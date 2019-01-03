Click through to see the best places in the U.S. to visit with kids.

It’s easy to take the path of least resistance when traveling with kids and just head to the same spot year after year. But if you want to have the best family vacation, consider venturing throughout America to see more of what the country has to offer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Coolest Family Vacation Spots in the US

Yellowstone National Park

It’s hard not to be impressed by all of the incredible natural wonders the world’s first national park has to offer. Because an active volcano lies beneath Yellowstone National Park, the site has more than 10,000 hydrothermal features such as mudpots, hot springs and geysers — including the famous “Old Faithful.” Plus, there are nearly 300 waterfalls and an incredible array of wildlife — including elk, moose, bison and bears — in this 3,472-square-mile park that straddles Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

Although there are some hidden expenses to watch out for when visiting, it costs only $30 for a seven-day vehicle pass ($50 if you include a pass to nearby Grand Teton National Park). There are a few times during the year when entrance fees to all national parks are waived, however. And currently all fourth graders can visit national parks for free as part of the Every Kid in a Park program, making it a great family vacation idea.

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., is the largest spaceflight museum in the world and home to several science-related camps for kids, including Space Camp. But anyone can tour this center to see its collection of rockets and ride simulators that recreate the feeling of a rocket launch (there are height restrictions).

General admission is $17 for children ages 5 to 12 and $25 for those 13 and older.

Grand Canyon National Park

The Grand Canyon National Park should be on every family’s travel itinerary because it will make such a big impression on both kids and adults. The awe-inspiring 277-mile-long, 1-mile-deep canyon carved by the Colorado River is one of the most popular national parks — so expect big crowds during spring, summer and fall.

And if you want to go on an unforgettable camping trip for less, the entrance fee is only $30 for a seven-day pass for a vehicle. You can camp from $18 a night, or stay in one of the many lodges, which start around $140 a night and need to be booked well in advance.

One World Trade Center

The tallest building in the U.S., One World Trade Center now stands at the site of the World Trade Center complex that was destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. You can wow your kids by hopping on an elevator that will take them to the 102nd floor of this 1,776-foot building in 47 seconds and then letting them peer out over New York City from the observatory. Tickets are $34 for adults, $28 for children.

Afterwards, you can stroll for free through the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, which occupies eight of 16 acres of the World Trade Center and features the names in bronze of every person who died in the 1993 WTC bombing and 2001 attacks. And, you can visit the 9/11 Memorial Museum in the heart of the original World Trade Center site by paying $24 for adults, $15 for kids ages 7 to 12 and $20 for young adults 13 to 17.

City Museum

There are children’s museums, and then there’s the City Museum — an awesome museum for kids of all ages in St. Louis, Mo. You can crawl through suspended tunnels, slide down a 10-story slide, ride the Ferris wheel or simply marvel at how found objects were used to transform this 600,000-square-foot factory into an architectural marvel. Admission is $15.29.

While in St. Louis, you also can take a ride to the top of the Gateway Arch — the nation’s tallest monument — for $13 for adults, $10 for kids. And at the free Citygarden, parents can stroll through the sculpture garden while the kids splash in the fountains.

Yosemite National Park

This national park in California is not only home to the tallest waterfall in North America but also giant sequoia trees. Yosemite also has spectacular rock formations, including the often-photographed Half Dome and El Capitan.

You can get a seven-day vehicle pass to the park for $30, and camp from $12 per night or stay in lodges ranging from tent cabins to deluxe rooms. Keep your costs low at Yosemite by avoiding these hidden expenses.