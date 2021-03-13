25 Female Fortune 500 CEOs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In 2020, the number of female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies hit a new high, with 37 women holding the top spots at the 500 largest companies in America. Although that’s a new record, that still means women hold only 7.4% of these positions.
Read: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major Corporations
For this ranking, GOBankingRates looked at the 25 largest 2020 Fortune 500 companies in terms of revenue with female CEOs. Find out who these women are, where they work and where their companies rank on the Fortune 500 list.
Last updated: March 8, 2021
Karen S. Lynch: CVS Health
Age: 57
Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 5
Company revenue (in millions): $256,776
Company profit (in millions): $6,634
Number of employees: 290,000
Find Out: Where 51 CEOs Went to College
Mary T. Barra: General Motors
Age: 57
Current titles: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 18
Company revenue (in millions): $137,237
Company profit (in millions): $6,732
Number of employees: 164,000
See: What’s Next for Disney and Other Big Companies in 2021
Gail K. Bordeaux: Anthem
Age: 58
Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 29
Company revenue (in millions): $104,213
Company profit (in millions): $4,807
Number of employees: 70,600
Read: 25 Biggest Companies You’ve Never Heard Of
Jane Fraser: Citigroup
Age: 52
Current titles: President, Director & Chief Executive Officer
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 31
Company revenue (in millions): $103,449
Company profit (in millions): $19,401
Number of employees: 200,000
Keep Reading: The Classic Brands You Love Are In Trouble
Carol B. Tome: UPS
Age: 63
Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 43
Company revenue (in millions): $74,094
Company profit (in millions): $4,440
Number of employees: 377,640
Take a Look: Corn Flakes, Mountain Dew and 9 Other Beloved Brands With a Twisted History
Corie Barry: Best Buy
Age: 44
Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 75
Company revenue (in millions): $43,638
Company profit (in millions): $1,541
Number of employees: 125,000
See: Big-Name Brands That Have Been Around for More Than a Century
Safra A. Catz: Oracle
Age: 57
Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 82
Company revenue (in millions): $39,506
Company profit (in millions): $11,083
Number of employees: 136,000
Find Out: 25 Companies Laying Off the Most People Thanks to Coronavirus
Phebe N. Novakovic: General Dynamics
Age: 61
Current titles: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 83
Company revenue (in millions): $39,350
Company profit (in millions): $3,484
Number of employees: 102,900
Check Out: Chick-fil-A and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans
Susan Patricia Griffith: Progressive
Age: 54
Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 86
Company revenue (in millions): $39,022
Company profit (in millions): $3,970
Number of employees: 41,571
Read More: 14 Famous Companies That Aren’t Profitable
Kathy J. Warden: Northrop Grumman
Age: 48
Current titles: Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 96
Company revenue (in millions): $33,841
Company profit (in millions): $2,248
Number of employees: 90,000
See: Fox News and 25 More Companies That Faced Public Backlash
Lynn J. Good: Duke Energy
Age: 60
Current titles: Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 123
Company revenue (in millions): $24,658
Company profit (in millions): $3,748
Number of employees: 28,793
See the List: Costco and 7 Other Popular Companies That Don’t Waste Money on Advertising
Vicki A. Hollub: Occidental Petroleum
Age: 59
Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 148
Company revenue (in millions): $21,971
Company profit (in millions): -$667
Number of employees: 14,400
Read: 30 Major Companies Giving Back During COVID-19
Heyward Donigan: Rite Aid
Age: 58
Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 150
Company revenue (in millions): $21,674
Company profit (in millions): -$422
Number of employees: 42,645
Look Back: 15 of Your Favorite Companies That Have Gone Out of Business
Michelle D. Gass: Kohl's
Age: 52
Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 165
Company revenue (in millions): $19,974
Company profit (in millions): $691
Number of employees: 79,500
See: The 50 Best Companies for Working Moms
Margaret M. Keane: Synchrony Financial
Age: 59
Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 170
Company revenue (in millions): $19,461
Company profit (in millions): $3,747
Number of employees: 16,500
Keep Reading: 8 Successful Companies That Were IPO Flops
Christine A. Leahy: CDW
Age: 55
Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 178
Company revenue (in millions): $18,032
Company profit (in millions): $737
Number of employees: 9,900
Find Out: The Most-Loved Company in Every State
Patricia K. Poppe: PG&E
Age: 51
Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 189
Company revenue (in millions): $17,129
Company profit (in millions): -$7,656
Number of employees: 23,000
Read: Enron and the 24 Other Most Epic Corporate Downfalls of All Time
Sonia Syngal: Gap
Age: 49
Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 199
Company revenue (in millions): $16,383
Company profit (in millions): $351
Number of employees: 129,000
Take a Look: Meet the Companies That Are New to the Fortune 500
Barbara Rentler: Ross Stores
Age: 61
Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 202
Company revenue (in millions): $16,039
Company profit (in millions): $1,661
Number of employees: 92,500
Find Out: How Major Tech Companies Change the Cities They Moved To
Anna Manning: Reinsurance Group of America
Age: 60
Current titles: President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 225
Company revenue (in millions): $14,300
Company profit (in millions): $870
Number of employees: 3,188
See: Coronavirus Has Made These 100+ Brands More Valuable Than Ever
Beth E. Ford: Land O' Lakes
Age: 56
Current titles: President & Chief Executive Officer
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 232
Company revenue (in millions): $13,888
Company profit (in millions): $206
Number of employees: 8,000
Find Out: Why It’s Never a Bad Idea To Invest In Apple and These Other Companies
Penny Pennington: Jones Financial (Edward Jones)
Age: 55
Current titles: Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 336
Company revenue (in millions): $9,526
Company profit (in millions): $1,092
Number of employees: 49,000
Check Out: These 47 Billionaires Got Richer During The Pandemic
Joey Wat: Yum China Holdings
Age: 47
Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 361
Company revenue (in millions): $8,776
Company profit (in millions): $713
Number of employees: 450,000
Read: 20 Billionaire American Dynasties and How They Made Their Money
Lauren R. Hobart: D*ck's Sporting Goods
Age: 50
Current titles: President, Director & Chief Executive Officer
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 362
Company revenue (in millions): $8,751
Company profit (in millions): $298
Number of employees: 28,450
Find Out: The 25 Richest People in the US
Sue Y. Nabi: Coty
Age: 51
Current titles: Chief Executive Officer & Director
Company’s Fortune 500 rank: 366
Company revenue (in millions): $8,649
Company profit (in millions): -$3,784
Number of employees: 19,000
More From GOBankingRates
If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.
Methodology: GOBankingRates identified the 25 largest 2020 Fortune 500 companies in terms of revenue with female CEOs. GOBankingRates then found each female CEO’s (1) name, (2) age, (3) titles held, (4) current board memberships, (5) company industry, (6) company headquarters location, (7) company Fortune 500 rank, (8) company revenue in millions, (9) company profit in millions and (10) company’s number of employees. Data for factors (1), and (5) through (10) were drawn from Fortune and data for factors (2) through (4) were drawn from the Wall Street Journal. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Feb. 17, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Female Fortune 500 CEOs