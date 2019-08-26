The 25 Best RPG Games

Sometimes the real world gets too hard to bear. Maybe you’re bored with doing the same things day in and day out. Whenever you get sick of playing your own personal role in life, you can always turn to RPGs to experience timeless tales like no other. Whether you become a chosen one meant to save the world from a terrifying dragon or a mercenary poised to keep a planet from certain death while fighting a mentor from your past, there’s a story out there for everyone.

RPGs are some of the most inventive games in the industry, and a genre that has spawned some of gaming’s most colorful and exciting titles of all time–games we’re still talking about decades after they debuted. If you’re feeling like the mundanity of everyday life is getting you down, consider picking up one of these 25 excellent options that represent some of the best of what the genre has to offer.

More Pop Mech-Approved Video Games:

The 40 Best PlayStation 4 Games

The 25 Best Nintendo Switch Games

The 25 Best Horror Games

The 25 Best VR Games

The 30 Best Video Games of 2019 (So Far)