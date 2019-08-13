25 Biggest Marijuana Companies in the World

What are the biggest marijuana companies in the world? If you are looking for the safest investment, marijuana companies may just be the next big thing. Were we to pinpoint one industry which is sure to continue blooming in the future, both near and distant, that would be precisely this one - a multi-billion business with excellent forecasts.

To fully grasp the importance of this budding market, here are some essential marijuana statistics you should be aware of.

Firstly, the global marijuana market increased by 37% in 2018, which is beyond impressive. The global spending on marijuana is forecast to reach $57 billion. Recreational marijuana will make the majority of it (67%), while medical marijuana spending is about 33%.

The first country that legalized marijuana completely was Uruguay in 2013, whereas Canada followed suit last year. At the moment, the USA is still pondering complete legalization, despite the obvious benefits. For example, the employment rates have escalated due to the marijuana industry. In 2017, new cannabis jobs were given to 121,000 people and the demand for retailers and experts is constantly rising.

The recreational weed states are the following: Alaska, California, Colorado, Main, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Washington, D.C. New York and New Jersey are usually mentioned as the great candidates when discussing the legalization. Illinois has just joined the crowd, but the law will be active from January 2020.

Should that happen, the first thing we can expect are some great savings, as $3.6 billion of the US citizens’ money was spent on enforcing marijuana possession laws in 2010. What is more, lucrative opportunities are to follow, too. Just look at the most recent marijuana taxes. Washington has the highest taxes on marijuana, so it managed to yield $319 million, with California being a close second ($300 million) and Colorado state tax for marijuana bringing $266 million. If marijuana were legal on the federal level, the US Treasury would collect one hefty sum.

The US should easily become the largest marijuana market in the world unless Europe decides to legalize marijuana. With an astounding budget of $1.3 trillion for healthcare, Europe would hardly have any competition. Germany and Italy take the lead, and the UK is already the largest producer of medical cannabis in the world. Australia’s cannabis market is said to reach $1.2 billion in sales by 2027, thus joining the biggest marijuana countries.

Previously we listed hedge funds' top 4 marijuana stocks in an article. Now, let’s see how you can have your piece of this cannabis cake and find the best pot stocks!

For an experienced marketeer or a stockholder, analyzing and picking out the best venture is always fun. A bit of an adrenaline rush while you bet on the underdog. However, if marijuana stocks are something of a novelty to you, it’s always best to invest in the biggest players on the market. So, who are they exactly?

To provide you with the answer, we decided to first look for the ones with the highest market cap. Essentially, market capital is a sure indicator of a company’s power — the size/enormity of its assets definitely inspires trust in clients. However, what worth is it unless it continues to multiply? For this reason, we chose those marijuana companies which have shown excellent growth up to now. YOY (year-over-year) rates served as an indicator of their potential.

The data on the market cap was collected from Cannabis Market Cap at the end of July 2019, where we chose the 25 most affluent ones. The next step (finding growth rates) for each company was realized with the help of several sources. Mostly, New Cannabis Ventures was used for the growth rates of these top marijuana companies, but we also relied on Yahoo Finance, GlobeNewswire, CSIMarket, and Capital 10X. By using the revenue growth rates, we listed them from the lowest to the highest.