The 25 Best Colleges in America, According to 19,000 Data Points on Cost and Quality

Five years ago, a group of faculty members at the University of California-Irvine decided to “out” themselves. At the large research university, where more than half of students are the first in their families to go to college, these faculty would proudly say: Us, too.

It was a simple gesture. But it carried a powerful message for those 14,000 undergrads at Irvine.

“It gives them role models, so they don’t suffer from imposter syndrome,” says Chancellor Howard Gillman, himself once a first-generation college student. “They know they belong here.”

That grassroots faculty effort grew into a comprehensive outreach and support program and became a model for all 10 campuses in the University of California system. Today, faculty wear T-shirts and buttons in the first weeks of fall to “out” themselves.

It’s that long-established culture of support that helps UC-Irvine place at the top of MONEY’s 2019 Best Colleges rankings. Pursuing a college degree is one of the most expensive decisions you can make—and with ever-rising prices, families from every background worry they’ll get it wrong. That’s where MONEY’s rankings can help. For our annual analysis, we considered more than 19,000 data points including graduation rates, tuition fees, family borrowing, and alumni salaries to identify the colleges that best combine quality and affordability.

The result is a mix of 744 colleges that highlights campuses like No. 13 California State University-Long Beach, where incoming students report average SAT scores of about 1100 out of 1600, alongside more selective schools like No. 14 Harvard University, where nearly a quarter of students submitted perfect SAT scores. Recent graduates of both colleges report higher-than-expected salaries, according to MONEY’s calculations. (See a breakdown of the all data we use here.)

UC-Irvine might seem like a surprising No. 1, but the university—which last fall received more freshman applications than all but two colleges in the country—is no stranger to accolades. In 2015, the New York Times called it part of “California’s Upward-Mobility Machine,” and it has consistently scored well in MONEY’s analysis, placing in the top 20 for the past five years.

What makes it so good? A strong graduation rate and affordable tuition fees for Californians. In the period we analyzed, UCI graduated more Pell Grant recipients—students who largely come from lower-income backgrounds—than any other college. It also nets positive scores across all five of MONEY’s “value-add” metrics, which compare outcomes on graduation, student borrowing, and alumni wages with how we’d predict colleges to perform based on the students they enroll. MONEY estimates UCI’s graduation rate is 30% higher than colleges that serve similar students.

Even among the thousands of new faces at summer orientation four years ago, Stephanie Munoz, felt welcomed right away. That’s one of her favorite things about attending UC-Irvine.

“It’s not a competitive environment,” she says. “Everybody is trying to help each other.” She’ll graduate later this year with a degree in social policy and public service and about $15,000 in loans—about half the national average.

Of course, UCI, or any of the other colleges that top MONEY’s list, may not be the “best” for you, financially or academically. But each of the colleges that made the cut this year demonstrate some return for your investment, and they can guide you in your research. Here’s what the list tells us—and the steps you can take to find the college where you’ll be successful.