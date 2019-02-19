This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 ‘Boring’ Jobs That Pay $100,000 or More

Starting from childhood, you’re taught to dream big. The phrases “you can be anything you want to be” and “follow your passion” are deeply ingrained in the fabric of American culture — so it’s no surprise that when the real world rears its ugly head, people are left wondering why loving what they do isn’t making ends meet.

The truth is, sometimes the flashiest job won’t bring home the bacon in the same way that something a little less exciting might. If you decide against pursuing your passion full time and focus on those “boring” gigs you might have previously overlooked, your bank account could thank you.

Click through to learn about high-paying careers that won’t kill you — even if they are a bit boring.

1. Accountant

Median Annual Salary: $69,350

$69,350 Annual Salary for Top Earners: $122,220

Spending decades steeped in financial statements, spreadsheets and records might sound like the definition of tediousness. But for people who excel at keeping track of minute details and don’t mind basic mathematics, accounting can prove to be a lucrative career fit — or even a side gig that will bring in a nice paycheck.

2. Actuary

Median Annual Salary: $101,560

$101,560 Annual Salary for Top Earners: $184,770

If you’re a worrier, a career as an actuary might just send you over the edge despite how well it pays. Actuaries are professionals who spend their days studying risks — such as accident, disability, mortality and retirement rates — using statistical data to try and associate the dollar signs attached to everyone’s worst nightmares. This job requires looking at insurance policies all day, and actuaries typically work for insurance companies.

3. Administrative Services Manager

Median Annual Salary: $94,020

$94,020 Annual Salary for Top Earners: $163,480

Administrative services managers play a practical support role in any organization — and it’s a position that pays surprisingly well. Quiet areas like record keeping, office upkeep and mail distribution are their bread and butter. However, if you value work-life balance or a clear separation between your personal and professional lives, this job might not be for you: Managers often stay on call in case facility problems arise during nonworking hours.

4. Budget Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $75,240

$75,240 Annual Salary for Top Earners: $113,740

People who are good with numbers are critical to any organization, especially businesses. A typical workday for these analysts consists of policing budget estimates to ensure accuracy and compliance with certain regulations and procedures. If you’re interested in analyzing budgeting and accounting reports, a career as a budget analyst might be a great fit for you.

5. Compliance Officer

Median Annual Salary: $67,870

$67,870 Annual Salary for Top Earners: $107,010

If you’re passionate about following rules, take that whistleblower attitude and turn it into a career as a compliance officer. This “tattletale” role involves making sure everyone is in line with set standards, laws and regulations. The best compliance officers earn a hefty salary for their troubles and aren’t likely to live paycheck to paycheck.

6. Computer and Information Research Scientist

Median Annual Salary: $114,520

$114,520 Annual Salary for Top Earners: $176,780

Computer and information research scientists solve problems involving computer software and hardware. The idea of sitting in a cubicle and staring at a computer all day might make some people cringe, but tech-savvy professionals — programmers, network administrators and others — most likely find that six-figure salary worth it.

7. Database Administrator

Median Annual Salary: $87,020

$87,020 Annual Salary for Top Earners: $132,420

It’s likely that no child grows up with aspirations of becoming a database administrator: It’s one of the more obscure but well-paying jobs. These professionals work heavily with computer database management systems, from coordinating changes to implementing security measures. If you pursue this line of work, be prepared to handle a large volume of data at institutions such as insurance companies.

8. Economist

Median Annual Salary: $102,490

$102,490 Annual Salary for Top Earners: $172,580

As an economist, you’ll spend your days studying the movement of goods, services and resources. The work is often big-picture — which might not be for everyone — and involves researching trends and evaluating economic issues. Be prepared for years of schooling: To become an economist, you typically need a master’s or doctoral degree.

9. Financial Examiner

Median Annual Salary: $81,690

$81,690 Annual Salary for Top Earners: $153,850

Armed with a bachelor’s degree and a knack for sniffing out shadiness, financial examiners ensure compliance with federal laws, review balance sheets, assess bank management and evaluate the risk level of loans. In other words, financial examiners can spot cooked books from a mile away. They typically work for federal and state governments and in the insurance and finance industries.