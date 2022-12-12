After 25-day flight, NASA's Artemis I Orion capsule splashes into Pacific Ocean

The Guardian

USA midfielder Gio Reyna was almost sent home from Qatar for a perceived lack of effort during the team’s preparations for their World Cup opener against Wales, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reported that Reyna was “walking around” while the rest of the team trained intensely in one session a few days before the Wales match, USA’s first game at a World Cup since 2014. The Athletic said senior US players spoke to Reyna about the situation several times before he eventually apologized to his teammates, and the matter was considered to be settled.