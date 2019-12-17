The 25 Best Sandbox Games

Tired of being told what to do in your favorite video games? Wish things could be a bit less linear? Then it’s time to sink your teeth into the best sandbox games. This genre is all about stripping away the limitations that hold you back from doing exactly what you want and opening up large worlds in which you can play—just like (you guessed it) a sandbox. Here are 25 of our favorites.

