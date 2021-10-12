I Feel So Terrible For The Artists And Creatives Who Had To Respond To These Rude, Entitled Messages
1. This crappy client who thought exposure counted as payment:
2. This fool who got flamed in the comments:
3. This belligerent beggar:
4. This person who is not good at negotiating:
5. This bold brand that didn't come to barter:
"No no, you misunderstand. It's an honor for you. To be allowed to draw for me." from ChoosingBeggars
6. This beggar who tried to bring Ed Sheeran into the mix:
A songwriter/singer encounters a guy living in the stone ages expecting a show for £10:50 from ChoosingBeggars
7. This ignorant influencer:
8. This person who doesn't understand how watermarks work:
9. This person who really missed the point:
Artists who live with their parents don't deserve to be paid for their hard work? from ChoosingBeggars
10. This confused company:
I follow a professional painter who is dealing with some corporate choosing beggars. Wtf? from ChoosingBeggars
11. This practice dummy who was acting like a dummy:
Im a few months into my tattoo apprenticeship.. Apparently i shouldn't state my job on a dating site 😂 from ChoosingBeggars
12. This picky person who couldn't pay:
They want to review my portfolio to make sure I’m good enough, but I’m not good enough to be paid… from ChoosingBeggars
13. This person with nothing but excuses:
CB wants me to produce an entire track for some quickly written lyrics they have for free because “it’s easy”! from ChoosingBeggars
14. This filmmaker looking for nothing but free, free, free talent:
15. This employer with some nerve:
16. This beggar with a list of demands:
17. This pushy person who got owned:
Somebody wanted me to 3D print them something I'd made for myself and shared a picture of on Facebook from ChoosingBeggars
18. This musician who, strangely enough, doesn't support other musicians:
19. This person who presented the worst deal I've ever seen:
20. This person who thinks they're entitled to all the free art:
tell em from ChoosingBeggars
21. This person who wasn't up for doing the bare minimum:
22. This person who claims they'll pay, but I highly doubt it:
Look, let me just use the logo I didn’t pay you for now and I’ll pay back when I make the money later. I promise. from ChoosingBeggars