If all U.S. states were countries, Illinois would be the 21st largest economy in the world. It is the fifth largest state in the U.S. with a GDP of around $950 billion in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The state is also considered to have one of the most diversified economies in the entire world which is reflected in the 25 biggest Illinois companies and stocks. Even though our list doesn't have a lot of financial companies, Illinois is a major financial center in the U.S. Its economy is majorly centered in the Chicago Metropolitan Area, which is one of the biggest metropolitan areas in the country and is home to many major companies which you're likely familiar with.

Illinois is known for its manufacturing and service sectors, but it also has a significant agriculture industry that produces a majority of the state's crops, particularly in rural areas outside of the Chicago metropolitan area. Meanwhile, manufacturing accounts for around 15% of Illinois' total output and is among the leading Midwest states in renewable energy, which signifies potential for investment in the state.

One of the biggest concerns right now for Illinois is its unemployment rate, which at 4.7%, is currently the second-highest in the U.S. after Nevada. This is mainly because of the state's sluggish recovery from the pandemic as opposed to most other states that are almost at pre-pandemic levels. The economic outlook for Illinois is uncertain in 2022 due to rising inflation and interest rates, and the possibility of a recession in 2023. This makes the immediate future for the state less optimistic. Because of the state's position right now where it still hasn't completely recovered from the pandemic, if a recession is to hit (and it is almost a certainty that it will), then it will be one of the worst affected states in the country.

Like most states, Illinois provides several benefits and incentives to entice businesses to establish themselves in Illinois, either through incorporation or through relocation. The MICRO Act provides incentives to companies which are engaged in the semiconductor and microchip company while the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Program provides several incentives for businesses which are engaged in the manufacturing of electric vehicles and EV component parts. Meanwhile, the Illinois Angel Investment Tax Credit Program allows for investment in innovative companies at their early stages and help them obtain working capital.

The 25 biggest Illinois companies and stocks are some of the most famous in the U.S. with a combined revenue of $940 billion and a combined market cap of $1.6 trillion. To determine these companies, we first selected the 25 companies headquartered in Illinois with the highest revenue taken from Fortune 500. We then confirmed their latest market cap from Yahoo Finance and assigned 60% weightage to revenue and 40% to market cap. Where the company isn't listed, we have selected its overall rank based on its revenue alone. So, let's take a look at the companies integral to the economy of Illinois, starting with number 25:

25. Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Total revenue (in billions): $9.5

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $5.4

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is a chemical and ingredients distributor which has more than 10,000 employees. While it was founded in Seattle, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is currently headquartered in Illinois. Over the past year, Univar Solutions Inc.'s (NYSE:UNVR) market cap improved by 19.5%.

24. Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Total revenue (in billions): $10.3

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $11.1

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) is a drink and brewing company with its biggest brands being Coors, Carling and Blue Moon among others. Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) saw its stock price improve by 4.8% in the last year.

23. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Total revenue (in billions): $11.2

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $19.4

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is a consumer packaged goods company which like most companies in our list is headquartered in Chicago. Products of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) are sold under various brand names in food services establishments, restaurants and supermarkets. An excellent year has seen Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) gain 20.8% in market value.

22. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Total revenue (in billions): $12.8

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $23.1

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is among the largest healthcare companies in the U.S. Due to extraordinary items impacting earnings, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has had the worst year among the biggest Illinois companies and stocks with its share price declining by 47.4%.

21. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Total revenue (in billions): $13.1

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $15.2

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) provides alternative and specialty automotive parts with operations in the Taiwan and Europe outside of North America. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has basically maintained its share price across the last year.

20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Total revenue (in billions): $19.4

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $8.0

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is a commercial real estate services company which has a presence in over 80 countries. In addition to institutional and retail investors, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) also caters to ultra high net worth individuals. A turbulent 2022 has seen Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated's (NYSE:JLL) market cap falling by 33.9%.

Total revenue (in billions): $13.0

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $28.5

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is an industrial supply company and among the biggest Illinois companies and stocks. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has had a great 2022, with its share price rising by 14.3% in the last year.

18. Tenneco

Total revenue (in billions): $18.0

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $N/A

Tenneco manufactures automotive products and currently has more than 71,000 team members who work at over 260 sites across the world.

17. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Total revenue (in billions): $13.2

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $28.9

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is one of the biggest financial services companies in Illinois. In the last year, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has seen its share price decline by over 16.2%.

16. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Total revenue (in billions): $24.6

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $15.0

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is among the richest airlines in the world as well as among the biggest airlines in the world with over 69.4 million passengers in 2021. In the past year, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has seen its stock price improve by 2.5%.

15. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Total revenue (in billions): $20.8

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $25.2

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) provides tech products with its primary customers being U.S. government entities. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) saw its stock price fall by 3.45% in the past year.

14. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Total revenue (in billions): $29.5

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $8.4

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is one of the biggest foodservice distributors in the country. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has seen its share price jump by 10% in just the last year alone.

13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Total revenue (in billions): $14.5

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $69.9

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is a manufacturing company and easily among the biggest Illinois companies and stocks. Currently, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) employs more than 45,000 employees and has a presence in over 50 countries. In the last one year, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) saw its stock value decline by 6.3%.

12. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Total revenue (in billions): $26.0

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $51.9

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is one of the biggest food and beverage companies in the world with some of its biggest brands including Philadelphia Cream Cheese in addition to its namesake Kraft and Heinz brands. In the last year, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw its share price increase by 14.1%.

11. Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Total revenue (in billions): $36.3

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $43.4

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC), which is headquartered in Chicago, is one of the biggest energy companies in the U.S. In fact, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is the largest electric parent company in the U.S. and has over 10 million customers. Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has seen its market value increase by 10.5% in the last one year.

10. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Total revenue (in billions): $23.2

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $197.0

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is the largest fast food chain in the world and has more than 40,000 locations in over 100 countries and employs over 100,000 employees. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has seen its market cap increase by 3% in the past one year.

9. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Total revenue (in billions): $28.7

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $91.9

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is a major food and beverage whose brands are well-known around the world including Oreos, LU, TUC, Cadbury and Toblerone among numerous others. Headquartered in Chicago, Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has a presence in more than 160 countries. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has basically maintained its market value over the last year.

8. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Total revenue (in billions): $53.2

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $37.5

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) is an insurance company which has around 50,000 employees. In the last one year, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has seen its market cap rise by 11.76%.

7. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Total revenue (in billions): $44.0

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $130.5

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is one of the biggest manufacturers of agricultural machinery in the world. After a massive fight over Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) not allowing users or independent mechanics to repair equipment ended very recently finally, after the company allowed its US customers to finally fix their equipment if needed. in the last one year, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw its stock value increased by 13.7%.

6. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Total revenue (in billions): $43.1

Market cap as at 11th January (in billions): $198.5

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a major healthcare and medical devices company. Recent news claimed that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was aiming to make its Freestyle Libre glucose monitors a $10 billion brand in the next 5 years. In the past one year, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has lost 16.75% in share value.

