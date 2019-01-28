25 Best Jobs That Don't Require a College Degree

No bachelor's degree? No problem.

A four-year college education can provide workers with career opportunities, yet it's not required for many good job options.

These 25 jobs that don't require a degree from an undergraduate institution are among the best available, according to the U.S. News Best Jobs of 2019 rankings. Some require associate degrees, while others just require licenses or high school diplomas.

Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Respiratory Therapist

Median salary: $59,710

Unemployment rate: 0.3 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 30,500

Patients who have trouble breathing, including those who suffer from asthma, drowning victims and premature infants, receive care from respiratory therapists. These professionals need associate degrees.

Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $74,070

Unemployment rate: 0.4 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 40,900

These oral health care experts, who clean dental patients' teeth and advise them on proper mouth hygiene, need associate degrees.

Physical Therapist Assistant

Median salary: $57,430

Unemployment rate: 2.5 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 27,400

Physical therapist assistants, who help patients regain movement and manage their pain after they're injured, need associate degrees.

Clinical Laboratory Technician

Median salary: $51,770

Unemployment rate: 0.7 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 22,900

These health care support workers help physicians diagnose diseases by testing samples of blood, urine or tissue collected from patients. They need associate degrees.

Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Median salary: $71,410

Unemployment rate: 1.7 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 15,600

Using specialized imaging technology, diagnostic medical sonographers create images of the body's organs and tissues to track fetus growth, detect breast cancer and diagnose conditions like heart disease. They need associate degrees.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median salary: $27,670

Unemployment rate: 1.5 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 135,200

Working outdoors in all kinds of weather, groundskeepers help maintain lawns, remove snow, clear waste and keep pools operational. Landscapers plant, fertilize, water and trim trees and flowers. They usually need licenses.

Web Developer

Median salary: $67,990

Unemployment rate: 3.8 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 24,400

The photos that grab your attention, the text that informs you and the functions that allow you to enter information: Web developers are responsible for all these aspects of website design and creation. They also monitor web traffic. They need associate degrees.

Personal Care Aide

Median salary: $23,100

Unemployment rate: 6.3 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 777,600

People with disabilities and many elderly people rely on the care and assistance provided by personal care aides, who help clients carry out daily living tasks. Often, aides need high school diplomas.

Home Health Aide

Median salary: $23,210

Unemployment rate: 5.6 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 431,200

Home health aides may give medication to clients, check vital signs such as pulse and respiration, change bandages and help with simple exercises. They usually need high school diplomas.

Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $53,880

Unemployment rate: 6.3 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 5,600

Installing and repairing wind turbines, which generate green energy, are the responsibilities of wind turbine technicians. Wind techs, as they're called, need to earn certificates in their field.

Plumber

Median salary: $52,590

Unemployment rate: 4.7 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 75,200

Plumbers get their jobs through technical schools or apprenticeship training. They read blueprints, install pipes and replace worn parts.

Hairdresser

Median salary: $24,850

Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent