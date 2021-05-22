25 Fastest Growing Real Estate Markets in America

Ty Haqqi
·11 min read

In this article we are going to list the 25 fastest growing real estate markets in America. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 Fastest Growing Real Estate Markets in America.

The real estate market in America, and even the wider world, is a cornerstone of the performance of the nation and its economy. While it may not seem linked, the performance of the economy often tends to reflect on the real estate market as well. While a few decades ago, owning real estate was a way of life for almost anyone with a job that was even slightly above minimum wage, now it is more or less a dream for even those with a well paying job. We tend to think of the homeless as people with no jobs or work ethics, who laze around and try to live on benefits without actually working to be a productive member of the society. And whether or not that was true decades ago, it certainly cannot be held as the gospel now. After all, while it seems counterintuitive, many of the homeless actually do work part time or full time jobs, with more than 10% of the homeless population in some cities holding jobs. It's just that the cost of living is so high that despite jobs, these people are even unable to afford rent, let alone purchase real estate. Truly, the American Dream seems dead in the water today.

This is mainly due to the fact that housing prices have risen significantly over the decades, especially in the fastest growing real estate markets in America, while salaries haven't. And whenever there's talk of increasing salaries, there is significant opposition as if allowing people to earn a basic living is an offence somehow. The federal minimum wage in the United States is $7.5 an hour. It has been $7.5 since 2009, or 12 years. For 12 years, the minimum wage has been the same but you can see how prices and costs have increased with respect to more or less every single thing you purchase. While the Republicans have been opposing an increase in the minimum wage, and while the Democrats tabled a resolution to increase minimum wage, the resolution failed with even some Democrats opposing the increase. It is part of why the poor stay poor as the rich get richer.

25 fastest growing real estate markets in America
25 fastest growing real estate markets in America

docstockmedia/Shutterstock.com

Moving on to the importance of the housing market, did you know it was actually the housing bubble which caused/triggered the Great Recession in 2008? Basically, lenders, without checking the credit worthiness of potential customers, started providing mortgages at extremely low interest rates which would increase exponentially in some years. Of course, since they didn't check the credit worthiness of the borrowers, once the interest rates increased, people started defaulting on their loans, which led to a high rate of foreclosures and impacted the CDO, credit, mortgage, foreign bank and hedge fund markets, leading to one of the biggest global crashes in history. Housing prices collapsed especially in the fastest growing real estate markets in America. In 2008, the United States had to set aside at least $900 billion in the form of special loans and rescue packages related to this housing bubble, which brought the world's biggest superpower to its knees, while also seriously impacting the global economy.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, people were unsure about the impact on real estate. Many thought that demand would fall and this would lead to a decrease in the prices of real estate as well; however, the truth was the opposite. Demand actually surged as more and more people began working remotely and could relocate easily as well, which actually led to an increase in the prices of real estate in most areas across the country. Meanwhile, record low mortgage rates also led to people purchasing homes they would otherwise not have considered. And the expectations are quite similar for 2021 as well; according to Forbes "we expect sales to grow 7 percent and prices to rise another 5.7 percent on top of 2020’s already high levels. While we expect mortgage rates to tick up gradually, sales and price growth will be propelled by still strong demand, a recovering economy, and still low mortgage rates. High buyer demand and still-lagging supply will keep prices growing, but at a slower pace than 2020 as buyers contend with mortgage rate and price increases that create affordability challenges." This shows that while the pandemic has had a significant negative impact on most industries, the real estate market has managed to grow despite, or perhaps, because of the challenges that the pandemic has provided.

Some of the biggest real estate companies in the US include Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK), Avalon Bay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) and Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP). Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) trade approximately 10% below its January 2020 levels. Avalon Bay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares also followed a similar path and is currently trading at a 10% discount to its January 2020 levels. Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a different story. PSA shares were quite resilient during the March 2020 crash and actually appreciated by about 25% since the beginning of 2020. Same thing can be said about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares as well. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) shares actually generated positive returns during the March 2020 crash. Out of these 5 stocks, Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK), Avalon Bay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) and Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), BXP is the cheapest one right now. Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares need to increase close to 30% to reach its January 2020 peak.

Our favorite real estate stock was actually a different one. We recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers in October 2020 when it was trading at $6.30. This stock returned nearly 90% since our recommendation and currently have about 20% upside potential. Another way of taking advantage of low interest rates and rising inflation is investing in the fastest growing real estate markets around the country.

While the 2008 recession led to a lot of empty homes even as prices dropped significantly, the market has recovered well over the past decade and incredibly, even survived the pandemic. And while the United States has seen an overall improvement in the real estate markets, there are still some cities which outpace the rest. The Urban Land Institute, along with PwC, publishes an annual report on real estate in the US and Canada, which also mentions the fastest growing real estate markets in America. So without further ado, let's take a look at the markets providing the most potential for real estate, starting with number 25:

25. Columbus, Ohio

The state capital saw real estate prices hit record highs in 2020 due to a shortage of real estate and really low interest rates.

Pixabay/Public Domain

24. Orlando, Florida

Orlanda ranks 24th on our list of the 25 fastest growing real estate markets in the United States. Orlando's sales in November 2020 were up by at least 20%, while inventory was significantly down because of the high demand.

Copyright: blanscape / 123RF Stock Photo

23. Charleston, South Carolina

While it has been counted among the best cities for renters in the United States, it is also a great market for purchasing real estate.

States with the Best Roads in America
States with the Best Roads in America

Nagel Photography/Shutterstock.com

22. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

With the median price of a house in Philadelphia being around $200,000, Philadelphia has seen a lot of interest in its real estate market.

Pixabay/Public Domain

21. Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis has started to attract tons of investors and even according to Forbes, is one of the hottest markets in the US for real estate. The main reason behind this is the fact that houses in the city are affordable while expected returns are also quite high.

Copyright: alexeys / 123RF Stock Photo

20. Washington, DC–MD suburbs

Washington DC ranks 20th on our list of the fastest growing real estate markets in America. Clearly bigger government means higher real estate prices around the capital. The suburbs of Washington DC also make our list of the fastest growing real estate markets in America.

19. Boise, Idaho

Boise, the capital of Idaho and its most populous city, has a seriously hot real estate market and the median price of a home in the city jumped around 20.53% over the previous year.

18. Orange County, California

There are plenty of cities from California in our list and is also one of the most expensive cities in our list, with the median price recently jumping to around $973,000.

17. Inland Empire, California

Inland Empire has seen major recovery from the pandemic, which in turn has allowed the real estate market to grow as well. Real estate prices have also increased because of the high demand, especially because of of its open space and being located close to the mountains.

16. Cape Coral / Fort Myers / Naples, Florida

Naples ranks 16th on our list of the fastest growing real estate markets in the US. The median price of a house in Cape Coral is around $200,000 which is one of the best rates you will find in a popular city in the United States.

america, architecture, building, color, florida, outdoor, property
america, architecture, building, color, florida, outdoor, property

Nadezda Murmakova / Shutterstock.com

15. Phoenix, Arizona

One of the fastest growing real estate markets in America, Phoenix has seen booming demand in real estate especially during the pandemic, even though mortgage rates have started to increase.

Most Racist Cities in America Ranked by Hate Crimes
Most Racist Cities in America Ranked by Hate Crimes

Pixabay/Public Domain

14. Northern New Jersey, New Jersey

Many people in New Jersey are flocking to the suburbs from the city to avoid being caught up in the pandemic in a crowded area, which means higher demand and a burgeoning real estate market in America.

911, memorial, zero, ground, world, center, trade, america, tower, landmarks, remembrance, park, travel, wtc, night, tribute, skyline, light, lower, nj, metropolis, 11,
911, memorial, zero, ground, world, center, trade, america, tower, landmarks, remembrance, park, travel, wtc, night, tribute, skyline, light, lower, nj, metropolis, 11,

Songquan Deng/Shutterstock.com

13. Denver, Colorado

The Denver real estate market has seen an increase in the median price by around 11% to $470,000, which is really expensive. In the third quarter of 2020, the number of homes sold increased by around 2.4%. This is because of demand outstripping supply as prices continue to increase because of the extremely low interest rates.

Pixabay/Public Domain

12. San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio has one of the cheapest houses in our list, with the median price of a home being $240,000 which is an increase of at least 6.7% year on year. This is despite the fact that it is a buyers market, which means that the number of buyers outstrip the number of sellers.

15 Highest Paying Cities for Teachers
15 Highest Paying Cities for Teachers

Pixabay/Public Domain

11. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta ranks 11th on our list of the fastest growing real estate markets in America. While Atlanta's real estate market was hit hard initially by the pandemic, the market eventually recovered and in 2021, it has managed to outpace 2020's sales even as prices continue to increase.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

10. Long Island, New York

In December 2020, Long Island sales jumped massively as closed sales increased by 35%. While the market initially took a hit in spring 2020 because of the pandemic, but the market has rebounded and has seen sales spike.

Nany New York/Shutterstock.com

9. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is considered to be one of the hottest markets in the country, and earns a spot in our list of the fastest growing real estate markets in America. It has the highest sales over the past 5 years, again driven by the pandemic, with the highest demand being for single-family homes.

Best Educational Documentaries on Netflix Streaming in 2018
Best Educational Documentaries on Netflix Streaming in 2018

Harold Stiver/Shutterstock.com

8. Washington, DC – Northern VA

The average price of a house in Washington D.C., home to most federal government offices, is around $640,000 which is an increase of 8.5% over the past year, while the number of homes sold increased by 11% over the previous year.

7. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is the most in demand city in the state of Utah, and the real estate market has been driven upwards thank to historically low interest rates because of the pandemic, while unemployment has significantly decreased. While it is considered to just be a part of flyover country by many investors, it is becoming a hot prospect now as the prices keep on increasing.

photo.ua/Shutterstock.com

6. Tampa / St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa is one of the most famous cities in Florida, and the median price of a house in the city is currently around $300,000. In just the past year, the city has seen double digit growth while prices are expected to rise even further in the next year. The sale to list price ratio is around 99.3% which basically means that most people meet the asking price. Meanwhile, Sunset Park is the most expensive area in Tampa with a median price of around $950,000, while it is also an attractive market for renters.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 fastest growing real estate markets in America.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 fastest growing real estate markets in America is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Sarah Palin attacks Martin Bashir’s ‘unethical’ reporting after Diana interview revelations

    Martin Bashir called the former governor of Alaska a ‘world class idiot’ in 2013

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • ‘Stop the shame’: Talkspace, Michael Phelps, Demi Lovato battle against mental illness stigma

    During COVID-19 lockdowns, virtual mental health became one of the few viable options for therapy.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Cathie Wood

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy in 2021 according to Cathie Wood. You can skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Cathie Wood. Catherine Wood, the chief […]

  • Virgin Galactic rocket plane flies to edge of space

    Sir Richard Branson's spaceplane completes the first of three key test flights above New Mexico.

  • US seizes $90,000 from insurrectionist who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets

    John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • A-Rod is in a ‘world of pain’ after his breakup with JLo. How he’s covering it up

    He may be “shocked” over his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, but at least he’s staying busy.

  • ‘The Bad Batch’ brings back a fan-favorite ‘Mandalorian’ character

    If you’ve been missing the thrilling action of the premiere, this week’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch should delight you. Hope you like speeder chases.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Prince Harry says the British press won't stop until Meghan Markle dies like Princess Diana

    The Duke of Sussex has spoken about the damaging treatment Meghan Markle and Princess Diana faced at the hands of the British press.

  • Kidney of a Jewish father killed by an anti-Israel mob donated by his family to an Arab woman from Jerusalem

    Arab Randa Aweis' kidney transplant from Yigal Yehoshua, a Jew killed in Lod, is a 'symbol of hope' in the Israel-Palestine conflict, say doctors.

  • Trump charged US taxpayers $40,000 for Secret Service to use a room at Mar-a-Lago in the months since he left office: WaPo

    Trump moved to his Bedminster, New Jersey resort earlier this month and it's unclear whether he's charging Secret Service to stay or work there.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman has ever tried it in competition

    Even after achieving a feat others have never dared to try, Biles critiqued herself because she "got a little nervous on the landing."

  • Madison Crawthorn sparks wave of abuse against Ilhan Omar with social media post

    ‘Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom’ Republican congressman wrote on Telegram

  • Risk of Nuclear War Over Taiwan in 1958 Said to Be Greater Than Publicly Known

    WASHINGTON — When communist Chinese forces began shelling islands controlled by Taiwan in 1958, the United States rushed to back up its ally with military force — including drawing up plans to carry out nuclear strikes on mainland China, according to an apparently still-classified document that sheds new light on how dangerous that crisis was. U.S. military leaders pushed for a first-use nuclear strike on China, accepting the risk that the Soviet Union would retaliate in kind on behalf of its ally and millions of people would die, dozens of pages from a classified 1966 study of the confrontation show. The government censored those pages when it declassified the study for public release. The document was disclosed by Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked a classified history of the Vietnam War, known as the Pentagon Papers, 50 years ago. Ellsberg said he had copied the top secret study about the Taiwan Strait crisis at the same time but did not disclose it then. He is now highlighting it amid new tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times While it has been known in broader strokes that United States officials considered using atomic weapons against mainland China if the crisis escalated, the pages reveal in new detail how aggressive military leaders were in pushing for authority to do so if communist forces, which had started shelling the so-called offshore islands, intensified their attacks. The crisis in 1958 instead ebbed when Mao Zedong’s communist forces broke off the attacks on the islands, leaving them in the control of Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalist Republic of China forces based on Taiwan. More than six decades later, strategic ambiguity about Taiwan’s status — and about American willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend it — persists. The previously censored information is significant both historically and now, said Odd Arne Westad, a Yale University historian who specializes in the Cold War and China and who reviewed the pages for The New York Times. “This confirms, to me at least, that we came closer to the United States using nuclear weapons” during the 1958 crisis “than what I thought before,” he said. “In terms of how the decision-making actually took place, this is a much more illustrative level than what we have seen.” Drawing parallels to today’s tensions — when China’s own conventional military might has grown far beyond its 1958 ability, and when it has its own nuclear weapons — Westad said the documents provided fodder to warn of the dangers of an escalating confrontation over Taiwan. Even in 1958, officials doubted the United States could successfully defend Taiwan using only conventional weapons, the documents show. If China invaded today, Westad said, “it would put tremendous pressure on U.S. policymakers, in the case of such a confrontation, to think about how they might deploy nuclear weapons.” “That should be sobering for everyone involved,” he added. In exposing a historical antecedent for the present tensions, Ellsberg said that was exactly the takeaway he wanted the public to debate. He argued that inside the Pentagon, contingency planning was likely underway for the possibility of an armed conflict over Taiwan — including what to do if any defense using conventional weapons appeared to be falling short. “As the possibility of another nuclear crisis over Taiwan is being bandied about this very year, it seems very timely to me to encourage the public, Congress and the executive branch to pay attention to what I make available to them,” he said about what he characterized as “shallow” and “reckless” high-level discussions during the 1958 Taiwan Strait crisis. He added, “I do not believe the participants were more stupid or thoughtless than those in between or in the current Cabinet.” Among other details, the pages that the government censored in the official release of the study describe the attitude of Gen. Laurence Kutner, the top Air Force commander for the Pacific. He wanted authorization for a first-use nuclear attack on mainland China at the start of any armed conflict. To that end, he praised a plan that would start by dropping atomic bombs on Chinese airfields but not other targets, arguing that its relative restraint would make it harder for skeptics of nuclear warfare in the U.S. government to block the plan. “There would be merit in a proposal from the military to limit the war geographically” to the air bases, “if that proposal would forestall some misguided humanitarian’s intention to limit a war to obsolete iron bombs and hot lead,” Kutner said at one meeting. At the same time, officials considered it very likely that the Soviet Union would respond to an atomic attack on China with retaliatory nuclear strikes. (In retrospect, it is not clear whether this premise was accurate. Historians say U.S. leaders, who saw communism as a monolithic global conspiracy, did not appreciate or understand an emerging Sino-Soviet split.) But U.S. military officials preferred that risk to the possibility of losing the islands. The study paraphrased Gen. Nathan Twining, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying that if atomic bombings of air bases did not force China to break off the conflict, there would be “no alternative but to conduct nuclear strikes deep into China as far north as Shanghai.” He suggested that such strikes would “almost certainly involve nuclear retaliation against Taiwan and possibly against Okinawa,” the Japanese island where U.S. military forces were based, “but he stressed that if national policy is to defend the offshore islands then the consequences had to be accepted.” The study also paraphrased the secretary of state, John Foster Dulles, as observing to the Joint Chiefs of Staff that “nobody would mind very much the loss of the offshore islands but that loss would mean further communist aggression. Nothing seems worth a world war until you looked at the effect of not standing up to each challenge posed.” Ultimately, President Dwight Eisenhower pushed back against the generals and decided to rely on conventional weapons at first. But nobody wanted to enter another protracted conventional conflict like the Korean War, so there was “unanimous belief that this would have to be quickly followed by nuclear strikes unless the Chinese communists called off this operation.” Ellsberg said he copied the full version of the study when he copied the Pentagon Papers. But he did not share the Taiwan study with reporters who wrote about the Vietnam War study in 1971, like Neil Sheehan of The Times. Ellsberg quietly posted the full study online in 2017 when he published a book, “Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner.” One of its footnotes mentions in passing that passages and pages omitted from the study are available on his website. But he did not quote the study’s material in his book, he said, because lawyers for his publisher worried about potential legal liability. He also did little else to draw attention to the fact that its redacted pages are visible in the version he posted. As a result, few noticed it. One of the few who did was William Burr, a senior analyst at George Washington University’s National Security Archive, who mentioned it in a footnote in a March blog post about threats to use nuclear weapons in the Cold War. Burr said he had tried about two decades to use the Freedom of Information Act to obtain a new declassification review of the study — which was written by Morton Halperin for the RAND Corp. — but the Pentagon was unable to locate an unabridged copy in its files. (RAND, a nongovernmental think tank, is not itself subject to information act requests.) Ellsberg said tensions over Taiwan did not seem as urgent in 2017. But the uptick in saber-rattling — he pointed to a recent cover of The Economist magazine that labeled Taiwan “the most dangerous place on Earth” and a recent opinion column by The Times’ Thomas Friedman titled, “Is There a War Coming Between China and the U.S.?” — prompted him to conclude it was important to get the information into greater public view. Michael Szonyi, a Harvard University historian and author of a book about one of the offshore islands at the heart of the crisis, “Cold War Island: Quemoy on the Front Line,” called the material’s availability “hugely interesting.” Any new confrontation over Taiwan could escalate, and officials today would be “asking themselves the same questions that these folks were asking in 1958,” he said, linking the risks created by “dramatic” miscalculations and misunderstandings during serious planning for the use of nuclear weapons in 1958 and today’s tensions. Ellsberg said he also had another reason for highlighting his exposure of that material. Now 90, he said he wanted to take on the risk of becoming a defendant in a test case challenging the Justice Department’s growing practice of using the Espionage Act to prosecute officials who leak information. Enacted during World War I, the Espionage Act makes it a crime to retain or disclose, without authorization, defense-related information that could harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary. Its wording covers everyone — not only spies — and it does not allow defendants to urge juries to acquit on the basis that disclosures were in the public interest. Using the Espionage Act to prosecute leakers was once rare. In 1973, Ellsberg himself was charged under it, before a judge threw out the charges because of government misconduct. The first successful such conviction was in 1985. But it has now become routine for the Justice Department to bring such charges. Most of the time, defendants strike plea deals to avoid long sentences, so there is no appeal. The Supreme Court has not confronted questions about whether the law’s wording or application trammels First Amendment rights. Saying the Justice Department should charge him for his open admission that he disclosed the classified study about the Taiwan crisis without authorization, Ellsberg said he would handle his defense in a way that would tee up the First Amendment issues for the Supreme Court. “I will, if indicted, be asserting my belief that what I am doing — like what I’ve done in the past — is not criminal,” he said, arguing that using the Espionage Act “to criminalize classified truth-telling in the public interest” is unconstitutional. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company