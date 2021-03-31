25 Black-owned beauty brands you can find at Macy’s

25 Black-owned beauty brands you can find at Macy’s
Jamé Jackson
·3 min read

Even if you already support BIPOC-owned beauty brands, there are always more brands to get to know. Thankfully there are many brands you can shop at Macy’s, especially Black-owned beauty brands.

From decadent candles to the softest hair care essentials and beauty must-haves, there is something for everyone. Get to know the Black-owned beauty brands at Macy’s below, and be sure to shop, shop, shop.

Harlem Candle Co.

Credit: Macy’s
Harlem Candle Company is a luxury home fragrance brand that sells scented candles inspired by Harlem, New York.

Southern Elegance Candle Company

Credit: Macy’s
This Black-owned brand has soy candles with signature scents inspired by the south.

Urban Hydration

Credit: Macy’s
Urban Hydration has a collection of spa and travel-inspired skin, bath, body and hair care products.

Earth’s Nectar

Credit: Macy’s
This brand focuses on clean beauty and natural hair care. It also has vegan-friendly and salon-quality products.

Solo Noir for Men

Credit: Macy’s
Solo Noir provides men with a seamless grooming system. The brand addresses common skin issues such as blemishes, ingrowns, dry skin and imperfections.

DBTS Skin Care

Credit: Macy’s
This brand combines natural and organic elements to create intentional skin care products.

Mischo Beauty

Credit: Macy’s
Mischo Beauty is an award-winning, clean, luxury and vegan nail brand.

Shea Yeleen

Credit: Macy’s
This beauty brand empowers women in West Africa and the U.S. through the sale and use of shea butter products.

Naturally London

Credit: Macy’s
Naturally London is a cruelty-free beauty brand that focuses on foot and hand care.

Buttah Skin

Credit: Macy’s
Buttah Skin focuses on good-for-you ingredients that leave skin glowing and healthy.

Camille Rose

Credit: Macy’s
Camille Rose specializes in hair care products specifically for natural, curly and textured hair.

That’s Smoooth

Credit: Macy’s
That’s Smoooth caters to the unique needs of men with coils, waves and texture. The full line of grooming products elevates your shaving experience one product at a time.

Maison 276

Credit: Macy’s
This beauty brand creates luxurious products backed with plant-based, sustainable ingredients.

Curls

Credit: Macy’s
Curls creates quality hair products designed for natural hair.

Soap Distillery

Credit: Macy’s
Soap Distillery makes handcrafted bath and body care products inspired by cocktails and drinks.

Unsun Cosmetics

Credit: Macy’s
Unsun Cosmetics is a mineral sunscreen brand specifically for people of color.

LaPierre Cosmetics

Credit: Macy’s
This brand has eco-chic, non-toxic and vegan nail lacquers.

Ooli

Credit: Macy’s
Ooli is a build-up hair care line specifically for locs and protective styles.

Lovinah Skincare

Credit: Macy’s
Lovinah Skincare is a corrective skin care line with African ingredients and recipes.

Epara

Credit: Macy’s
Epara is a luxury skin care brand with natural and organic products.

Kim Kimble

Credit: Macy’s
Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble has a hair care line that delivers results and keeps bad hair days at bay.

Apple Rose Beauty

Credit: Macy’s
This brand offers vegan, cruelty-free, organic skin care products that work for sensitive skin.

Mair

Credit: Macy’s
Mair is a Houston-owned fragrance line.

Eu’Genia Shea

Credit: Macy’s
The brand empowers women through the sale of raw all-natural pure shea butter.

Rucker Roots

Credit: Macy’s
Rucker Roots is a natural hair product company that specializes in premium hair care products.

