Traverse City, Michigan

A hub for lovers of wine, beer, spirits—and cherries

Population: 15,000

Though the biggest town in Northern Michigan, Traverse City has a population of only about 15,000. It's famous for being the largest producer of tart cherries in the U.S.—each July, it hosts a National Cherry Festival that brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors. Catch a performance at the City Opera House, a Victorian theater that opened in 1892, or stop by the Denos Museum Center to see the institution's extensive collection of Inuit art.