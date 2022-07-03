25 arrested for DUI during Pinellas ‘Wolf Pack’ operation Saturday

Pinellas County law enforcement agencies made 25 arrests for driving under the influence during an overnight “DUI Wolf Pack” operation Saturday night and early Sunday.

The DUI Wolf Pack is dedicated to the memory of Deputy John R Kotfila Jr. with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed by a drunk driver on March 12, 2016. It aims to “reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving,” according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies involved in the operation also arrested three people on other misdemeanor charges, one person for a felony and four for driving while their license was suspended or revoked, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Citations were given to 25 people driving without a license, four for not having car insurance and two for violations of driver’s license restrictions. Thirty-six speeding tickets were issued, as were citations for 30 non-moving violations and 46 moving violations.

The participating agencies include: Florida Highway Patrol, Kenneth City Police Department, Gulfport Police Department, Largo Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, Clearwater Police Department and Tarpon Springs Police Department.