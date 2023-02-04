In this article, we will look at the 25 fastest cars in the world. If you want to explore similar cars, you can read 10 Fastest Cars in the World.

The fastest cars in the world are a symbol of status and prestige. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of these ultimate machines, you’ll be able to experience the pure adrenaline of driving at top speeds. From the sleek design and powerful engines of the Bugatti Chiron to the innovative aerodynamic design of the Koenigsegg Agera RS, these cars showcase the best in engineering and technology and their record-breaking top speeds have left many car enthusiasts in awe.

The Fast Car Industry

The fastest cars in the world belong to the supercar and hypercar classes. Supercars are a subset of hypercars. These cars are typically powered by high-performance engines and feature advanced aerodynamics, racing-grade suspensions, and other performance-enhancing features. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global hypercar market was worth $15.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow to $224.5 billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 31.1% between 2022 and 2031.

The popularity of hypercars is growing as they provide an impressive level of power output. This is being further propelled by the automotive industry's rapid growth and the integration of advanced technology to enhance the driving performance of hypercars. These features are proving to be a major draw for many drivers, as manufacturers are now turning to hydrogen as a viable alternative to petrol and diesel, further increasing vehicle speed and the demand for hypercars.

A disruptive trend driving the growth of the global hypercar industry is the electrification of hypercars. The sales of electric hypercars is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the increasingly stringent emissions mandates of various countries and the growing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles. This has caused many of the leading automakers, like Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), and Porsche AG (ETR:P911) to ramp up speed of production of their all-electric performance cars.

Story continues

The Fast Car Business and Stocks

The fast car business has become an incredibly profitable industry in recent years and is due to experience high growth moving forward. This may mean good business for fast car stocks. Let's discuss some fast car stocks and see what experts think of them.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has been dominating the fast car space since 1947. The stock came to the attention of Ensemble Capital, a San Francisco-based investment management firm. Here is what experts at Ensemble Capital had to say about Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) in their first-quarter 2022 investor letter:

“Ferrari (7.3% weight in the Fund): As WE DESCRIBED a year ago in this letter, Ferrari’s chief marketing officer’s hardest job is not getting people to buy a Ferrari, but to tell some of them no. The company is in the business of selling rare, luxury products and so by design they greatly limited the number of vehicles they sell. This extreme constraint has led to a wait list of well over a year with a customer base so devoted to the company that even in the midst of the Financial Crisis of 2008-09, the number of vehicles they sold only declined by 4%. Their customers are so price insensitive, that the company often sells out of their limited edition super cars that sell for millions of dollars before they even announce the price. For a Ferrari collector the high prices are a feature, not a bug, as it is the price that makes Ferrari ownership so exclusive.”

Another prominent name in the fast car space, Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY), sold 55% of its Bugatti business to Croatian automaker, Rimac Automobili, in 2021. Bugatti, Porsche AG (ETR:P911), and Rimac Automobili went into a joint venture to form what is now known as the Bugatti-Rimac venture. How did that deal turn out?

On May 31, 2022, Rimac Group raised EUR 500 million in a Series D round, led by Goldman Sachs and Porsche AG (ETR:P911). On November 30, 2022, Rimac CEO Mate Rimac told Reuters that the Bugatti-Rimac venture is "highly profitable and cash flow positive beyond anybody's expectations". Mate Rimac also told Reuters that he is looking for "some kind of stability" before an IPO can happen for Rimac, which can be anywhere between three years to a decade from 2022.

Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) recently completed another major transaction. In Q3 2022, the German auto giant sold 12.5% of Porsche AG (ETR:P911) to Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC:POAHY). Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC:POAHY) is the holding company for Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY). Another 12.5% non-voting shares were offered to the public at EUR 82.50 per share, at a valuation of EUR 78 billion.

On September 29, the iconic 911 maker, Porsche AG (ETR:P911) started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This is one of the largest IPOs, by market cap, in the history of Germany. Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) now owns 75% minus one ordinary share of Porsche AG (ETR:P911) and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC:POAHY) owns 25% plus one ordinary share of Porsche AG (ETR:P911).

What Do Experts Think About Porsche Stock?

According to the Wall Street Journal, Porsche AG (ETR:P911) has received 9 Buy ratings, 9 Hold ratings, and 1 Underweight rating from Wall Street analysts, at the time of this writing. Analysts have a consensus Overweight rating on the stock. The stock has a high price target forecast of EUR 140, and an average forecast of EUR 110.28. As of January 31, Porsche AG (ETR:P911) is trading at EUR 109 per share and is valued at EUR 104.93 billion.

25 Fastest Cars In The World

Photo by David Levêque on Unsplash

Our Methodology

For this article we researched the fastest cars in the world from reliable sources, such as automotive manufacturers, auto racing governing bodies, and automotive review websites. The data collected was then analyzed to determine the cars with the highest top speed and acceleration rates. The data was further examined to determine the cars' engine specifications, transmission, and body type. Finally, the cars were ranked according to their top speed and acceleration, and the 25 fastest cars in the world were identified. These cars are ranked in ascending order of their estimated top speeds in miles per hour (mph), which are sourced from manufacturers' official websites and credible automotive magazines such as Motor Trend and Car and Driver.

25 Fastest Cars In The World

25. Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Top Speed: 211 mph

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is one of the fastest cars in the world. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 engine that produces a staggering 770hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. This impressive engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing the Stradale to sprint from 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds. In addition to its incredibly fast acceleration, the SF90 Stradale is also capable of reaching a top speed of 211 mph, and is one of the fastest cars in the world.

While the SF90 Stradale features a hybrid powertrain, Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) is on track to unveil its first all-electric performance car in 2025. Other prominent automakers such as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Porsche AG (ETR:P911) are also racing to build the fastest all-electric supercars.

24. Corvette ZR1

Top Speed: 212 mph

The Corvette ZR1 is one of the fastest cars in the world. The ZR1 can go from 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds and has a top speed of 212 mph. It's powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces a whopping 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque, with a top speed of 212 mph. The ZR1 is an impressive car that has the capability to dominate the track and the streets.

23. Porsche 918 Spyder

Top Speed: 214 mph

The Porsche 918 Spyder is a hypercar that is widely recognized as one of the fastest cars in the world. The car is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 engine and two electric motors, which together produce a total of 887 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque. This allows the 918 Spyder to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.2 seconds, and reach a top speed of 214 mph.

22. Lamborghini Sián Roadster

Top Speed: 217 mph

The Lamborghini Sián Roadster is one of the fastest cars on the market. It is powered by a 808-horsepower V12 hybrid engine and can reach speeds of up to 217 mph. The acceleration is equally impressive, with the Sián Roadster able to reach 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. The Sián Roadster is equipped with a lightweight carbon fiber body, which helps to reduce its weight and improve its power-to-weight ratio. This helps the car reach its top speed more quickly. Overall, the Lamborghini Sián Roadster is an incredibly fast car. It has the power and acceleration to match its impressive top speed, and its light weight and aerodynamic design help it reach that speed more quickly. If you're looking for a car that can get you from point A to point B in no time at all, the Sián Roadster is the perfect choice.

21. Ferrari LaFerrari

Top Speed: 218 mph

The Ferrari LaFerrari is one of the fastest cars ever made. It has a 6.3-liter V12 engine that produces 950 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. This power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The LaFerrari can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 218 mph. The LaFerrari is one of the quickest and most powerful cars ever manufactured, and it can easily outperform most other cars on the market. The Ferrari LaFerrari is one of the fastest cars in the world.

20. Aston Martin One-77

Top Speed: 220 mph

The Aston Martin One-77 is one of the most powerful and fastest cars ever made by Aston Martin. It is powered by a 7.3-liter V12 engine that produces 750 horsepower. This massive engine is capable of pushing the One-77 from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 220 mph. The One-77 is also equipped with a six-speed automated manual transmission, allowing for smooth and precise shifting. The One-77 is a stunningly beautiful car, with a sleek and aerodynamic body that is designed to reduce drag and improve handling. It also has a carbon fiber chassis, which helps keep the car lightweight and agile. The One-77 is a rare and exclusive car, with only 77 of them ever made. As such, they are highly sought after and command a hefty price tag. But for those fortunate enough to own one, they can experience the thrill of driving one of the fastest cars in the world.

19. Lamborghini Veneno

Top Speed: 221 mph

The Lamborghini Veneno is one of the fastest cars ever made. It has a top speed of 221 mph and can reach 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. It's powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 740 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque. The Veneno has a seven-speed automatic transmission that helps it reach its top speed. The Veneno also has an aerodynamic design that helps it reduce drag and increase downforce, allowing it to stick to the road at higher speeds.

18. Pagani Zonda R

Top Speed: 233 mph

The Pagani Zonda R is one of the fastest cars in the world. The Zonda R is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0 liter V12 engine that produces an incredible 740 horsepower and 524 lb-ft of torque. This allows the Zonda R to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of 233 mph. The Pagani Zonda R is a true performance car, and its speed and handling make it one of the fastest cars in the world. Its combination of power and light weight make it a formidable opponent on any track, and its performance is truly awe-inspiring.

17. Pagani Huayra R

Top Speed: 238 mph

The Pagani Huayra R is a marvel of modern automotive engineering. The Pagani Huayra has a 850-horsepower, 6.0-liter V12 engine and a top speed of around 238 mph. The Huayra R claims to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world.

16. McLaren F1

Top Speed: 240 mph

The McLaren F1 is one of the fastest cars in the world, capable of achieving a top speed of 240 mph and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. Under the hood, we have a 6.1-liter BMW V12 engine, which produces 627 horsepower. It has a lightweight carbon fiber body and a six-speed manual transmission. The McLaren F1 is a car that will always retain its value, as well as its place in the history of performance cars.

15. Saleen S7

Top Speed: 248 mph

The Saleen S7 is one of the fastest cars in the world. It has an impressive top speed of 248mph and is powered by a 7-liter V8 engine that produces 750 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. This power gives the car the ability to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.8 seconds. The Saleen S7 is an impressive feat of engineering, and its impressive performance can be attributed to its powerful engine, aerodynamic design, and lightweight body. It is a car that is sure to turn heads and leave other cars in the dust.

14. Koenigsegg CCXR

Top Speed: 249 mph

The Koenigsegg CCXR has a 4.7 liter V8 engine that produces an incredible 1,018 horsepower and 782 pound-feet of torque. This allows it to hit a top speed of over 249 mph, making it one of the fastest cars ever made. It also has an acceleration time of 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world.

13. Aston Martin Valkyrie

Top Speed: 250 mph

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has a top speed of 250 miles per hour. The car is powered by a 6.5-litre Cosworth V12, which produces over 1,160 bhp and 664 lb-ft of torque . The car has been tested to reach 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the fastest cars in the world.

12. McLaren Speedtail

Top Speed: 250 mph

The McLaren Speedtail is one of the fastest cars ever made and has a top speed of 250 mph. The Speedtail has a twin-turbocharged 4.0 liter V8 engine that produces 1,035 horsepower and 848 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which helps the car go from 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

11. Koenigsegg Regera

Top Speed: 251 mph

The Koenigsegg Regera is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that propels it to reach a top speed of 251 mph. With a lightweight carbon fiber body and a powerful engine, the Regera can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It is truly a car for the most discerning drivers, and one that will turn heads wherever it goes.

The Koenigsegg Regera is an incredibly fast car, capable of accelerating to a top speed of over 250 mph. But it runs on all-cylinders of a V8. To match and eventually beat this performance, without combustion engines, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), and Porsche AG (ETR:P911) are developing the all-electric next generation of hypercars.

Click to continue reading and see 10 Fastest Cars In The World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Fastest Cars In The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.