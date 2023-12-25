25 displaced, 2 critically injured in Christmas Eve apartment fire, Fort Worth officials say

A Christmas Eve apartment fire on Fort Worth’s east side left two people with life-threatening injuries and displaced 25 residents, officials said.

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of King George Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday. Heavy smoke was already coming from the apartments when they arrived, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said on social media. Firefighters found two people inside.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, the post said. One firefighter was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A total of 25 residents were displaced in the fire, and the American Red Cross is providing them with assistance.

It took around an hour to get the three-alarm fire under control, officials said. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

