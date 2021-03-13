25 Female Fortune 500 CEOs

Gabrielle Olya
·7 min read
©General Motors / General Motors

In 2020, the number of female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies hit a new high, with 37 women holding the top spots at the 500 largest companies in America. Although that’s a new record, that still means women hold only 7.4% of these positions.

For this ranking, GOBankingRates looked at the 25 largest 2020 Fortune 500 companies in terms of revenue with female CEOs. Find out who these women are, where they work and where their companies rank on the Fortune 500 list.

Last updated: March 8, 2021

CVS Pharmacy Manhattan Beach
CVS Pharmacy Manhattan Beach

Karen S. Lynch: CVS Health

  • Age: 57

  • Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 5

  • Company revenue (in millions): $256,776

  • Company profit (in millions): $6,634

  • Number of employees: 290,000

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (7879048fk)mary barraWorld Economic Forum 2017 in Davos, Switzerland - 17 Jan 2017Mary Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, is pictured during a plenary session in the Congress Hall, on the first day of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 17 January 2017.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (7879048fk)mary barraWorld Economic Forum 2017 in Davos, Switzerland - 17 Jan 2017Mary Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, is pictured during a plenary session in the Congress Hall, on the first day of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 17 January 2017.

Mary T. Barra: General Motors

  • Age: 57

  • Current titles: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 18

  • Company revenue (in millions): $137,237

  • Company profit (in millions): $6,732

  • Number of employees: 164,000

Anthem-healthcare
Anthem-healthcare

Gail K. Bordeaux: Anthem

  • Age: 58

  • Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 29

  • Company revenue (in millions): $104,213

  • Company profit (in millions): $4,807

  • Number of employees: 70,600

Hong Kong, December 28, 2018: Citibank in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong, December 28, 2018: Citibank in Hong Kong.

Jane Fraser: Citigroup

  • Age: 52

  • Current titles: President, Director & Chief Executive Officer

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 31

  • Company revenue (in millions): $103,449

  • Company profit (in millions): $19,401

  • Number of employees: 200,000

United Parcel Service UPS delivery
United Parcel Service UPS delivery

Carol B. Tome: UPS

  • Age: 63

  • Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 43

  • Company revenue (in millions): $74,094

  • Company profit (in millions): $4,440

  • Number of employees: 377,640

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (10476674as)Corie BarryEva Longoria Foundation Dinner Gala, Inside, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Nov 2019.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (10476674as)Corie BarryEva Longoria Foundation Dinner Gala, Inside, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Nov 2019.

Corie Barry: Best Buy

  • Age: 44

  • Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 75

  • Company revenue (in millions): $43,638

  • Company profit (in millions): $1,541

  • Number of employees: 125,000

Safra Catz Oracle CEO
Safra Catz Oracle CEO

Safra A. Catz: Oracle

  • Age: 57

  • Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 82

  • Company revenue (in millions): $39,506

  • Company profit (in millions): $11,083

  • Number of employees: 136,000

Phebe Novakovic General Dynamics CEO
Phebe Novakovic General Dynamics CEO

Phebe N. Novakovic: General Dynamics

  • Age: 61

  • Current titles: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 83

  • Company revenue (in millions): $39,350

  • Company profit (in millions): $3,484

  • Number of employees: 102,900

Progressive auto insurance job growth
Progressive auto insurance job growth

Susan Patricia Griffith: Progressive

  • Age: 54

  • Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 86

  • Company revenue (in millions): $39,022

  • Company profit (in millions): $3,970

  • Number of employees: 41,571

Kathy Warden Northrop Grumman CEO
Kathy Warden Northrop Grumman CEO

Kathy J. Warden: Northrop Grumman

  • Age: 48

  • Current titles: Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 96

  • Company revenue (in millions): $33,841

  • Company profit (in millions): $2,248

  • Number of employees: 90,000

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pat Sullivan/AP/Shutterstock (5936823e)Lynn Good Duke Energy President and CEO Lynn Good discusses power during a plenary at the IHS CERAWeek energy conference, in HoustonIHS CERAWeek, Houston, USA.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pat Sullivan/AP/Shutterstock (5936823e)Lynn Good Duke Energy President and CEO Lynn Good discusses power during a plenary at the IHS CERAWeek energy conference, in HoustonIHS CERAWeek, Houston, USA.

Lynn J. Good: Duke Energy

  • Age: 60

  • Current titles: Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 123

  • Company revenue (in millions): $24,658

  • Company profit (in millions): $3,748

  • Number of employees: 28,793

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10531605ei)Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer, Occidental, USA, addresses a panel session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10531605ei)Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer, Occidental, USA, addresses a panel session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020.

Vicki A. Hollub: Occidental Petroleum

  • Age: 59

  • Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 148

  • Company revenue (in millions): $21,971

  • Company profit (in millions): -$667

  • Number of employees: 14,400

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10626550l)President Donald Trump listens as Heyward Donigan, CEO of Rite-Aid, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in WashingtonVirus Outbreak Trump, Washington, United States - 27 Apr 2020.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10626550l)President Donald Trump listens as Heyward Donigan, CEO of Rite-Aid, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in WashingtonVirus Outbreak Trump, Washington, United States - 27 Apr 2020.

Heyward Donigan: Rite Aid

  • Age: 58

  • Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 150

  • Company revenue (in millions): $21,674

  • Company profit (in millions): -$422

  • Number of employees: 42,645

Kohl&#39;s CEO Michelle Gass
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass

Michelle D. Gass: Kohl's

  • Age: 52

  • Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 165

  • Company revenue (in millions): $19,974

  • Company profit (in millions): $691

  • Number of employees: 79,500

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (10030669bz)Margaret M.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (10030669bz)Margaret M.

Margaret M. Keane: Synchrony Financial

  • Age: 59

  • Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 170

  • Company revenue (in millions): $19,461

  • Company profit (in millions): $3,747

  • Number of employees: 16,500

man-working-laptop-office-
man-working-laptop-office-

Christine A. Leahy: CDW

  • Age: 55

  • Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 178

  • Company revenue (in millions): $18,032

  • Company profit (in millions): $737

  • Number of employees: 9,900

SAN FRANCISCO, CA &#x002013; APRIL 24, 2018: Pacific Gas &amp; Electric location located in San Francisco Embaradero.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 24, 2018: Pacific Gas & Electric location located in San Francisco Embaradero.

Patricia K. Poppe: PG&E

  • Age: 51

  • Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 189

  • Company revenue (in millions): $17,129

  • Company profit (in millions): -$7,656

  • Number of employees: 23,000

Sonia SyngalPresident and CEO, Old Navy.
Sonia SyngalPresident and CEO, Old Navy.

Sonia Syngal: Gap

  • Age: 49

  • Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 199

  • Company revenue (in millions): $16,383

  • Company profit (in millions): $351

  • Number of employees: 129,000

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2016: A Ross Store in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2016: A Ross Store in Jacksonville.

Barbara Rentler: Ross Stores

  • Age: 61

  • Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 202

  • Company revenue (in millions): $16,039

  • Company profit (in millions): $1,661

  • Number of employees: 92,500

Couple signing a document on a meeting at insurance agent office wearing protective gloves and face mask.
Couple signing a document on a meeting at insurance agent office wearing protective gloves and face mask.

Anna Manning: Reinsurance Group of America

  • Age: 60

  • Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 225

  • Company revenue (in millions): $14,300

  • Company profit (in millions): $870

  • Number of employees: 3,188

BILOXI, UNITED STATES - May 25, 2020: Close-up of new Land O Lakes butter label.
BILOXI, UNITED STATES - May 25, 2020: Close-up of new Land O Lakes butter label.

Beth E. Ford: Land O' Lakes

  • Age: 56

  • Current titles: President & Chief Executive Officer

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 232

  • Company revenue (in millions): $13,888

  • Company profit (in millions): $206

  • Number of employees: 8,000

Edward Jones
Edward Jones

Penny Pennington: Jones Financial (Edward Jones)

  • Age: 55

  • Current titles: Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 336

  • Company revenue (in millions): $9,526

  • Company profit (in millions): $1,092

  • Number of employees: 49,000

Dayton, Ohio, USA - December 13, 2015: Taco Bell Restaurant, shown here at night in its newer 2013 purple design, has recently announced its implementation of exclusively using cage-free eggs in its 6000 US locations by the end of 2016.
Dayton, Ohio, USA - December 13, 2015: Taco Bell Restaurant, shown here at night in its newer 2013 purple design, has recently announced its implementation of exclusively using cage-free eggs in its 6000 US locations by the end of 2016.

Joey Wat: Yum China Holdings

  • Age: 47

  • Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 361

  • Company revenue (in millions): $8,776

  • Company profit (in millions): $713

  • Number of employees: 450,000

D*CK&#39;S Sporting Goods DSG Holiday HIIT Event, Pasadena, USA - 12 Dec 2019
D*CK'S Sporting Goods DSG Holiday HIIT Event, Pasadena, USA - 12 Dec 2019

Lauren R. Hobart: D*ck's Sporting Goods

  • Age: 50

  • Current titles: President, Director & Chief Executive Officer

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 362

  • Company revenue (in millions): $8,751

  • Company profit (in millions): $298

  • Number of employees: 28,450

Warsaw, Poland - October, 2019: Coty logotype on the top of office building.
Warsaw, Poland - October, 2019: Coty logotype on the top of office building.

Sue Y. Nabi: Coty

  • Age: 51

  • Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 366

  • Company revenue (in millions): $8,649

  • Company profit (in millions): -$3,784

  • Number of employees: 19,000

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: GOBankingRates identified the 25 largest 2020 Fortune 500 companies in terms of revenue with female CEOs. GOBankingRates then found each female CEO’s (1) name, (2) age, (3) titles held, (4) current board memberships, (5) company industry, (6) company headquarters location, (7) company Fortune 500 rank, (8) company revenue in millions, (9) company profit in millions and (10) company’s number of employees. Data for factors (1), and (5) through (10) were drawn from Fortune and data for factors (2) through (4) were drawn from the Wall Street Journal. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Feb. 17, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Female Fortune 500 CEOs

