If you are dating a girl, but don't want to continue, you may need some great excuses to walk away without hurting her feelings.

Everybody loves dating, but when it comes to rejecting someone, you really don't know how to do, what to say and when to say. You must be sitting at home with your smartphone in hand and thinking what to write to the girl you met the other day. At first, I must remark that the best and most honest way is to tell her face to face. Not over text, not via email (even if you write millions of emojis in the letter), not via phone, but personally. Everyone deserves being treated as a valuable individual. But if you have no other chance to reject a girl, but only over text , we can help you out with some kind excuses.

It's always hard to tell a girl you don't want to meet her again and even if you try to find the nicest way, one thing you should know: whatever and however you tell her, you will surely hurt her. The truth is, no-one likes to be rejected, but if we start to date somebody, rejection is always a possibility.

In order to compile our list of the 25 best excuses to reject a girl nicely over text, we consulted Reddit, Quora and Girls ask Guys, as we wanted to know the best excuses that are actually tried and tested by thousands of people. Then we collected those that got the most reactions, and ranked them by the number of comments.

25."It's not you, it's me."

Old but gold.

24."I'm very flattered, but I just don't feel that spark with you, and you deserve someone who wants you intensely. I hope you find him."

Actually, it's true. "If there's no horse an ass will do." - it's a very bad point of view.

23."I'm sorry, but I just don't want to be in a relationship right now, it's not about you."

As a matter of fact, all women know this excuse, but it's an unspoken accepted one.

22."I'm sorry. You're great, so I thought I would give it a chance, but I'm afraid I just don't feel the spark that tells me we are a match."

Nice and kind. It's acceptable, isn't it, girls?

21."I really enjoy being your friend, but I don't have romantic feelings for you."

Up on our list of the best excuses to reject a girl nicely over text, here's the friend-zone alert...! Girls, if you are in, you'll never get out.

20."You tried hanging out with her, but your half of the equation did not click."

If you two don't feel the same, it won't work, right?

19. "I’ve just come out of a serious/heavy relationship and I’m not interested in dating people at the minute."

It's a very widely used excuse, and generally written when you don't want to hurt the other's feelings.

18. "I’m in an on/off relationship with someone else, and I don’t know where it’s going, so it won’t be fair to start seeing you."

It's acceptable: you should finish a relationship before starting a new one.

17. "I don’t want a girlfriend at the minute. I’m just enjoying being single."

Maybe leaves a door slightly open... as the girl can think you will make up your mind later.

16. “I’m not the guy you’re looking for.”

Generally guys are told this excuse, but... it can work with girls, too.

15. “I can’t commit to a relationship with you.”

It can work, if the girl knows you are not a boyfriend -type.

14. "You are a nice girl but at the moment you're not looking for a relationship."

It's a little bit dry, but it works.

13. "You are only interested career wise for a few years."

It's a very important thing to establish your future, maybe you will meet again some time...

12. "You are a really nice girl, but I'm working 2 jobs and I simply don't have any time even for me."

Well, everyone should understand that, especially in these pandemic-stricken times. It's essential to have a job to make ends meet.

11. "I'm really sorry, but I have fallen in love somebody else."

All of us know we can't control our heart.

10. So tell her she was nice, thank her for her time, clearly state that you aren't interested in taking things any further.

Determined rejection, but not that painful.

Best Excuses To Reject A Girl Nicely Over Text

Pixabay/Public Domain

9. "I'm really sorry but I don't think this is going to work out. You and I have completely different ways."

If your goals are totally different, there's nothing to be done.

8. Just tell her you don't really think there was a connection, but it was nice meeting her.

Short, but honest, yet it's not hurtful.

Pixabay/Public Domain

7. "Sorry I don't think the chemistry is there" If she presses, tell her there needs to be a spark, and it just wasn't there."

Nearly everybody believes in the "chemistry theory", so it's a good excuse.

6. Let her know that she's a cool person and all but she's just not the one for you. Thank her for trying things out and giving it a shot and then part separate ways.

Nice and includes everything without being rude.

