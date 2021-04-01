25 of the Highest-Grossing Broadway Shows Ever

New York City is home to many amazing landmarks, but for theater fans, nothing compares to Broadway. The 41 active Broadway theaters — i.e., Studio 54, the Hirschfeld Theater, the Ambassador Theatre — have put this part of town on the map as an international performing arts destination.

Many of the most talented artists of all time have graced Broadway stages, starring in shows like “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and “Jersey Boys.” Of course, as with all shows, some are much more successful than others.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out which Broadway shows of past and present have been the most profitable. Many are still active, so next time you’re in the Big Apple — when theaters reopen post-pandemic — you’ll want to add at least one to your itinerary.

Think you can guess which shows made the cut? Drumroll, please — here’s a look at the 25 highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time.

Last updated: April 1, 2021

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Chung/Lnp/Shutterstock (5810145j)A banner hangs outside Waterstones bookshop in Harrow&#39;Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part one and Part two&#39; book launch, London, UK - 31 Jul 2016.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Chung/Lnp/Shutterstock (5810145j)A banner hangs outside Waterstones bookshop in Harrow'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part one and Part two' book launch, London, UK - 31 Jul 2016.

25. ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Part One and Two’

  • Total Gross: $174.10 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $132

  • Seats Sold: 1.32 million

  • Total Performances: 821

  • Original Broadway Run: April 22, 2018–present

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Alastair Muir/Shutterstock (10103630n)Rachel Tucker as Beverley&#39;Come From Away&#39; Musical performed at the Phoenix Theatre, London, UK, 13 Feb 2019.
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Alastair Muir/Shutterstock (10103630n)Rachel Tucker as Beverley'Come From Away' Musical performed at the Phoenix Theatre, London, UK, 13 Feb 2019.

24. ‘Come From Away’

  • Total Gross: $174.94 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $129

  • Seats Sold: 1.35 million

  • Total Performances: 1,276

  • Original Broadway Run: March 12, 2017–present

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10448000i)The cast performs during a media call for Billy Elliot The Musical, at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in Sydney, Australia, 17 October 2019.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10448000i)The cast performs during a media call for Billy Elliot The Musical, at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in Sydney, Australia, 17 October 2019.

23. ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’

  • Total Gross: $183.51 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $102

  • Seats Sold: 1.80 million

  • Total Performances: 1,352

  • Original Broadway Run: Nov. 13, 2008–Jan. 8, 2012

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Editorial use only.
Editorial use only.

22. ‘Matilda the Musical’

  • Total Gross: $198.20 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $94

  • Seats Sold: 2.10 million

  • Total Performances: 1,591

  • Original Broadway Run: April 11, 2013–Jan. 1, 2017

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock (1506970g)Christina Sajous, Reeve Carney, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Patrick Pa&#39;Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark&#39; Musical Celebrates One Year on Broadway, New York, America - 27 Nov 2011Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark celebrates its one year anniversary on Broadway, Foxwoods Theatre, New York City.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock (1506970g)Christina Sajous, Reeve Carney, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Patrick Pa'Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark' Musical Celebrates One Year on Broadway, New York, America - 27 Nov 2011Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark celebrates its one year anniversary on Broadway, Foxwoods Theatre, New York City.

21. 'Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark’

  • Total Gross: $212.41 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $101

  • Seats Sold: 2.10 million

  • Total Performances: 1,248

  • Original Broadway Run: June 14, 2011–Jan. 4, 2014

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadway World/Shutterstock (10492011o)Alex Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Christiane Noll, Talia Simone Robinson, Zachary Noah Piser, Jessica Phillips, Phoebe Koyabe and Jared Goldsmith&#39;Dear Evan Hansen&#39; musical celebrates three years on Broadway, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2019.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadway World/Shutterstock (10492011o)Alex Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Christiane Noll, Talia Simone Robinson, Zachary Noah Piser, Jessica Phillips, Phoebe Koyabe and Jared Goldsmith'Dear Evan Hansen' musical celebrates three years on Broadway, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2019.

20. ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

  • Total Gross: $241.10 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $175

  • Seats Sold: 1.40 million

  • Total Performances: 1,384

  • Original Broadway Run: Dec. 4, 2016–present

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Editorial use only.
Editorial use only.

19. 'Hairspray’

  • Total Gross: $252.20 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $73

  • Seats Sold: 3.42 million

  • Total Performances: 2,673

  • Original Broadway Run: Aug. 15, 2002–Jan. 4, 2009

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darren England/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (9764593l)Chloe Zuel (C) is seen performing during the media call for &#39;Beautiful: The Carole King Musical&#39; at QPAC (Queensland Performing Arts Centre) in Brisbane, Queensland, 18 July 2018.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darren England/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (9764593l)Chloe Zuel (C) is seen performing during the media call for 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at QPAC (Queensland Performing Arts Centre) in Brisbane, Queensland, 18 July 2018.

18. ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

  • Total Gross: $270 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $117

  • Seats Sold: 2.30 million

  • Total Performances: 2,476

  • Original Broadway Run: Jan. 12, 2014–Oct. 27, 2019

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wally Santana/AP/Shutterstock (6525907a)The cast of &quot;Rent&quot; takes a curtain call after the Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical opened on Broadway Monday night, in New York.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wally Santana/AP/Shutterstock (6525907a)The cast of "Rent" takes a curtain call after the Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical opened on Broadway Monday night, in New York.

17. ‘Rent’

  • Total Gross: $274.25 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $54

  • Seats Sold: 5.03 million

  • Total Performances: 5,139

  • Original Broadway Run: April 29, 1996–Sept. 7, 2008

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/EPA/Shutterstock (8210311b)Cormelius Obonya As Max Bialystock (l) and Andreas Bieber As Leo Bloom (r) Perform During a Photo Rehearsal of &#39;The Producers&#39; at Admiralspalast in Berlin Germany 11 December 2008 the Broadway Musical by Mel Brooks Premieres in Germany in May 2009 Germany BerlinGermany Broadway Musical - Dec 2008.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/EPA/Shutterstock (8210311b)Cormelius Obonya As Max Bialystock (l) and Andreas Bieber As Leo Bloom (r) Perform During a Photo Rehearsal of 'The Producers' at Admiralspalast in Berlin Germany 11 December 2008 the Broadway Musical by Mel Brooks Premieres in Germany in May 2009 Germany BerlinGermany Broadway Musical - Dec 2008.

16. ‘The Producers’

  • Total Gross: $288.40 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $78

  • Seats Sold: 3.70 million

  • Total Performances: 2,535

  • Original Broadway Run: April 19, 2001–April 22, 2007

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Carucci/AP/Shutterstock (6271022a)Associated Press entertainment writer Alicia Quarles poses for a picture dressed as a chimney sweep for a one-night performance in the Broadway production &quot;Mary Poppins&quot; at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New YorkTheater Broadway Baby, New York, USA.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Carucci/AP/Shutterstock (6271022a)Associated Press entertainment writer Alicia Quarles poses for a picture dressed as a chimney sweep for a one-night performance in the Broadway production "Mary Poppins" at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New YorkTheater Broadway Baby, New York, USA.

15. ‘Mary Poppins’

  • Total Gross: $294.56 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $75

  • Seats Sold: 3.90 million

  • Total Performances: 2,649

  • Original Broadway Run: Nov. 16, 2006–March 3, 2013

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock (5628078av)Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter&#39;Kinky Boots&#39; Opening Night on Broadway, New York, America - 04 Apr 2013.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock (5628078av)Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter'Kinky Boots' Opening Night on Broadway, New York, America - 04 Apr 2013.

14. ‘Kinky Boots’

  • Total Gross: $319 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $105

  • Seats Sold: 3 million

  • Total Performances: 2,539

  • Original Broadway Run: April 4, 2013–April 7, 2019

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock (6772688d)Jon Jon Briones, right, from Philippines, who plays the Engineer and Hong Kwang-ho from South Korea who plays Thuy, perform in the &quot;Morning of the Dragon&quot; scene during a photocall for the musical &quot;Miss Saigon&quot; at the Prince Edward Theatre in London, .
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock (6772688d)Jon Jon Briones, right, from Philippines, who plays the Engineer and Hong Kwang-ho from South Korea who plays Thuy, perform in the "Morning of the Dragon" scene during a photocall for the musical "Miss Saigon" at the Prince Edward Theatre in London, .

13. ‘Miss Saigon’

  • Total Gross: $322.10 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $28

  • Seats Sold: 6.60 million

  • Total Performances: 4,475

  • Original Broadway Run: April 11, 1991–Jan. 28, 2001

  • Revival Run(s): March 23, 2017–Jan. 14, 2018

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Donald Cooper/Shutterstock (955664a)&#39;Forbidden Broadway&#39; - &#39;Les Miserables&#39; - Steven Kynman, Alasdair Harvey and Sophie-Louise Dann&#39;Forbidden Broadway&#39; performed at the Menier Chocolate Factory, London, Britain - 30 Jun 2009&#39;Forbidden Broadway&#39; - conceived &amp; written by Gerard Alessandrini, direction &amp; choreography: Phillip George, set design: Morgan Large, costumes: Alvin Colt, lighting: David Howe.
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Donald Cooper/Shutterstock (955664a)'Forbidden Broadway' - 'Les Miserables' - Steven Kynman, Alasdair Harvey and Sophie-Louise Dann'Forbidden Broadway' performed at the Menier Chocolate Factory, London, Britain - 30 Jun 2009'Forbidden Broadway' - conceived & written by Gerard Alessandrini, direction & choreography: Phillip George, set design: Morgan Large, costumes: Alvin Colt, lighting: David Howe.

12. ‘Les Misérables’

  • Total Gross: $406.30 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $23

  • Seats Sold: 8.93 million

  • Total Performances: 8,217

  • Original Broadway Run: March 12, 1987–May 18, 2003

  • Revival Run(s): Nov. 9, 2006–Jan. 6, 2008 & March 23, 2014–Sept. 4, 2016

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock (679476al)Steve Blanchard, Anneliese van der Pol, Donny OsmondDisney&#39;s &#39;Beauty And The Beast&#39; Final Broadway performance, New York, America - 29 Jul 2007July 29, 2007 New York, NYSteve Blanchard, Anneliese van der Pol, Donny OsmondDisney&#39;s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST celebrates its final performance on Broadway, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, New York City.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock (679476al)Steve Blanchard, Anneliese van der Pol, Donny OsmondDisney's 'Beauty And The Beast' Final Broadway performance, New York, America - 29 Jul 2007July 29, 2007 New York, NYSteve Blanchard, Anneliese van der Pol, Donny OsmondDisney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST celebrates its final performance on Broadway, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, New York City.

11. ‘Beauty and the Beast’

  • Total Gross: $429.16 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $50

  • Seats Sold: 7.61 million

  • Total Performances: 5,508

  • Original Broadway Run: April 18, 1994–July 29, 2007

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christophe Ena/AP/Shutterstock (6729129k)Performers in cat costumes dance during a press presentation to promote the musical Cats, in Paris, France, .
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christophe Ena/AP/Shutterstock (6729129k)Performers in cat costumes dance during a press presentation to promote the musical Cats, in Paris, France, .

10. ‘Cats’

  • Total Gross: $432 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $20

  • Seats Sold: 9.33 million

  • Total Performances: 8,109

  • Original Broadway Run: Oct. 7, 1982–Sept. 10, 2000

  • Revival Run(s): July 31, 2016–Dec. 30, 2017

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadway World/Shutterstock (10183886u)Arielle JacobsAladdin&#39;s 5th Anniversary on Broadway, New York, USA - 31 Mar 2019.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadway World/Shutterstock (10183886u)Arielle JacobsAladdin's 5th Anniversary on Broadway, New York, USA - 31 Mar 2019.

9. ‘Aladdin’

  • Total Gross: $461.91 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $108

  • Seats Sold: 4.27 million

  • Total Performances: 2,527

  • Original Broadway Run: March 20, 2014-present

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock (5121590c)Matt Bogart, Jarrod Spector, Sebastian Arcelus, Dominic NolfiJersey Boys Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary on BroadwayNovember 6, 2008 New York, NYMatt Bogart, Jarrod Spector, Sebastian Arcelus, Dominic NolfiJersey Boys Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary on Broadway, August Wilson Theatre, New York City.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock (5121590c)Matt Bogart, Jarrod Spector, Sebastian Arcelus, Dominic NolfiJersey Boys Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary on BroadwayNovember 6, 2008 New York, NYMatt Bogart, Jarrod Spector, Sebastian Arcelus, Dominic NolfiJersey Boys Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary on Broadway, August Wilson Theatre, New York City.

8. ‘Jersey Boys’

  • Total Gross: $558.42 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $107

  • Seats Sold: 5.20 million

  • Total Performances: 4,680

  • Original Broadway Run: Nov. 6, 2005–Jan. 15, 2017

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock (5157063r)Lisa Brescia and cast performing encore finale superset on Broadway outsideMamma Mia! 10th Anniversary on Broadway, New York, America - 18 Oct 2011MAMMA MIA! celebrates its 10th Anniversary on Broadway, Winter Garden Theatre.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock (5157063r)Lisa Brescia and cast performing encore finale superset on Broadway outsideMamma Mia! 10th Anniversary on Broadway, New York, America - 18 Oct 2011MAMMA MIA! celebrates its 10th Anniversary on Broadway, Winter Garden Theatre.

7. ‘Mamma Mia!’

  • Total Gross: $624.40 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $82

  • Seats Sold: 7.60 million

  • Total Performances: 5,772

  • Original Broadway Run: Oct. 18, 2001–Sept. 15, 2015

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carlos Giusti/AP/Shutterstock (10054822p)Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer and creator of the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, offers a message of gratitude after receiving a standing ovation at the end of the play&#39;s premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, .
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carlos Giusti/AP/Shutterstock (10054822p)Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer and creator of the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, offers a message of gratitude after receiving a standing ovation at the end of the play's premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, .

6. ‘Hamilton’

  • Total Gross: $649.90 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $249

  • Seats Sold: 2.61 million

  • Total Performances: 1,945

  • Original Broadway Run: Aug. 6, 2015–present

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock (10797350l)The Eugene O?Neill Theatre at 230 W 49th St, New York, NY, remains closed and dark.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock (10797350l)The Eugene O?Neill Theatre at 230 W 49th St, New York, NY, remains closed and dark.

5. ‘The Book of Mormon’

  • Total Gross: $659.60 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $160

  • Seats Sold: 4.10 million

  • Total Performances: 3,776

  • Original Broadway Run: March 24, 2011–present

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadway World/Shutterstock (10527198q)Erika Jayne&#39;Chicago&#39; musical on Broadway, Curtain Call, New York, USA - 14 Jan 2020.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadway World/Shutterstock (10527198q)Erika Jayne'Chicago' musical on Broadway, Curtain Call, New York, USA - 14 Jan 2020.

4. ‘Chicago’

  • Total Gross: $681.10 million

  • Average Ticket Price: $73

  • Seats Sold: 9.50 million

  • Total Performances: 10,676

  • Original Broadway Run: June 3, 1975–Aug. 27, 1977

  • Revival Run(s): Nov. 14, 1996–present

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel Ryan/AP/Shutterstock (7033229b)Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess The Phantom, played by Ramin Karimloo, right, performs a scene with Christine, played by Sierra Boggess, from the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, &quot;Love Never Dies&quot; at the Adelphi Theatre in central London.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel Ryan/AP/Shutterstock (7033229b)Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess The Phantom, played by Ramin Karimloo, right, performs a scene with Christine, played by Sierra Boggess, from the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, "Love Never Dies" at the Adelphi Theatre in central London.

3. ‘The Phantom of the Opera’

  • Total Gross: $1.30 billion

  • Average Ticket Price: $54

  • Seats Sold: 19.33 million

  • Total Performances: 13,386

  • Original Broadway Run: Jan. 26, 1988–present

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (781504kj)&#39;Broadway: The American Musical&#39; - Episode 6 - Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, Idina Menzel as Elphaba and company in &#39;Wicked&#39; - 1997 -GTV.
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (781504kj)'Broadway: The American Musical' - Episode 6 - Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, Idina Menzel as Elphaba and company in 'Wicked' - 1997 -GTV.

2. ‘Wicked’

  • Total Gross: $1.40 billion

  • Average Ticket Price: $112

  • Seats Sold: 12.20 million

  • Total Performances: 6,861

  • Original Broadway Run: Oct. 20, 2003–present

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (781504kk)&#39;Broadway: The American Musical&#39; - Episode 6 - Tsidii Le Loka as Rafiki in &#39;The Lion King&#39; - 1997GTV.
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (781504kk)'Broadway: The American Musical' - Episode 6 - Tsidii Le Loka as Rafiki in 'The Lion King' - 1997GTV.

1. ‘The Lion King’

  • Total Gross: $1.68 billion

  • Average Ticket Price: $107

  • Seats Sold: 15.71 million

  • Total Performances: 9,335

  • Original Broadway Run: Nov. 13, 1997–present

  • Revival Run(s): N/A

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used BroadwayWorld.com and the Internet Broadway Database (IBDB) — which both source their data from The Broadway League — to find the top 25 highest-grossing Broadway productions of all time. For each production, GOBankingRates found: (1) show name; (2) total gross for original runs and revivals as of March 15, 2020; (3) average ticket price; (4) seats sold; (5) total performances including previews; as well as (6) the dates of the original run of the productions and any revivals. All data is up to date as of Feb. 17, 2021, and only includes data for the Broadway productions of each show — national tours and other such runs were not included in final data.

