick, which is a plus where reparative skincare products are concerned.

Get the L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream from Walmart for $9.99

6. A hot sauce set for your spicy friends

Add a little spice.

If someone you know has been getting through quarantine by watching Hot Ones episodes on repeat, this set of five hot sauces is a perfect stocking stuffer. With five pepper varieties and flavors to choose from, reviewers were big fans of this hot sauce set for the fact that you can taste both the flavor and heat of each sauce.

Get the Pepper Patch Sauces Gift Set from Walmart for $4.49

7. A can cooler for the beer drinker on the go

A travel buddy.

We don't recommend beer-drinking on the go, but if you're spending some time outside this year and want to bring along a cold beverage for your walks, hikes, and whatever else, this stainless steel can cooler is a perfect accessory. The top of the cooler is vacuum sealed so you won't run the risk of losing your drink, and reviewers loved it for its ability to keep things cold for a long time and to keep their drinks secure while out and about.

Get the Ozark Trail Drink Sleeve Vacuum-sealed Stainless Steel Can Cooler from Walmart for $6.74

8. Adorable bath toys

I mean, how cute.

As we noted, multipacks are great for stockings, and if you have a large group of little ones who need some cute stuff for their stockings look no further than these deeply precious bath toys. Reviewers recommended this product if you're looking to get your kid more interested in bath time, and noted that they were easy to keep clean.

Get the Munchkin Barnyard Friends Squirts Bath Toys from Walmart for $9.99

9. These unique balls

This unique toy makes a great stocking stuffer.

If you are looking for items that are ideal for kids who have sensory needs, you need to check out these playful and colorful balls. Their unique textures make holding them fun and the kids will love throwing them around and to each other. Reviewers are saying that kids and adults love the texture of these balls and that they have great bounce to them.

Get the Drop Dots Ball from Walmart for $8.88

10. A closet staple at a great price

I love the idea of putting smaller clothing items in stockings—it's unexpected and thoughtful, especially if someone on your list is in need of staple items but might not buy them for themselves. This thermal henley is a warm layer that comes in ten great colors. Reviewers loved buying multiples of this shirt and many said it worked well as a year-round item.

Get the George Men's and Big Men's Long Sleeve Thermal Henley from Walmart for $9.98

11. Some topical Star Wars tooth accessories

So much Mandalorian.

If you have kids on your list that are very invested in sweet Grogu (Baby Yoda) but also need some practical items thrown into their stockings, this Star Wars dental care gift set featuring images from The Mandalorian is a great way to infuse a little fun into a daily routine.

Get the Crest & Oral-B Kids Star Wars The Mandalorian Gift Set from Walmart for $9.88

12. Some comfy socks

Give the gift of coziness.

Socks are, weirdly, a holiday staple. The thrill of finding a pair of seasonal cozy socks in my stocking is joyfully consistent, and I always end up buying my dad socks as well (since I tend to steal his when I'm home visiting). These lined socks in festive patterns and prints would make great stocking stuffers. Better yet, buy matching pairs for the whole crew.

Get the Muk Luks Cabin Cozy Socks from Walmart for $9.97

13. A hand mixer for the baker

A handy kitchen tool.

If you have someone in your life that's big on baking (or just on watching people bake on Food Network), this hand mixer would make a great small gift. If you're feeling particularly sneaky, removing it from the box and loading it into the stocking so that the parts are separate and the person opening it has to guess what the item is might be a fun way to present it.

Get the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer from Walmart for $12.96

14. Both a candy cane and candy

The candy canes can.

'Tis the season to eat candy. Christmas candy is a stocking staple, and this candy cane-shaped tube of M&Ms just screams festive. Grab one for everyone in your household so no one's left out. Reviewers were overwhelmingly positive about these candy cane tubes, noting that they were great for Christmas stockings!

Get the M&M's Candy Cane Tube from Walmart $2

15. More games!

Muster your army of unicorns.

2020 has pretty much been a year filled with games as far as I'm concerned, and this Unstable Unicorns card game is great for whittling away the time between Christmas and New Years. Gather your crew and betray, backstab, and claw your way to unicorn-filled glory with your unicorn army. This game was one of the 2019 Toy of the Year award winners and was a reviewer favorite.

Get the Unstable Unicorns Card Game from Walmart for $12.99

16. Sweet little earrings

Gold is Christmas-y, right?

Spread a little holiday cheer with something bright and beautiful in the form of these gold earrings. These bauble-shaped stud earrings are great for someone that's looking to expand their earring collection or add a stylish basic to their repertoire. Reviewers loved these earrings for their bright shine and elegant look.

Get the Solid Gold Classic Ball Stud Earrings from Walmart for $12.99

17. A skincare staple

Give the gift of great skincare.

Everyone could use a little more moisture in the winter. As we noted, filling a stocking with items that will get guaranteed daily use is never a bad option, and this hydro boosting gel moisturizer from Neutrogena is great if you want to provide someone with something they'll use constantly.

Get the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer from Walmart for $13.49

18. A product for the person who's obsessed with their brows

Wave the wand and magic the hair away.

This is perfect for the person that's always stealing the tweezers. If you know someone that's always looking for new products to try out, consider tossing this brow-perfecting hair remover—which happens to come in three colors—their way. Reviewers recommended this product for traveling and noted that the lighted end helped them be precise with their brow maintenance.

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Brows, Painless Precision Hair Remover from Walmart for $14.99

19. Highly rated curl custard

This curl custard is great for those with curly hair.

If your teen loves hair products that work and smell amazing, then you should give them the Design Essentials Natural Honey products. Perfect for curly and frizzy hair to coil hair, this curl forming custard gives hair shine and moisture without drying hair out or leaving buildup. With less frizz, your teen can mold and style their hair with more confidence and love the results. Reviewers say that this smells delicious and adds shine to curls while taking the frizz away.

Get the Design Essentials Natural Honey CurlForming Custard with Honey & Chamomile from Walmart for $14.97

20. Replacement yoga pants

For lounging around.

Much like the sweatpants we featured, these yoga pants would make a great stocking stuffer for someone that's been relying on a single pair of yoga pants to get them through every Zoom meeting. Reviewers really enjoyed these lightweight yoga pants for their comfortable wide-leg fit and sturdy waistband.

Get the Athletic Works Women's Dri-More Core Athleisure Relaxed Fit Yoga Pant from Walmart for $14

21. This fun kids' game

This is the second-best banana-themed game you can put in a stocking.

This game helps strengthen hand and eye coordination as well as thinking and computing quickly. Kids will have a blast trying to collect all the bananas from the monkey. This is a stocking stuffer treat that they will enjoy a lot and adults can also join in on the fun. This game is ideal for preschool-aged and older, but also makes a great gift for adults looking for games they can play with small kids.

Get the Goliath Banana Blast from Walmart for $9.99

22. TTRPG dice for the nerd in your life

Roll the dice on a new hobby.

This is a great gift if you're trying to get everyone in your household invested in tabletop roleplaying games (which you should totally do). So many dice! So many beautiful colors! This is very similar to a big set of dice I purchased when I started playing Dungeons & Dragons that I then gifted to a big group of my friends, and the cute little bags make for excellent stocking stuffers.

Get the 5 Sets of Dice for Dungeons & Dragons from Walmart for $10.99

23. Star Wars LEGOs

Every Christmas should feature some LEGOs.

LEGOs are, to this day, one of my favorite things to receive over the holidays. They add a level of childish joy to almost any occasion, they're a nice little activity on Christmas mornings, and if you have someone on your list that's a big fan of properties like Marvel or Star Wars they can make great themed gifts. This kit features four minifigures and a few accessories for you to build, and Walmart has plenty more LEGOs on offer if Star Wars isn't your scene.

Get the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack from Walmart for $13.47

24. An amazing word game

So you can get into shouting matches about spelling.

As noted, games are one of the best gifts, in my opinion, and Bananagrams is the best. The best I tell you. At some point our Bananagrams set (all Bananagrams sets are adorably encased in banana-shaped bags) was lost or absconded with and it was a sad day in our household. Luckily, Walmart carries the game for a great price.

Get Bananagrams from Walmart for $14.99

25. Literal stocking stuffers

Get it?

If you have anyone you're shopping for that loves hiking or wandering around outside in the winter but hates the cold, these are the best. These toe-warming adhesives are made for keeping your feet warm over long periods of outdoor activity and fit nicely within your shoes. They're also just a total dad joke of a stocking stuffer, so if you're looking for gag gifts this is the one for you.

Get the HotHands 8 Hour Adhesive Toe Warmer for $5.72

