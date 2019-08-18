The 25 Best Zombie Video Games

Video games and zombies go together like peanut butter and jelly: They’re a dime a dozen, just like when it comes to horror flicks. But that’s because we love seeing the undead shuffle around listlessly (or zooming toward their prey) in an attempt to scarf down brains, entrails, and body parts. We love zombies, period, and we’re always calculating exactly what we’d do in the event the zombie apocalypse actually does happen. (Fingers crossed it doesn’t.)

What better way to get in some real-world “training” than by taking zombies on in a great video game? Thanks to these shining gems of the industry, you can see exactly what it’s like to try and escape these rotten creatures, or at the very least, get up and personal with them. Without further ado, here are 25 of the best zombie games out there, listed in alphabetical order.

Just remember: Aim for the head! That’s zombie-slaying 101.

More Pop Mech-Approved Video Games:

The 40 Best PlayStation 4 Games

The 25 Best Nintendo Switch Games

The 25 Best Horror Games

The 25 Best VR Games

The 30 Best Video Games of 2019 (So Far)

