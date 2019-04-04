The 25 Best-Selling Cars, Trucks, and SUVs of 2019 (So Far)

Lists of the best-selling vehicles in America are starting to look somewhat familiar: pickup trucks always occupy the top spots, while compact crossovers have now firmly supplanted family sedans in the top 10. But it's still interesting to follow the rankings throughout the year to see how things shake out. We've tallied first-quarter sales from every automaker in the U.S. market to bring you a list of the top 25 vehicles through March 2019. We'll continue to update this list quarterly to see if there's any movement among the contenders.