37 Great Gifts for DIYers

If you’ve got a do-it-yourselfer on your list this holiday season, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ve gathered the perfect gifts for the Mr. or Mrs. Fix-it, or maker of things, in your life. From power and hand tools to mechanics’ tools—and even tools for electronics and computer repair, there is something for everyone. So, make your list and check it twice, but rest assured your favorite DIYer would love any—or all—of the products shown.

