25 Female Fortune 500 CEOs

©General Motors / General Motors

In 2020, the number of female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies hit a new high, with 37 women holding the top spots at the 500 largest companies in America. Although that’s a new record, that still means women hold only 7.4% of these positions.

Read: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major Corporations

For this ranking, GOBankingRates looked at the 25 largest 2020 Fortune 500 companies in terms of revenue with female CEOs. Find out who these women are, where they work and where their companies rank on the Fortune 500 list.

Last updated: March 8, 2021

CVS Pharmacy Manhattan Beach

Karen S. Lynch: CVS Health

Age: 57

Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 5

Company revenue (in millions): $256,776

Company profit (in millions): $6,634

Number of employees: 290,000

Find Out: Where 51 CEOs Went to College

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (7879048fk)mary barraWorld Economic Forum 2017 in Davos, Switzerland - 17 Jan 2017Mary Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, is pictured during a plenary session in the Congress Hall, on the first day of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 17 January 2017.

Mary T. Barra: General Motors

Age: 57

Current titles: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 18



Company revenue (in millions): $137,237

Company profit (in millions): $6,732

Number of employees: 164,000



See: What’s Next for Disney and Other Big Companies in 2021

Anthem-healthcare

Gail K. Bordeaux: Anthem

Age: 58

Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 29



Company revenue (in millions): $104,213

Company profit (in millions): $4,807

Number of employees: 70,600



Read: 25 Biggest Companies You’ve Never Heard Of

Hong Kong, December 28, 2018: Citibank in Hong Kong.

Jane Fraser: Citigroup

Age: 52

Current titles: President, Director & Chief Executive Officer



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 31



Company revenue (in millions): $103,449

Company profit (in millions): $19,401

Number of employees: 200,000

Keep Reading: The Classic Brands You Love Are In Trouble

United Parcel Service UPS delivery

Carol B. Tome: UPS

Age: 63

Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 43



Company revenue (in millions): $74,094

Company profit (in millions): $4,440

Number of employees: 377,640



Take a Look: Corn Flakes, Mountain Dew and 9 Other Beloved Brands With a Twisted History

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (10476674as)Corie BarryEva Longoria Foundation Dinner Gala, Inside, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Nov 2019.

Corie Barry: Best Buy

Age: 44

Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 75



Company revenue (in millions): $43,638

Company profit (in millions): $1,541

Number of employees: 125,000



See: Big-Name Brands That Have Been Around for More Than a Century

Safra Catz Oracle CEO

Safra A. Catz: Oracle

Age: 57

Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 82



Company revenue (in millions): $39,506

Company profit (in millions): $11,083

Number of employees: 136,000



Find Out: 25 Companies Laying Off the Most People Thanks to Coronavirus

Phebe Novakovic General Dynamics CEO

Phebe N. Novakovic: General Dynamics

Age: 61

Current titles: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 83



Company revenue (in millions): $39,350

Company profit (in millions): $3,484

Number of employees: 102,900



Check Out: Chick-fil-A and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans

Progressive auto insurance job growth

Susan Patricia Griffith: Progressive

Age: 54

Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 86



Company revenue (in millions): $39,022

Company profit (in millions): $3,970

Number of employees: 41,571

Read More: 14 Famous Companies That Aren’t Profitable

Kathy Warden Northrop Grumman CEO

Kathy J. Warden: Northrop Grumman

Age: 48

Current titles: Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 96



Company revenue (in millions): $33,841

Company profit (in millions): $2,248

Number of employees: 90,000



See: Fox News and 25 More Companies That Faced Public Backlash

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pat Sullivan/AP/Shutterstock (5936823e)Lynn Good Duke Energy President and CEO Lynn Good discusses power during a plenary at the IHS CERAWeek energy conference, in HoustonIHS CERAWeek, Houston, USA.

Lynn J. Good: Duke Energy

Age: 60

Current titles: Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 123



Company revenue (in millions): $24,658

Company profit (in millions): $3,748

Number of employees: 28,793



See the List: Costco and 7 Other Popular Companies That Don’t Waste Money on Advertising

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10531605ei)Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer, Occidental, USA, addresses a panel session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020.

Vicki A. Hollub: Occidental Petroleum

Age: 59

Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 148



Company revenue (in millions): $21,971

Company profit (in millions): -$667



Number of employees: 14,400



Read: 30 Major Companies Giving Back During COVID-19

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10626550l)President Donald Trump listens as Heyward Donigan, CEO of Rite-Aid, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in WashingtonVirus Outbreak Trump, Washington, United States - 27 Apr 2020.

Heyward Donigan: Rite Aid

Age: 58

Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 150



Company revenue (in millions): $21,674

Company profit (in millions): -$422



Number of employees: 42,645



Look Back: 15 of Your Favorite Companies That Have Gone Out of Business

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass

Michelle D. Gass: Kohl's

Age: 52

Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 165



Company revenue (in millions): $19,974

Company profit (in millions): $691



Number of employees: 79,500

See: The 50 Best Companies for Working Moms

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (10030669bz)Margaret M.

Margaret M. Keane: Synchrony Financial

Age: 59

Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 170



Company revenue (in millions): $19,461

Company profit (in millions): $3,747



Number of employees: 16,500

Keep Reading: 8 Successful Companies That Were IPO Flops

man-working-laptop-office-

Christine A. Leahy: CDW

Age: 55

Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 178



Company revenue (in millions): $18,032

Company profit (in millions): $737



Number of employees: 9,900

Find Out: The Most-Loved Company in Every State

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 24, 2018: Pacific Gas & Electric location located in San Francisco Embaradero.

Patricia K. Poppe: PG&E

Age: 51

Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 189



Company revenue (in millions): $17,129

Company profit (in millions): -$7,656



Number of employees: 23,000



Read: Enron and the 24 Other Most Epic Corporate Downfalls of All Time

Sonia SyngalPresident and CEO, Old Navy.

Sonia Syngal: Gap

Age: 49

Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 199



Company revenue (in millions): $16,383

Company profit (in millions): $351



Number of employees: 129,000



Take a Look: Meet the Companies That Are New to the Fortune 500

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2016: A Ross Store in Jacksonville.

Barbara Rentler: Ross Stores

Age: 61

Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 202



Company revenue (in millions): $16,039

Company profit (in millions): $1,661

Number of employees: 92,500



Find Out: How Major Tech Companies Change the Cities They Moved To

Couple signing a document on a meeting at insurance agent office wearing protective gloves and face mask.

Anna Manning: Reinsurance Group of America

Age: 60

Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 225



Company revenue (in millions): $14,300

Company profit (in millions): $870

Number of employees: 3,188

See: Coronavirus Has Made These 100+ Brands More Valuable Than Ever

BILOXI, UNITED STATES - May 25, 2020: Close-up of new Land O Lakes butter label.

Beth E. Ford: Land O' Lakes

Age: 56

Current titles: President & Chief Executive Officer



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 232



Company revenue (in millions): $13,888

Company profit (in millions): $206

Number of employees: 8,000



Find Out: Why It’s Never a Bad Idea To Invest In Apple and These Other Companies

Edward Jones

Penny Pennington: Jones Financial (Edward Jones)

Age: 55

Current titles: Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 336



Company revenue (in millions): $9,526

Company profit (in millions): $1,092



Number of employees: 49,000



Check Out: These 47 Billionaires Got Richer During The Pandemic

Dayton, Ohio, USA - December 13, 2015: Taco Bell Restaurant, shown here at night in its newer 2013 purple design, has recently announced its implementation of exclusively using cage-free eggs in its 6000 US locations by the end of 2016.

Joey Wat: Yum China Holdings

Age: 47

Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 361



Company revenue (in millions): $8,776

Company profit (in millions): $713



Number of employees: 450,000



Read: 20 Billionaire American Dynasties and How They Made Their Money

D*CK'S Sporting Goods DSG Holiday HIIT Event, Pasadena, USA - 12 Dec 2019

Lauren R. Hobart: D*ck's Sporting Goods

Age: 50

Current titles: President, Director & Chief Executive Officer



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 362



Company revenue (in millions): $8,751

Company profit (in millions): $298



Number of employees: 28,450



Find Out: The 25 Richest People in the US

Warsaw, Poland - October, 2019: Coty logotype on the top of office building.

Sue Y. Nabi: Coty

Age: 51

Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director



Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 366



Company revenue (in millions): $8,649

Company profit (in millions): -$3,784



Number of employees: 19,000



More From GOBankingRates

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: GOBankingRates identified the 25 largest 2020 Fortune 500 companies in terms of revenue with female CEOs. GOBankingRates then found each female CEO’s (1) name, (2) age, (3) titles held, (4) current board memberships, (5) company industry, (6) company headquarters location, (7) company Fortune 500 rank, (8) company revenue in millions, (9) company profit in millions and (10) company’s number of employees. Data for factors (1), and (5) through (10) were drawn from Fortune and data for factors (2) through (4) were drawn from the Wall Street Journal. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Feb. 17, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Female Fortune 500 CEOs