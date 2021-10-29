The 44 best health and fitness gifts of 2021

These are the best health and fitness gifts of 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've got someone in your life who loves staying healthy and working out you're in luck: We've compiled a list of the best health and fitness products for you to bestow upon your favorite health nut or fitness fanatic.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Whether they're hitting the gym again, completing a new resolution, or just beginning to learn yoga, these gifts will be sure to get them excited. Many of the products have also been through vigorous testing in our labs, so you know it's top-notch. These are the best gifts for health and fitness lovers, according to Reviewed.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

Please note that many of these items could be in high demand as we head into the winter months. We recommend starting your holiday shopping early this year to make sure your items are still available and will arrive on time.

1. For the one who wants to document daily activity: The best fitness tracker

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: The Fitbit Charge 5

Let’s be honest, we all need a little reminder now and then to get up off the couch and get moving. The Fitbit Charge 5 can give you the extra boost of motivation your giftee needs, especially heading into the new year. Our favorite fitness tracker tracks steps, sleep, even outdoor runs with built-in GPS. It has sleek looks, a touchscreen that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions, a solid battery life of 7 days, and it's waterproof.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon for $179.95

2. For the one who has trouble sleeping: A sound machine and sleep mask

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Sound + Sleep by Adaptive Sound & Nidra Deep Rest sleep mask

Some of us sleep like rocks no matter our environment. For others, the mere hint of a sound or slit of light, and they're wide awake (and irritable). The second crew can benefits from the best sound machine we've tested—with its 30 relaxing settings that completely blocked competing sounds in our tests—and our favorite sleep mask, which our reviewer described as "personal blackout curtains for your eyes ... that won't fall off in the middle of the night."

Story continues

3. For the one who works out to music: Wireless headphones

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: The Jabra Elite Active 75t

For the fitness fanatic who works out solo, the least you can do is offer a way to play "Eye of the Tiger" on repeat while sweating it out. The Jabra Elite Active 75t are some of the best true wireless headphones we've tested, with the bonus feature of being water-resistant so you can rinse them off after a workout. They have excellent active noise cancellation as well as a transparency mode, which lets you tune in to the world around you. They also have a finder function should you misplace one while working out, and the controls are also easy to use while exercising.

Still, if you're looking for an even less spendy gift alternative, the MPow Flame earbuds cost about $20 and have tons of great reviews. We put them to the test in our labs and found they could play music while submerged underwater for 30 minutes. They have a wire that connects the two earbuds together, so they're not truly wireless, but they're an awesome value and a proven performer.

4. For the one who knows you shouldn't neglect your teeth: The best electric toothbrush

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Oral-B Pro 3000

A regular manual toothbrush does the job, but most dentists agree that an electric toothbrush is more effective at clearing plaque (and not receding gums from too much pressure). If someone you know has been resisting spending the dough, give the Oral-B Pro 3000, our best electric toothbrush.

Get the Oral-B Pro 3000 from Amazon for $73

5. For the one who needs a reminder to stay hydrated: An awesome water bottle

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: A Hydro Flask water bottle

When it comes to health, hydration is key. You can run miles or lift the heaviest weights, but if you aren’t getting the proper amount of water each day, your body isn’t operating at its peak performance. A Hydro Flask water bottle keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 12 hours, but most importantly, it will fit in the car's cupholders.

Get the Hydro Flask Water Bottle from Amazon starting at $20.97

6. For the yogi: The best mat money can buy

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: The Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm

Anyone with even an occasional yoga practice can appreciate our favorite yoga mat for its firm grip and cushioned feel under hand and foot (and knee). Whether your recipient will tote it to a strenuous heat yoga class or turn on some YouTube yoga in the living room, they're sure to find that the Lululemon mat performs beautifully.

Get the Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon starting at $78

7. For the social media mavens: Trendy TikTok-recommended gear

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Bala Bangles, weighted hula hoops, and mini trampolines

TikTok’s fitness community (a.k.a. “FitTok”) is known for recommending products that inevitably take the internet by storm. We’ve researched some TikTok-approved gear and were introduced to tons of fun ways to level up your workout routine. Among the most popular: stylish Bala Bangles that add some light weight to barre workouts, a weighted hula hoop that makes workouts feel like play, and a mini trampoline for a low-impact cardio workout that’s a total blast.

8. For the nonstop runner: A new pair of sneakers

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: New Balance sneakers

If your giftee is a runner, what better gift than a new pair of shoes? Running sneakers can only stand so many miles, and runners who put in serious distance go through shoes more quickly than you can imagine. For a cute and high quality pair, check out the New Balance Fresh Foam Beacon v3. These sneakers come in a beautiful pastel purple and a deep earthy turquoise color, and multiple reviewers say they're the most comfortable running sneakers out there.

Get the New Balance Fresh Foam Beacon v3 for $119.99

9. For the one who exercises in public: A sweat-wicking face mask

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Athleta Everyday Non Medical Masks

For social exercisers, whether those who like to run through the city or who hit the gym, a face mask is now a part of the workout uniform. Our favorite cloth face masks are the Athleta Everyday Non-Medical masks, which you can buy in a pack of five. These masks are breathable and lightweight, so they’re comfortable to wear for long periods of time, even while exercising.

Get the Athleta Everyday Non-Medical masks for $25

10. For the runner who wants to track progress: A GPS running watch

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Garmin Forerunner 245 and Garmin Forerunner 55

Any runner who graduates from "occasional jogs" to "regular runs" will appreciate a GPS watch, which puts mileage, pace and time stats on the wrist in real time and keeps a record of all miles run to allow improvement analysis.

The Garmin Forerunners are the best out there, according to our test of the best running watches. Our runners deemed the sporty-look Forerunner 245 tops for its easy-to-use buttons, large readable screen, and feature-packed tracking—you can even program workouts to prompt you for intervals and more from the wrist. There's also a version that stores music, including offline Spotify playlists, which play over any pair of Bluetooth headphones. For the runner who needs fewer frills, the Garmin Forerunner 55 earned our Best Value accolades, with many of the same basic features of the 245, minus the onboard workout and music options.

11. For the one who sleeps through their early-morning workout: A sunrise alarm clock

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Philips sunrise alarm clock

If you know a night owl who has a tendency to snooze through their early morning workout classes, give them the gift of time with a sunrise clock. These specialty alarms simulate sunlight to gently wake you from a dark bedroom. In our tests, we found the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light created one of the most realistic sunrises, with a soft light that made us feel as if we were rising with the actual sun.

Get the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light from Amazon for $139.99

12. For the fitness trendsetter: A workout mirror

Best health and fitness gifts: The Mirror

For the fitness giftee whose interests don't align with large cardio equipment, consider gifting them a workout mirror. These unassuming reflective surfaces have integrated displays that stream instructors leading all types of studio-type workouts, from HITT to strength training to yoga and more. We've tested multiple workout mirrors, and love the Mirror for its mix of classes to choose from and instructors that make exercising fun.

Get the Mirror for $1,495

13. For the one whose always on their feet: An electronic massager

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Renpho Foot Massager

Depending on your recipient, this could be a two-for-one gift. If you have someone who begs for foot rubs and you are not a foot-rub-giving fan, well, click thee over to the best foot massager we tested, from Renpho. Your happy giftee can shove their tired tootsies inside the kneading cavities and ooh and ahh all evening—while your hands and attention can be otherwise occupied.

Get the Renpho RF-FM059R foot massager from Amazon for $118.99

14. For the one with limited workout space: A tool that turns the body into the weight

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: TRX Suspension Trainer

If you've ever tried those funky-looking handled straps at the gym, you know they're a lot more intense than their flaccid, dangling state would indicate. The TRX Suspension Trainer is the OG in this category for good reason: The foam-covered handles are comfy to grip, the straps are safety-tested to hold 350 pounds of weight and it's easy to install from any sturdy fixed point in a relatively small footprint. And it's fun to use, if surprisingly challenging, for a device designed to strength-train using only body weight, says one happy Reviewed editor who bought it early during quarantine.

Get the TRX Go suspension trainer from Amazon for $129.95

15. For the one who wants to get stronger: A set of resistance bands

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Whatafit Resistance Bands

Surprise: To get stronger, you eventually need to add outside resistance, beyond what your body alone can create using gravity. There's only so much to gain with small lightweight dumbbells (that is, not much), but investing in a full set of weights is costly and takes up a ton of room. A space- (and budget-)friendly option: A set of resistance bands. These ones from Whatafit come with handles, ankle straps, and a door anchor for setting up exercises that train muscles from head to toe.

Get the Whatafit Resistance Bands Set from Amazon for $24.97

16. For the one who has limited time and space: A high-quality jump rope

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: GoxRunx jump rope

If your loved one wants an easy way to fit in some cardio, look to a high-speed jump rope. Designed for the boxing gym, the adjustable rope allows for people of any size and shape to tailor the length to their needs. Yes, a jump rope finally long enough for people over six feet tall—and a great gift for under $20. You’re welcome.

Get the GoxRunx Jump Rope from Amazon for $11.99

17. For the one who needs fitness inspo: A top-rated workout app

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Aaptiv membership and Alo Moves membership

Sure, anyone can find workouts on YouTube, in magazines (they still exist!), or by Googling. But sometimes, some structure is needed, even for the fitness fanatic who never seems to lack for motivation. That's where a gift of a subscription to the popular workout app, Aaptiv, comes in.

These audio-only workouts provide detailed instruction over a set of headphones, which is especially great for someone who knows basic exercises already but needs guidance on how best to put them together. Upon signup, the app suggests which workouts to do based on the user's preferences, as well as offers access to the entire database of options, from HIIT to Pilates to treadmill and outdoor runs.

If a yoga flow is more your style, check out our favorite yoga app, Alo Moves. Alo Moves has more than 3,000 classes, including HIIT, barre and pilates in addition to yoga. Alo’s classes and instructors are amazing, and with such a wide variety of options, your giftee is sure to find something they like whenever they open the app.

18. For the one who workout clothes could use an upgrade: Stylish new gym outfits

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: New workout gear

Newsflash: There are better options for workout clothing than an old pair of sweats and a cotton race t-shirt from that Turkey Trot five years ago. If you have someone on your list who could use that reminder, buy them some actual activewear from the likes of Gymshark. The pieces are supportive, comfortable, quick-drying and come in plenty of cute colors and designs. We especially love the Fit Seamless sports bra and Gymshark’s famous Flex leggings for workouts, but the loungewear is also great for throwing on over your gym clothes or relaxing on your days off.

And if you know someone who lives in their leggings, try our favorite workout leggings and Lululemon Align dupes, the Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft leggings. These leggings are ultra soft, dry quickly and feel supportive but not excessively tight.

19. For the smoothie lover: A seriously powerful personal blender

Best health and fitness gifts: NutriBullet Select personal blender

Getting healthy is the marriage of two activities, exercising and eating right (we know, we wish it was possible from just sitting on the couch, too). However, nothing makes eating right more fun than making smoothies. They're like milkshakes in disguise (go with it), filled with fruits and veggies instead of ice cream.

Our favorite personal blender, the NutriBullet Select, whips up a liquid breakfast or a post-workout treat in seconds, and with the perfect recipe, your giftee will start salivating just from hearing the whirring sound of the blades.

Get the NutriBullet Select personal blender from Best Buy for $99.99

20. For the one who takes powdered drinks to go: A new shaker bottle

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Blender Bottle

If you're shopping for someone obsessed with protein shakes, your recipient already has at least one (or more) Blender Bottles—which isn't to say an addition to the collection won't be appreciated. But a person doesn’t need to have a gigantic container of whey powder sitting on top of the fridge to be the proud owner of a Blender Bottle.

These wide-mouthed shakers are also a great buy for those who like to take their smoothies on the road or for runners who like the convenience of powdered electrolyte recovery drinks but don't enjoy sipping down clumps of undissolved powder. Regardless of their drink of choice, this is sure to be a hit with folks who are on the go before or after a workout.

Get the Blender Bottle from Amazon starting at $8.99

21. For the one who wants to eat better but not realize it: An air fryer

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

We all know that a diet heavy in fried food isn't so nutritionally sound. But it sure is yummy! For the ones on your list who wants to have their fried chicken and eat it, too, you must get them an air fryer. The multi-purpose Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster oven surprised even our cooking experts with the evenly browned crispy fries and delectable "fried" chicken it produced, all while also toasting bread to perfection.

Get the Cuisinart TOA-60 from Amazon for $229.95

22. For the one who likes make-ahead meals: The best pressure cooker

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 Quart)

A sure-fire way of adopting better eating habits is to cook your own food—and doing it in the fastest, simplest way, so the process becomes routine. The Instant Pot UItra ticks those boxes, besting all other pressure cookers on our tests. It whips up delicious one-pot meals, perfect for eating right away and freezing into portions for later.

For a budget-friendlier option, the Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is a great choice, too, lacking some of the customization of the Ultra but none of the joy of (large-batch) cooking.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 Quart) on Amazon for $134.99

23. For the one who'd like to eat more veggies: An easy-to-use spiralizer

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Veggetti Spiralizer

Even for those who enjoy the taste of fresh vegetables, they can be kind of boring—chop, steam, eat, repeat. That's why we're sure this inexpensive kitchen gadget, which easily turns zucchini, squash, carrots or other dense produce into noodle-like ribbons, will be a hit with your healthy-eating giftee. And you know you'll be getting a good value: In our test of the best spiralizers, the Veggetti bested units costing four times as much.

Get the Ontel Veggetti Spiralizer on Amazon for $9.99

24. For the one who has food-prep aspirations: A great food storage set and kitchen scale

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Pyrex Ultimate storage containers and Escali Primo kitchen scale

With all that made-ahead food, a great set of storage containers is only logical. The Pyrex Ultimate set topped our test, keeping food fresh while also being both oven- and microwave-safe for speedy reheating.

Some people get serious about food prep, when a weight goal (either a loss of fat or gain of muscle) is top of mind. For those folks, our best digital kitchen scale blew away the rest with the attribute that matters most: accuracy.

25. For the one whose flexibility could use a tune-up: A stretching strap

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: A stretching strap

Some fitness fanatics are all kinds of bendy while others have let their flexibility wane in favor of other pursuits, such as running very long distances or lifting very heavy weights. If you know someone who can clock a seven-minute mile or bench three times their body weight but can't touch their toes, this is the gift to give. The Original Stretch Out Strap fills the gap of, er, too-short arms and creates traction to deepen the stretch. It also comes with a how-to guide for the newbie to flexibility training, because, let's face it, they're probably going to need that.

Get the Original Stretch Out Strap from Amazon for $15.95

26. For the one needing to breathe easy: A home air purifier

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Winix 5500 2 Air Purifier

We know "home air purification" is not exactly synonymous with "most-wanted present" but hear us out. The Winix 5500-2, our pick for the best air purifier, impressed our testers with its ability to notably reduce the smell of cigarette smoke, musty mildew and cooking odors in the air. It's also intuitive to use and includes thoughtful features such as a sleep mode, a timer and a light sensor that automatically adjusts the back lighting on the control panel. If peace of mind that your loved ones are breathing cleaner air isn't a gift in itself, we don't know what is.

Get the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier on Amazon for $159.99

27. For the one who likes that all-tucked-in feeling: A cozy weighted blanket

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: The Gravity Blanket

If your loved one's idea of a comfy night's sleep involves a huge pile of covers, this is the gift to give. (After all, they don't call it a "comforter" for no reason!) Weighted blankets are all the rage, and while their anxiety-quelling properties are up for debate, some people simply enjoy the feeling and may find it more conducive to a restful sleep. And the luxurious Gravity Blanket, with its washable, velvety cover and quality construction, is the must-buy investment for those folks.

Get the Gravity Blanket starting at $195

28. For the one whose muscles crave TLC: A targeted massager

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Theragun Elite massage gun and Vybe Pro Percussion

The next time your loved one calls you in to the next room, only to ask you to morph into a Swedish masseuse, be prepared: Hand over a massage tool that keeps on giving. We’ve tested plenty of massage guns and found the Theragun Elite is all it's cracked up to be, in terms of delivering the deep-tissue stimulation you'd expect for the $399 price. (We also found that the less-expensive Vybe Pro Percussion massage gun is a worthwhile option for about $199.99, though it's larger and heavier.)

29. For the avid runner who beats up their feet: A soothing spa bath

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Ivation Foot Spa Massager

Remember that foot bath that seemed like a thoughtful gift but ended up in the back of the closet? This is not that foot spa. Once your recipient slips his or her tootsies into the warm, churning waters of the Ivation Foot Spa—the overall best of the 14 we tested—we're confident it will be enjoyed on the regular for soothing soreness, as well as pedicure prep.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa on Amazon for $79.99

30. For the one who hits it too hard at the gym sometimes: Epsom salts

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Dr Teal's Epsom Salt

Sore muscles are par for the course with a regular workout routine, whether someone's just starting out or has been going at it for years. Epsom salts is the layperson's term for magnesium sulfate, a mineral compound known for its soothing and healing effect on muscles. This formula, from Dr. Teal's, adds in arnica, a homeopathic pain reliever, and fragrant eucalyptus and menthol, which will assure your giftee that it's working from first whiff.

Get Dr Teal's Therapeutic Solutions Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution (2-pack) from Amazon for $21.25

31. For the one who wants to take home fitness to the next level: Connected workout equipment

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Peloton, NordicTrack and Tempo

If the budget is limitless, you can outfit your giftee with the ultimate home gym, thanks to all the amazing connected offerings that have come out in recent years, i.e., the Peloton effect.

The OG connected bike performed well in our tests, but the upgraded Peloton Bike+ was crowned our best exercise bike for its auto-adjusting resistance option and the pivoting display that makes it easier to follow along with off-bike workouts. If you have a dedicated runner in your life, our favorite treadmill is the NordicTrack Commercial 1750, which offers streaming workouts on its integrated screen, speeds up to 15 miles per hour and an incline range of -3% to 15% (yes, it goes downhill!). For someone who wants a more resistance-enhanced cardio workout, we suggest the NordicTrack RW 900 rowing machine, our top-rated option for its solid build and excellent guided instruction.

32. For the one with a sense of humor about their workouts: A t-shirt with a hidden message

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Sweat activated t-shirts

Some of us may recall those heat-activated, color-changing shirts that were all the rage in the late '80s. T-shirt technology has come a long way in the last 30 years: Now, we have sweat-changing shirts! These entertaining tops reveal a secondary message once they're soggy enough from a good workout.

33. For the one who always needs new running shoes: A gift card to a top site

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Road Runner Sports gift card

Buying actual running shoes is a very individual thing. So unless you know exactly the brand, model and size your runner giftee likes, your best course is not to pick out kicks for them, and offer up a gift certificate from Road Runner Sports instead. The retailer carries all of the major brands and with a $2.99 VIP membership has free shipping and returns (even after being worn!) for 90 days if the shoes don’t work out—and as the runner will be doing their own shopping, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves.

Get a gift card from Road Runner Sports

34. For the one who wants to mix up strength workouts: A set of kettlebells

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: BalanceFrom kettlebell set and Bowflex adjustable dumbbells

Static weight training workouts are all fine and good, but ya know what's even more fun? Swinging a 15-pound weight through the air. If you know someone who might also enjoy said activity, consider bequeathing them with a set of three kettlebells from BalanceFrom. The 5-, 10- and 15-pound tools will offer enough variety and challenge, yet take up a lot less storage space in a home gym than other strength-training equipment.

And for more weight variety, we suggest adjustable dumbbells. In our soon-to-publish TBRN, we deemed the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells the best of the bunch. They range from 5 to 52.5 pounds and the lower weights adjust in 2.5-pound increments, making them a great addition to any home gym setup.

35. For the one who needs a little protection: A great pair of workout gloves

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Lululemon License to Train gloves

For some gym rats, calloused palms are a badge of honor. For others, well, the only obvious body effect they want to achieve from their workouts is defined muscles and low body fat. For those folks, a pair of sturdy workout gloves from Lululemon is a welcome present. They are comfortable yet protective no matter the type of workout they get into, and come in plain black and unisex sizes.

Get the License to Train training gloves from Lululemon for $42

36. For the healthy foodie: A great new cookbook

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: healthy cookbooks

Healthy eating isn't boring. Or, at least, it shouldn't be. For anyone who's always posting delicious, nutritious meals to Instagram or (even more so) could use a little inspiration in the kitchen, one of these great cookbooks deserves a spot on their counter.

"The 5-Ingredient Fresh and Easy Cookbook" takes away the excuse that there's no time to whip up a healthy meal, while "The Complete Clean Eating Cookbook" breaks down what it means to ditch the junk in favor of whole foods that taste amazing.

37. For the sweaty yogi: Mat cleaner and an absorbent towel

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Black Diamond Yoga Mat Cleaner and Shandali Hot Yoga Towels

Yoga mats go on the floor. The floor (and feet) are dirty. Add in sweat and you can have a muddy mess. Whether you're giving a new yoga mat or just want to help your giftee take better care of the mat they already own, some mat cleaning spray is a gift they didn't know they needed. Add a machine-washable mat-sized towel for even longer-lasting cleanliness (and, ergo, a longer-lasting mat).

38. For the one who's watching their weight: Our top-pick bathroom scale

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Renpho Body Fat Scale

A bathroom scale can be a useful tool for anyone looking to maintain, lose, or gain weight—and a smart scale that tracks body composition changes in addition to pounds is even more valuable as someone embarks on a healthier lifestyle. The Renpho scale topped our test for its consistent readings, easy-to-use app and affordable price.

Get the Renpho Body Fat Scale from Amazon for $24.99

39. For the one who can't wait to get back to the gym: A carryall bag and a secure lock

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Adidas Defender Duffel Bag and Desired Tools 4 Digit Combination Padlock

Keeping workout gear together, yet separating the dirty and sweaty from the clean and dry, is an eternal struggle. Luckily, the Adidas Defender duffel bag has plenty of pockets, smartly designed for segregation—with some made of mesh for ventilation, so sweat-soaked clothes can breathe. And just to make sure the bag and its contents are still in the locker at the end of a workout, a sturdy padlock with a programmable combo is the ideal complement to this gift.

40. For the one you know a bit too well: Anti-chafing balm

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Body Glide

There's something to be said about your relationship to a gym rat if you know that he or she would benefit from Body Glide. While most fitness activities aren’t a contact sport with other people, they can be one with your own two legs, or between your shirt and your skin (if you don't know, don't ask). With a deodorant-shaped stick of Body Glide, your giftee can say farewell to chafing, and you can say goodbye to listening to them complain about it.

Get Body Glide from REI from $5

41. For the one who's never far from the phone: A stay-put waist belt

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: SPIbelt Performance Series Water-Resistant Running Belt

For those who exercise outside, there are benefits to bringing along a smartphone, whether to check directions or make a call in case of emergency. The SPIbelt running belt stretches to fit your phone plus keys and is made of water-resistant material to keep contents from getting damp from unexpected bad weather and sweat. It's convenient for gym rats, where a phone left on the floor or bench is liable to get smashed.

Get the SPIbelt Performance Series Running Belt from Amazon for $29.99

42. For the one who misses boutique fitness classes: A digital studio membership

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: A P.volve membership

Boutique fitness classes are a great way to try a fun, new workout, but it can be difficult to attend in-person classes enough to make a membership worth it. To give your fave fitness fan studio classes at home for a fraction of the price, consider P.volve, a workout that focuses on mobility and functional movement. The P.volve app is a stellar deal—for only $19.99 a month (or $179.99 for a year’s subscription) you get access to pre-recorded classes and unlimited access to P.volve’s live digital studio classes.

Get a digital membership to P.volve for $19.99 a month or $179.99 a year

43. For the one whose muscles are always tight: An award-winning foam roller

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: LuxFit & TriggerPoint Foam Rollers

Being active—whatever your commitment—can come with muscle soreness. Instead of shelling out cash for a one-time massage, give our favorite foam roller for easing out those niggling aches. For those with limited space, consider the TriggerPoint Grid foam roller—same outcome for their muscles, but easier to store.

44. For the wellness guru: Our favorite meditation app

Best health and fitness gifts 2021: A Headspace subscription

Keep your giftee’s stress levels in check this holiday season with the help of our favorite mediation app, Headspace. Headspace is great for teaching meditation basics as well as helping the user find more specific sessions to relax and cope with feelings of stress or sadness. The sessions are easy to follow and range from three to 20 minutes long so your recipient will be able to squeeze in a mindfulness break even when they’re short on time.

Get the Headspace app for $12.99 a month

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Health and fitness gifts: Shop the best right now