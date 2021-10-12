I Feel So Terrible For The Artists And Creatives Who Had To Respond To These Rude, Entitled Messages

1. This crappy client who thought exposure counted as payment:

My dads a photographer, this is his most recent client. from ChoosingBeggars

2. This fool who got flamed in the comments:

The disrespect to makeup artists. from ChoosingBeggars

3. This belligerent beggar:

I had to find one to believe they exist from ChoosingBeggars

4. This person who is not good at negotiating:

Let me pay you with imaginary sex. from ChoosingBeggars

5. This bold brand that didn't come to barter:

"No no, you misunderstand. It's an honor for you. To be allowed to draw for me." from ChoosingBeggars

6. This beggar who tried to bring Ed Sheeran into the mix:

A songwriter/singer encounters a guy living in the stone ages expecting a show for £10:50 from ChoosingBeggars

7. This ignorant influencer:

My friend got shorted by a pretty major influencer from ChoosingBeggars

8. This person who doesn't understand how watermarks work:

CBs hate watermarks from ChoosingBeggars

9. This person who really missed the point:

Artists who live with their parents don't deserve to be paid for their hard work? from ChoosingBeggars

twitter screenshot
u/bruving

10. This confused company:

I follow a professional painter who is dealing with some corporate choosing beggars. Wtf? from ChoosingBeggars

11. This practice dummy who was acting like a dummy:

Im a few months into my tattoo apprenticeship.. Apparently i shouldn't state my job on a dating site 😂 from ChoosingBeggars

12. This picky person who couldn't pay:

They want to review my portfolio to make sure I’m good enough, but I’m not good enough to be paid… from ChoosingBeggars

13. This person with nothing but excuses:

CB wants me to produce an entire track for some quickly written lyrics they have for free because “it’s easy”! from ChoosingBeggars

text screenshot
u/kyle_vs_coffee
text screenshot
u/kyle_vs_coffee

14. This filmmaker looking for nothing but free, free, free talent:

Asked me to shoot it, no payment ofcourse. from ChoosingBeggars

15. This employer with some nerve:

Paying less than minimum wage but REQUIRES years of experience FOH from ChoosingBeggars

16. This beggar with a list of demands:

My old classmate wrote this interesting thing from ChoosingBeggars

17. This pushy person who got owned:

Somebody wanted me to 3D print them something I'd made for myself and shared a picture of on Facebook from ChoosingBeggars

18. This musician who, strangely enough, doesn't support other musicians:

Lol "work" from ChoosingBeggars

19. This person who presented the worst deal I've ever seen:

Reverse employment. from ChoosingBeggars

20. This person who thinks they're entitled to all the free art:

tell em from ChoosingBeggars

21. This person who wasn't up for doing the bare minimum:

Does this work? from ChoosingBeggars

22. This person who claims they'll pay, but I highly doubt it:

Look, let me just use the logo I didn’t pay you for now and I’ll pay back when I make the money later. I promise. from ChoosingBeggars

23. This picky person who was making no promises:

When clients think this is how commissions work 😂🤷‍♂️ from ChoosingBeggars

24. This person with a peculiar proposition:

A brief but insightful 4 minute conversation. from ChoosingBeggars

25. Finally, the person who made this wild assumption:

Advanced Choosing Beggar from ChoosingBeggars

twitter screenshot
u/WanderingOwl

Shout out to r/ChoosingBeggars for always filling me with unbridled rage!

