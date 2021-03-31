25 Black-owned beauty brands you can find at Macy’s

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Even if you already support BIPOC-owned beauty brands, there are always more brands to get to know. Thankfully there are many brands you can shop at Macy’s, especially Black-owned beauty brands.

From decadent candles to the softest hair care essentials and beauty must-haves, there is something for everyone. Get to know the Black-owned beauty brands at Macy’s below, and be sure to shop, shop, shop.

Credit: Macy’s

Harlem Candle Company is a luxury home fragrance brand that sells scented candles inspired by Harlem, New York.

Credit: Macy’s

This Black-owned brand has soy candles with signature scents inspired by the south.

Credit: Macy’s

Urban Hydration has a collection of spa and travel-inspired skin, bath, body and hair care products.

Credit: Macy’s

This brand focuses on clean beauty and natural hair care. It also has vegan-friendly and salon-quality products.

Credit: Macy’s

Solo Noir provides men with a seamless grooming system. The brand addresses common skin issues such as blemishes, ingrowns, dry skin and imperfections.

Credit: Macy’s

This brand combines natural and organic elements to create intentional skin care products.

Credit: Macy’s

Mischo Beauty is an award-winning, clean, luxury and vegan nail brand.

Credit: Macy’s

This beauty brand empowers women in West Africa and the U.S. through the sale and use of shea butter products.

Credit: Macy’s

Naturally London is a cruelty-free beauty brand that focuses on foot and hand care.

Credit: Macy’s

Buttah Skin focuses on good-for-you ingredients that leave skin glowing and healthy.

Credit: Macy’s

Camille Rose specializes in hair care products specifically for natural, curly and textured hair.

Credit: Macy’s

That’s Smoooth caters to the unique needs of men with coils, waves and texture. The full line of grooming products elevates your shaving experience one product at a time.

Story continues

Credit: Macy’s

This beauty brand creates luxurious products backed with plant-based, sustainable ingredients.

Credit: Macy’s

Curls creates quality hair products designed for natural hair.

Credit: Macy’s

Soap Distillery makes handcrafted bath and body care products inspired by cocktails and drinks.

Credit: Macy’s

Unsun Cosmetics is a mineral sunscreen brand specifically for people of color.

Credit: Macy’s

This brand has eco-chic, non-toxic and vegan nail lacquers.

Credit: Macy’s

Ooli is a build-up hair care line specifically for locs and protective styles.

Credit: Macy’s

Lovinah Skincare is a corrective skin care line with African ingredients and recipes.

Credit: Macy’s

Epara is a luxury skin care brand with natural and organic products.

Credit: Macy’s

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble has a hair care line that delivers results and keeps bad hair days at bay.

Credit: Macy’s

This brand offers vegan, cruelty-free, organic skin care products that work for sensitive skin.

Credit: Macy’s

Mair is a Houston-owned fragrance line.

Credit: Macy’s

The brand empowers women through the sale of raw all-natural pure shea butter.

Credit: Macy’s

Rucker Roots is a natural hair product company that specializes in premium hair care products.

If you liked this post, check out 7 of the best sunscreens for darker skin.

More from In The Know:

18 Asian-founded brands to support today, tomorrow and forever

6 lightweight jackets for spring you can shop at Nordstrom for under $50

‘My daughter finally feels better about her skin’: Amazon shoppers turn to this product for cystic acne

‘The best towels you will ever use’: Amazon’s No. 1 towels are less than $40

The post 25 Black-owned beauty brands you can find at Macy’s appeared first on In The Know.