The 25 Best Rental Markets in the US Right Now

Home ownership is not in the cards for everyone, but the rental market can sometimes be as high or higher than mortgages depending on where you live. To find the best rental markets in the U.S. right now, GOBankingRates looked at the year-over-year change in average rent for all cities with a population above 75,000 as sourced from Apartment List's January 2022 data (January 2021 to January 2022).

Texas and Minnesota were clear winners, with multiple cities in these states making it onto the list, and in the top two spots. Midwestern states like Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa also offered great rates.

GOBankingRates also looked at important criteria such as livability score and crime rate to find the top 25. Let's take a look at the top 25 American rental markets right now, including which city tops the list.

25. Columbus, Ohio

Year over change in average rent: $54

Year over year % change in average rent: 5.6%

Livability score: 84

Overall crime rate: 21.53

24. Huntsville, Alabama

Year over change in average rent: $116

Year over year % change in average rent: 11.31%

Livability score: 79

Overall crime rate: 42.48

23. Omaha, Nebraska

Year over change in average rent: $103

Year over year % change in average rent: 10.45%

Livability score: 72

Overall crime rate: 37.61

22. Independence, Missouri

Year over change in average rent: $90

Year over year % change in average rent: 8.36%

Livability score: 71

Overall crime rate: 49.82

21. Greeley, Colorado

Year over change in average rent: $111

Year over year % change in average rent: 9.76%

Livability score: 72

Overall crime rate: 30.30

20. Baytown, Texas

Year over change in average rent: $93

Year over year % change in average rent: 9.32%

Livability score: 75

Overall crime rate: 38.90

19. Madison, Wisconsin

Year over change in average rent: $110

Year over year % change in average rent: 8.47%

Livability score: 74

Overall crime rate: 30.85

18. Lincoln, Nebraska

Year over change in average rent: $92

Year over year % change in average rent: 9.82%

Livability score: 78

Overall crime rate: 30.57

17. Aurora, Illinois

Year over change in average rent: $119

Year over year % change in average rent: 9.81%

Livability score: 77

Overall crime rate: 12.51

16. Sparks, Nevada

Year over change in average rent: $85

Year over year % change in average rent: 6.43%

Livability score: 70

Overall crime rate: 23.94

15. Metairie, Louisiana

Year over change in average rent: $90

Year over year % change in average rent: 8.91%

Livability score: 82

Overall crime rate: 31.78

14. Lawrence, Kansas

Year over change in average rent: $66

Year over year % change in average rent: 6.81%

Livability score: 73

Overall crime rate: 29.23

13. Pasadena, Texas

Year over change in average rent: $62

Year over year % change in average rent: 6.06%

Livability score: 71

Overall crime rate: 29.19

12. Bloomington, Minnesota

Year over change in average rent: $84

Year over year % change in average rent: 6%

Livability score: 79

Overall crime rate: 35.61

11. San Angelo, Texas

Year over change in average rent: $70

Year over year % change in average rent: 6.80%

Livability score: 78

Overall crime rate: 34.12

10. Des Moines, Iowa

Year over change in average rent: $45

Year over year % change in average rent: 5.31%

Livability score: 75

Overall crime rate: 46.31

9. Fargo, North Dakota

Year over change in average rent: $50

Year over year % change in average rent: 6.04%

Livability score: 77

Overall crime rate: 40.06

8. Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Year over change in average rent: $57

Year over year % change in average rent: 4.31%

Livability score: 72

Overall crime rate: 36.47

7. Farmington Hills, Michigan

Year over change in average rent: $130

Year over year % change in average rent: 10.22%

Livability score: 90

Overall crime rate: 7.86

6. Lake Charles, Louisiana

Year over change in average rent: $31

Year over year % change in average rent: 3.97%

Livability score: 70

Overall crime rate: 34.66

5. Midland, Texas

Year over change in average rent: $38

Year over year % change in average rent: 4.92%

Livability score: 71

Overall crime rate: 27.68

4. Bryan, Texas

Year over change in average rent: $48

Year over year % change in average rent: 4.90%

Livability score: 73

Overall crime rate: 25.97

3. Olathe, Kansas

Year over change in average rent: $88

Year over year % change in average rent: 7.33%

Livability score: 84

Overall crime rate: 16.36

2. Abilene, Texas

1. Rochester, Minnesota

Year over change in average rent: $54

Year over year % change in average rent: 5.60%

Livability score: 84

Overall crime rate: 21.53

