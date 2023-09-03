I-25 closed near E-470 after trailer, truck roll over
Colorado State Patrol said a person was driving a stolen truck and trailer when it rolled, then the driver fled the scene by hopping into another nearby vehicle.
Colorado State Patrol said a person was driving a stolen truck and trailer when it rolled, then the driver fled the scene by hopping into another nearby vehicle.
Do you believe?
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
A 2001 Plymouth Neon, one of the last Plymouths ever built, found in a Denver car graveyard.
Bye-bye, mess! Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.
Netflix’s "Drive to Survive" documentary series has elevated Formula 1 drivers and officials to global super-stardom, bringing in a whole new demographic of fans. “I know how important Netflix is to try and attract new fans, but it’s important really to see the reality of the sport,” Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance. The Netflix Inc. show is at the root of surging interest in F1 in the US.
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said its newest EV architecture, launching with the CLA compact electric sedan, will target 30% to 35% more range per kWh.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
India has successfully launched its first space-based solar observatory mission — just 10 days after the landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. Called Aditya-L1, the spacecraft, weighing over 3,264 pounds, blasted off from the spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India's Sriharikota using the 44.4-meter tall polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL) at the targeted time of 11:50am local time on Saturday. It will cover a distance of 932,000 miles and spend 125 days (or over four months) to reach its destination: a halo orbit around one of five Lagrangian points, which lie between the sun and Earth and allows spacecraft to track solar activities continuously, without any occultation and eclipse.
The 20% cut brings the cost of FSD down to $12,000 in North America. For a lot more dough, Tesla owners can buy FSD, which includes all the "enhanced autopilot" features as well as the ability to detect and (ideally) stop at traffic lights and stop signs. While CEO Elon Musk has pledged that FSD will eventually offer full autonomous driving capabilities, Tesla vehicles are not self-driving, nor are they autonomous.
Adam Driver, star of "Ferrari," revealed on Thursday that he wasn't allowed to drive any Ferraris in a biopic of famed Italian carmaker Enzo Ferrari.
Western allies are eagerly watching to see if Ukraine can make a decisive breakthrough.
Tesla’s Model S and X electric vehicles have already received two substantial price cuts throughout the year, but now there’s another one to entice consumers hesitant to jump on the EV train. Tesla has cut prices on these cars by 15 to 19 percent, depending on the model and trim. This price drop is not just for American consumers, as similar discounts have appeared throughout the globe, according to EV experts Electrek.