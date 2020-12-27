25 cars discontinued for 2021 that will disappear from US dealerships, from Ford's last sedan to fan-favorite small hatchbacks

Tim Levin
Honda Fit.
Honda Fit. Honda

  • More than two dozen 2020 vehicles won't be back for the 2021 model year. 

  • As consumer demand for crossovers explodes, many automakers are moving to eliminate sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks from their lineups. 

  • Only one crossover won't make it to 2021: the Dodge Journey. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The auto industry is in the midst of a crossover boom - and for every new compact crossover automakers bring to market, some sorry sedan or hatchback heads to the automotive graveyard.

The list of models that won't live to see the 2021 model year includes some iconic and long-running nameplates like the Lincoln Continental, Chevy Impala, and Dodge Grand Caravan, along with some short-lived models that just didn't manage to catch on, like Jaguar's high-performance station wagon and Alfa Romeo's inexpensive mid-engine sports car. 

And although the models that won't live to see the 2021 model year span makes and price points, the one thing that unites nearly all of them is that they're not crossovers. In fact, after the 2020 model year, multiple brands - Cadillac, Lincoln, Buick, and Ford among them - will have transitioned to lineups that don't include a single sedan. 

Check out 25 cars automakers killed off for 2021 below: 

Acura RLX

2020_Acura_RLX_Sport_Hybrid_034 source
2020 Acura RLX. Acura

The RLX luxury sedan is out of Acura's 2021 lineup after selling just over 1,000 units in 2019. Acura sold roughly 50 times that amount of its MDX crossover, and around 60 times more RDX crossovers. 

It has unusual features like rear-wheel steering and a sporty hybrid option with a claimed 377 horsepower, but that wasn't enough to keep buyers interested.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 3
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. Hollis Johnson

Alfa Romeo killed off the hardtop version of the 4C a few years back, and the roadster follows in its footsteps for 2021. Starting at under $70,000, the 4C is one of the most affordable mid-engined sports cars on the market - but alas, it barely broke triple-digit sales in 2019 and so it's gone for good. 

But other inexpensive mid-engine options like the Chevy Corvette, Porsche Boxster, and Porsche Cayman are still kicking. 

BMW i8

bmw i8 hero
BMW i8 BMW

After six years on the market, it's the end of the line for the plug-in hybrid i8. Despite its somewhat confused combination of exotic looks and a tiny three-cylinder engine (aided by electric motors), the i8 managed to sell more than 20,000 units in its run, making it the best-selling car of its kind, according to BMW. 

Rumors have circulated around a possible i8 successor based on the Vision M Next concept car, but there's no official word yet on when or if that will happen. 

Read more: While everyone waits for the EV revolution, we're ignoring an extremely capable alternative: plug-in hybrids

BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible

P90348795_highRes_the all new bmw m8 c
BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible. BMW

BMW is trimming the options available for its halo M8 due to COVID-19-related supply issues, Car and Driver reported in October. The coupe and convertible won't be available for 2021, but the four-door Gran Coupe version is still on the table if you have a spare $130,000 laying around.

Buick Regal

2019 Buick Regal GS 021 (1)
2019 Buck Regal GS. Buick

After nearly 50 years on the market, GM has canceled the Buick Regal as part of its shift away from passenger cars. The move means the Buick brand will have an all-SUV lineup going into the 2021 model year.

Cadillac CT6

2020 Cadillac CT6 V US Product 013
The Cadillac CT6-V, which had the Blackwing engine. Cadillac

Cadillac made a name for itself building gigantic land yachts, but it's pared back its sedan lineup in recent years. Its biggest sedan won't make it to 2021, despite being one of Caddy's technological leaders and the only vehicle to get its twin-turbocharged, 4.2-liter, 550-horsepower Blackwing V8

Chevrolet Impala

2018 Chevrolet Impala.
2018 Chevrolet Impala. Chevrolet

The iconic Impala nameplate bites the dust this year, but it's not the first time GM has discontinued the model. It's been on the market in spurts since the late 1950s - so there's still hope it returns once the nostalgia sets in. 

Chevrolet Sonic

2020 Chevrolet Sonic 006
Chevrolet Sonic. Chevrolet

The demise of the small car claims another victim in the Chevy Sonic. Sales of the inexpensive hatchback and sedan peaked in 2014, when Chevy sold nearly 94,000 of them, but plummeted below 14,000 in 2019

It started its life outside the US as the Aveo, and, like lots of compact cars that don't find success stateside, it will live on in other markets. 

Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Dodge Grand Caravan. FCA

The Dodge Grand Caravan arguably birthed the minivan segment when it came on the scene in 1984 along with its upmarket sibling, the Plymouth Voyager. Now, as crossovers and full-size SUVs have superseded minivans as America's family hauler of choice, the minivan that started it all is no more. 

But Fiat Chrysler isn't out of the minivan game altogether - it still sells the Chrysler Pacifica, which got a facelift for 2021. 

Read more: The 9 best cars for people moving to the suburbs

Dodge Journey

DG020_003JNf41s27dlha2vt5b61j75a7jmp2
2020 Dodge Journey. Dodge

The Dodge Journey is the only crossover to kick the bucket for 2021, which speaks volumes of its consumer appeal - or lack thereof. As of May, nearly half of 2019 Journeys sat unsold on dealer lots, according to car search engine iSeeCars.

Ford Fusion

2020 ford fusion titanium white platinum metallic
Ford Fusion. Ford

Ford announced plans to discontinue all of its sedans back in 2018, and it's achieved that with the demise of the Fusion. The Focus, Fiesta, and Taurus have all left the scene as well, leaving the Ecosport compact crossover as Ford's entry-level offering. 

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Heritage Edition_6.JPG
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Heritage Edition. Ford

The V8-powered, manual-transmission-only Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R pay homage to the famed Shelby GT350 of the 1960s, which kicked off the Mustang's high-performance reputation. But that rich history wasn't enough for the Blue Oval to keep it around. 

For buyers who desire no less than an absurdly powerful sports car bearing the Shelby name, the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 is still on the market. 

Honda Civic Coupe and Civic Si

2020 Honda Civic Si
The 2020 Honda Civic Si. Alanis King

Honda is launching a new, 11th generation of the Civic for 2021, and some changes are coming to the popular model's lineup. The two-door Civic Coupe variant bites the dust after the 2020 model year, while the sporty Si will take a hiatus for 2021 and return for the following model year. 

Honda Fit

Honda Fit
Honda Fit. Honda

Carmakers are getting rid of small hatchbacks left and right, and Honda is no exception. It's axing the Fit, despite the little guy being widely regarded as one of the best compact economy cars money can buy. 

It's an understandable move, given that Fit sales have declined as appetite for the brand's crossovers grows. Now the cheapest vehicle in Honda's lineup is the $21,000 HR-V, which outsold the Fit three-to-one in 2019. 

Hyundai Elantra GT

2020 Elantra GT
Hyundai Elantra GT. Hyundai

The hatchback version of the Hyundai Elantra heads to the great junkyard in the sky after the 2020 model year, along with its sporty sibling, the GT N Line. Hyundai said the hatchback was displaced by the compact Venue and Kona crossovers.

But the Veloster and Veloster N carry over to 2021. 

Jaguar XE

Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE. Jaguar

Jaguar is eliminating its entry-level sport sedan, the XE, from its US lineup after selling only 3,551 of them in 2019. By comparison, BMW regularly sells well over 40,000 3-Series sedans annually, while Mercedes-Benz moved some 50,000 C-Class sedans in 2019. 

For 2021, the XF sedan assumes the entry-level spot and gets a significant price cut to match.

Jaguar XF Sportbrake

Jaguar XF S
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Wagons are also going by the wayside as crossovers take over, and Jaguar is pulling its one and only long-roof model, the XF Sportbrake, from the American market after only three model years. In that time, Jaguar sold fewer than 250 of the wagons, according to Road & Track.

Buyers in the market for a luxury wagon will need to look to offerings like the Volvo V90, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6 Avant, or Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo come 2021. 

Kia Optima

Kia Optima
Kia Optima. Kia

The Kia Optima is on its way out after two decades in production. But the South Korean carmaker isn't abandoning sedans like some of its US counterparts - the Optima is succeeded by a sleek new mid-sized model called the K5

Lexus GS

LEX GSG MY20 0010 LEAD IMAGE scaled
2020 Lexus GS. Lexus

The Lexus GS hit the scene in the early 1990s and has endured through four generations. This particular rear-wheel-drive sedan may be going away after 2020, but Lexus-sedan stans will still be able to choose the ES, LS, and IS. 

Lincoln Continental

Lincoln Continental
Lincoln Continental. Lincoln

Lincoln has used the Continental name on and off for some 80 years, and this latest version of the car is dead for 2021. But given the nameplate's deep history, there's a good shot it will come back someday - perhaps on some future electric luxury sedan. 

Lincoln MKZ

Lincoln MKZ
Lincoln MKZ. Lincoln

With the MKZ and Continental gone for 2021, Lincoln is left with an all-SUV lineup of the Nautilus, Aviator, Corsair, and the flagship Navigator. 

And the numbers back up Lincoln's move. In 2019, the brand sold some 88,000 SUVs and fewer than 25,000 sedans - and that's with only a partial year of Aviator sales. 

Following this year's lineup shakeups at Ford and Lincoln, the Mustang is the Blue Oval's only car left standing. 

Mercedes-Benz SLC

_F8A6477 1200x800
Mercedes-Benz SLC. Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz SLC is has been officially discontinued with no successor planned, following more than two decades of continuous production. For the model's last hurrah, Mercedes added a yellow 2020 SLC Final Edition to its lineup. 

Toyota Yaris

Yaris
Toyota Yaris. Toyota

The death of the Toyota Yaris, Honda Fit, Chevy Sonic, and Hyundai Elantra GT this year - along with the end of the Ford Fiesta and Mazda2 previously - leave a scant few options for fans of subcompacts here in the US. 

Despite the Yaris being a favorite among lovers of small cars, it hasn't sold well in the US as of late. Fewer than 22,000 of them rolled off of dealer lots in 2019, as compared with 304,850 Corollas, 336,978 Camrys, and 448,071 Rav4 crossovers. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘Sad and an utter scam’: Republican congressman accuses Trump of temper tantrums and conspiracy theories

    ‘They will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else,’ says Adam Kinzinger

  • Quarter of a million dollar reward offered over mysterious Christmas Day Nashville bombing

    A reward of more than a quarter of a million dollars has been offered to anyone who helps find the person behind the mysterious Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee. Local businessmen and celebrities made the offer after three people were injured and at least 41 buildings damaged when an RV exploded in the city’s downtown around 6.40am on Friday. Marcus Lemonis, a businessman and TV host, offered $250,000 “to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction”, adding: “We can't have our streets terrorised like this.” Others who then added to the cash pot include a local tourism body, Fox Sports host Clay Travis and a shop located near the explosion. The motive for the attack remains unclear. Federal agents investigating the explosion were searching a suburban house in Nashville on Saturday. Officials were also trying to identify apparent human remains found near the exploded vehicle. According to CNN, investigators believe that the blast may have been the result of a suicide bombing. The RV sent out a recorded message urging the area to be evacuated and saying it would explode in 15 minutes.

  • Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

    A hit-and-run driver struck a woman pushing her 1-year-old grandchild in a stroller, putting the grandmother in critical condition and causing the baby to die Christmas morning, authorities said. The child, Amara White, was being pushed on Londondale Parkway in Newark, Ohio, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when both were struck by a vehicle. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and died just after 10 a.m. Friday.

  • Mexico City's COVID-19 'excess mortality' reaches 214 deaths a day

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico City registered 2,664 more deaths than usual earlier this month as authorities fought to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has strained hospitals and forced the city into a semi-lockdown. The populous capital's "excess mortality" from Dec. 1 to 12 - deaths above the typical number from prior years - averaged 214 a day, a government report said on Saturday. The rate peaked in May when Mexico City, with a population of some 9 million, recorded 320 excess deaths per day.

  • Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible'

    President Trump still hasn't signed Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, and the clock is ticking. Indeed, it's looking more likely that he'll veto or it, or simply sit on it, unless lawmakers find a way to increase direct stimulus payments and cut some other items, like foreign aid, out of the package before a potential government shut down on Tuesday.While Trump may genuinely want more significant individual payments, he's faced criticism for waiting until after a bipartisan agreement was reached to make his opinion clear, surprising Congress and his own negotiating team led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the process. One source briefed by White House officials on the matter told The Washington Post, Trump — who has been frustrated by his election loss and the fallout from the coronavirus during his final year in office — is "just angry at everybody and wants to inflict as much pain on Congress as possible."Even Mnuchin, one of the few cabinet members to make it all four years with Trump, seems to be on the outs with his boss. Per the Post, Mnuchin was excited about the agreement last week and believed the president would sign it, but was then reportedly blindsided by Trump posting a video last week in which he bashes the deal and its $600 checks."Loyalty and assistance to President Trump generally gets rewarded with humiliation," Brian Reidl, a conservative policy expert at the right-leaning think tank, the Manhattan Institute, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com The best movies of 2020 Joe Biden's anti-revolution takes shape What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea?

  • Police at Nashville blast credit divine intervention, say RV played "Downtown" before exploding

    “I literally heard God tell me to turn around," an officer said of surviving the blast. Police also say the Petula Clark song was coming from the vehicle prior to the explosion.

  • China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 after high-profile offences committed by children

    China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility for murder and some other serious crimes from 14 to 12 after some high-profile killings by children. The change means that children aged between 12 and 14 who commit crimes such as intentional homicide, or intentional injury that leads to death or severe disability, will now be held criminally liable. Before, they were exempt from criminal punishment, but could be ordered to undergo correctional education. Currently, the age of criminal liability in China is 16, but teenagers aged 14 to 16 can be charged and punished as criminals for serious crimes including intentional homicide, rape and robbery. The issue of whether to lower the criminal age of responsibility came to the fore after a case last year in which a 13-year-old boy confessed to police that he had killed a 10-year-old girl. State media reported that the girl failed to return home from a painting class one Sunday afternoon. The girl’s father said that the boy had tricked the girl into entering his home, sexually assaulted her, stabbed her to death and then dumped her body on the side of a road. Following the killing in Dalian city in northeastern China, the boy was sent to a juvenile rehabilitation centre for three years. There was public outrage over what was perceived to be his lenient treatment. In another case, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in August in Shaanxi province by six juveniles, including one who was under the age of 14, according to reports last month. The youngest has been placed under the supervision of a guardian, while the other five have been arrested on suspicion of intentional injury causing death. Authorities have previously announced an increase in the number of juvenile cases being handled by prosecutors. Last year, there was a 5 per cent increase year-on-year in the number of prosecutions of juveniles, with the most common crimes being theft, robbery, intentional injury, affray, creating disturbances and rape, according to a white paper released by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in June.

  • Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

    A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours on Friday after a day of interrogation. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his alleged poisoning.

  • Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia -minister

    Sudan has taken control of most of the land it accuses Ethiopians of encroaching upon near the border between the two countries, the Sudanese information minister said on Saturday. Tensions in the border region have flared since the outbreak of conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in early November and the arrival of more than 50,000 mainly Tigrayan refugees in eastern Sudan. Disputes have been concentrated on agricultural land in al-Fashqa, which falls within Sudan's international boundaries but has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers.

  • FBI investigating whether man linked to Nashville bombing was paranoid about 5G networks

    Steve Fridrich said he was asked by FBI agents whether Anthony Warner ever mentioned being concerned about 5G networks

  • Man wearing Trump mask, Santa Claus hat shoots brother-in-law, police say

    The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities in California said.

  • Park rangers cite visitors to Hawaii volcano eruption site

    Park rangers have cited dozens of people who have gathered at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness an ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano. The rangers said those cited had ventured into dangerous areas to take photos and videos of the volcano eruption that had created a lake of lava in its crater that was 554 feet (169 meters) deep on Thursday. “All it takes is a slight change in wind direction and these offenders could inhale a fatal dose of volcanic gas," said Chief Ranger Jack Corrao.

  • Turkey passes 'dangerous' law that could further stifle scrutiny of government

    Turkey passed a "dangerous" law on Sunday that human rights groups fear could allow the authorities to stifle their freedoms if their work is disliked by the government. The law will hobble NGOs by allowing the interior ministry to suspend and replace group members who are being investigated under terrorism charges, block online donations and enforce lengthy annual inspections that will reduce their capacity to operate. Since a failed coup attempt in 2016, hundreds of thousands of investigations into terrorism charges have been launched in Turkey as the government cracks down on dissent. “Given that thousands of civil society activists, journalists, politicians, members of professional organisations are investigated within the scope of (anti-terrorism law), there is no doubt that this law will target almost all opponent associations,” a group of civil society organisations, including Amnesty International, said in a joint statement. The Law on Preventing Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction was introduced to comply with a UN security council resolution, though critics say the bill far exceeds the mandate of combatting the financing of terrorism. Instead, they say, it will allow NGOs and other rights groups to be targeted for lawful work. According to Human Rights Watch, only six of the 43 articles in the bill include the means and regulations to combat the financing of terrorism. “The Turkish government’s new law on curbing financing of terrorism, with the new powers it grants the Interior Ministry, conceals within it another purpose: that is to curtail and restrict the legitimate activities of any nongovernmental group it doesn’t like,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “This law will become a dangerous tool to limit freedom of association, and the provisions relating to nongovernmental organisations should be withdrawn immediately.” The law gives the interior ministry the power to replace members of organisations who are being investigated for terrorism charges, and suspend the entire board or halt the organisation’s activities until a final ruling has been issued. Turkey’s counter-terrorism laws are “vague” and “widely misused”, Human Rights Watch claimed. Local governors and the interior ministry will also be able to block online donations under a measure to prevent terrorism financing and money laundering. Severe fines of up to 200,000 lira (£19,000) can be levied if the online donations are considered to be unlawful, which the group of organisations said will “in practice lead to the closure of many associations”.

  • Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row

    A U.S. federal judge has further delayed the execution of the only woman on federal death row. The judge said the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery’s execution date to January 12th. Montgomery was convicted in 2007 of kidnapping and strangling a pregnant woman to death in Missouri. Montgomery’s lawyers say their client has long suffered from severe mental illness and was the victim of sexual assault. In November, the federal judge gave her lawyers until Dec. 24 to file the clemency request and granted Montgomery a stay of execution until Dec. 31. Then, the Bureau of Prisons announced it was rescheduling her execution to Jan. 12, 2021. But the judge on Thursday sided with Montgomery's lawyers, who argued that federal regulations bar the Bureau from rescheduling an execution during a stay period. Montgomery’s execution could now be pushed back until after President-elect Joe Biden - who opposes the death penalty - takes office.

  • China's pace to overtake U.S. as world's largest economy accelarates by 5 years, report predicts

    China is on course to overtake the United States as the world's biggest economy by 2028, the Center for Economics and Business Research predicted in a report released Saturday. The two countries have long been expected to swap places, but CEBR anticipates the pace has accelerated thanks to China recovering more quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic.A year ago, the CEBR pegged 2033 as the transition year, but China's economy is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2020, the lone major global economy to expand, while the U.S. economy is expected to contract by 5 percent. The report also anticipates China will become a "high-income economy" by 2023, though living standards are expected to remain much lower than in the U.S.China is not an outlier in its region when it comes to future economic growth. "Other Asian economies are also shooting up the table," said Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR's deputy chair. "One lesson for western policymakers, who have performed relatively badly during the pandemic, is that they need to pay much more attention to what is happening in Asia rather than simply looking at each other." Read more at The Guardian and Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' The best movies of 2020 Joe Biden's anti-revolution takes shape

  • Dr Fauci says ‘worst is yet to come’ from coronavirus as December becomes deadliest month of pandemic

    ‘We are really at a very critical point’ says infectious disease expert

  • Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

    Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality. Members of the public joined as relatives and friends in Tarlac province, north of Manila, paid their final respects to Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her 25-year old son Frank Gregorio, who were shot in the head after a row over noise. The shooting, which was recorded on a mobile phone by a member of the Gregorio family, triggered accusations from critics and human rights activists that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs had created a culture of police impunity.

  • Militants attack checkpoint in Pakistan, killing at least 7

    At least seven Pakistani security men were killed when a group of militants attacked a paramilitary checkpoint early Sunday in a province rocked for years by an insurgency, a statement from Pakistan's army said. Officials say gunmen attacked the Frontier Corps post in the district of Harnai in Baluchistan province. Senior police officer Shawli Tareen gave a slightly higher death toll than the army, saying that during the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, six paramilitary troops and two private guards were killed.

  • Hundreds of British holidaymakers escape from quarantine in luxury ski resort

    Hundreds of British skiers forced to quarantine in the Swiss resort of Verbier have escaped from their quarters, as a local politician complained it was nearly impossible to control the coronavirus due to Europe's porous borders. The holiday-makers were ordered to isolate for 10 days in their accommodation after the UK announced it had detected a mutation of the coronavirus. But on Sunday, hoteliers informed officials that breakfast trays were left untouched outside guests’ rooms and calls were unanswered. Of the 420 Britons identified by authorities as being in the luxury resort when the quarantine was hastily enforced, less than a dozen remained by Sunday. From midnight on December 20, Switzerland banned flights from the UK and put in place a retroactive 10-day quarantine for Britons who had arrived since December 14. On December 24, Swiss authorities then announced Britons were allowed to return home, even those in quarantine if special measures were taken which included informing cantonal authorities of their mode of transport. Christophe Darbellay, the President of the Valais government, defended his office against accusations that too little was done to enforce the quarantine. He said: “Some guests left by car and are now in quarantine in the UK. “There is a sense of personal responsibility. You can travel all over Europe without having to identify yourself. The border is a sieve.” He criticised the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), saying passenger information was delivered too late. He said: “Passenger data was missing. Our work was made unnecessarily difficult.” The FOPH denied this and said it had requested airline data for the 92 UK flights that had arrived since December 14 and gave the cantons data on Wednesday. Simon Wiget, the Director of Verbier Tourist Office, told The Daily Telegraph that the rules were confusing. He said: “It was a drip, drip of information that we had and we informed tourists about the rules as best we could. “We called all the hotels and tour operators and said that people who had travelled from the UK had to announce themselves to the Swiss authorities.

  • Obesity and Other Problems Barring Teens from Military Service Need National Attention, Leaders Say

    More than 70% of Americans remain unable to join the military due to obesity, education problems, or crime and drug records.