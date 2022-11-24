In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks.

As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction among investors. The fears of possible recession have distressed investors regarding the falling value of their portfolios. Quarterly or monthly dividends are rewarding for investors as they can help them glide through these difficult times. Dividend Kings like 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) have outperformed the broader market this year so far, as these companies hold decades-long dividend growth track records. Moreover, their strong fundamentals and improving balance sheets help them smoothly manage and deliver shareholder returns.

According to a recent report published by JPMorgan Asset Management, dividend stocks prop up the market during inflationary periods as strong companies avoid slashing their dividends even after reporting earnings decline. As dividends are still recovering from the ill effects of the pandemic of 2020, dividend payout ratios are currently at low levels, which is faring well for dividend companies and eventually for investors. The report sheds light on the performance of dividend stocks during previous inflations. It referred to the data by Refinitiv Datastream, Standard & Poor’s, and JPMorgan Asset Management, mentioning that dividends represented 3.3%, 4.2%, and 4.4% of the total market returns during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, respectively. The report also concluded that dividends remain more stable than earnings when markets fall into a recession.

Fidelity Investments also weighed up the dividend companies’ performance in its September report. The report mentioned that dividends represented 40% of the stock market returns since 1930 and 54% during decades of high inflation. It also mentioned that companies that raise their dividends during inflationary periods outperform the broader market because of positive investor sentiment.

Further elaborating on the dividend investment, we will discuss the highest-paying monthly dividend stocks in this article.

25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

Our Methodology:

For this list, we selected dividend stocks that offer monthly payouts to shareholders. These stocks have yields above 5.8%, as recorded on November 23.

Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

25. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 5.85%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) is a California-based real estate investment trust company that invests in senior housing and healthcare facilities. On November 18, the company declared a monthly dividend of $0.18 per share, which fell in line with its previous dividend. Though the company hasn't raised its dividends since 2016, it maintained its payments throughout these years. As of November 23, the stock has a dividend yield of 5.85%.

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) is one of the best highest-paying monthly dividend stocks and can be added to dividend portfolios alongside famous companies like 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

In the third quarter of 2022, LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) reported revenue of $43.5 million, which beat estimates by $1.8 million. The company's revenue also presented a 16.1% growth from the same period last year. At the end of September, it had over $6.4 million available in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $5.1 million nine months ago.

In August, RBC Capital raised its price target on LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to $44 with a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm appreciated the company's balance sheet and its efforts to manage tenant issues.

At the end of Q3 2022, 5 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), compared with 6 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $8.5 million. Citadel Investment Group was the company's leading stakeholder among these hedge funds.

24. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 6.37%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) is a Canadian real estate investment trust company that owns well-located and high-quality central business properties in major urban centers across the country.

In the third quarter of 2022, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) reported an FFO and revenue of $0.37 and $26.7 million, respectively. At the end of September, the company's undrawn revolving credit facility stood at $97.7 million. It ended the quarter with over $14 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $8.7 million nine months ago.

On November 22, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) declared a monthly dividend of C$0.0833 per share. The stock has a dividend yield of 6.37%, as recorded on November 23.

23. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 6.81%

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a Virginia-based business development company that acquires middle-market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. In November, Ladenburg upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14 price target, following the company's quarterly beat. The firm also appreciated the company's dividend income and base management fee credits.

On October 11, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a 6.7% hike in its monthly dividend to $0.08 per share. This makes the company one of the best highest-paying monthly dividend stocks on our list. As of November 23, the stock has a dividend yield of 6.81%.

In fiscal Q2 2022, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) reported a total investment income of $20.8 million, which showed a 19.7% growth from the same period last year. During the quarter, the company paid $3.1 million worth of dividends to shareholders.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) stood at 6 in Q3 2022, growing from 3 in the preceding quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $4.2 million. With over $1.6 million worth of stake, Two Sigma Advisors was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

22. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 7.00%

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is an American principal investment firm that provides long-term and equity capital to lower and middle-market companies. On November 2, the company declared a 2.3% hike in its monthly dividend to $0.225 per share. This was the company's second consecutive monthly dividend increase. Moreover, it has raised its dividends consistently for the past seven years. Its dividend growth streak and supplemental dividends make it one of the best highest-paying dividend stocks. The stock's yield on November 23 came in at 7.00%.

In Q3 2022, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) reported a total investment income of $98.3 million, which showed a 28% growth from the same period last year. The company's distributable net investment income came in at $65.8 million.

In August, Raymond James maintained a Market Perform rating on Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), highlighting the company's shareholder commitment and its improving balance sheet.

As of the end of September 2022, 8 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), up from 5 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $20.7 million.

21. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 8.05%

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) is an equity real estate investment trust that invests in single-tenant and multi-tenant net-leased industrial and office properties across the US. In its recently-announced Q3 earnings, the company posted revenue of nearly $40 million, which showed a 16% growth from the same period last year. The company also collected 100% of cash rents due during July, August, and September. Its acquisitions during the quarter were worth over $46.1 million.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been raising its dividends consistently for the past three years, coming through as one of the best highest-paying monthly dividend stocks on our list. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.1254 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.05%, as of November 23.

At the end of Q3 2022, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) was a part of 3 hedge fund portfolios, according to Insider Monkey's data. The stakes owned by these hedge funds have a total value of over $32.5 million. With over 2 million shares, Renaissance Technologies was the company's largest stakeholder in Q3.

20. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 8.05%

Another highest-paying monthly dividend stock on our list is EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), which is a Missouri-based real estate investment trust company. In August, BofA maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55 price target, as the theater audience was expected to increase post-pandemic.

On November 16, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend of $0.275 per share, consistent with its previous dividend. The stock's dividend yield on November 23 came in at 8.05%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) reported revenue of $161.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, which showed a 15.6% growth from the same period last year. The company's cash on hand at the end of September amounted to over $160.8 million.

At the end of Q3 2022, 25 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), compared with 22 in the previous quarter. The stakes owned by these funds are worth over $153.8 million collectively.

19. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 8.08%

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) is a Virginia-based company that provides financial solutions for lower-middle market companies worldwide. As per Insider Monkey's database, 5 hedge funds owned investments in the company in Q3 2022, compared with 7 in the previous quarter. The collective value of stakes owned by these funds came in at $3.7 million.

In fiscal Q4 2022, Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) reported revenue of roughly $16 million, which was up 11% from the same period last year. The company invested roughly $60 million in four new portfolio companies and $26.4 million in existing portfolio companies. Its net investment income for the quarter stood at $7.4 million, compared with $6.9 million in the previous quarter.

On October 19, Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a 3.7% hike in its monthly dividend to $0.07 per share. This was the company's second consecutive year of dividend growth after the pandemic of 2020. This lists the company as one of the best highest-paying monthly dividend stocks on our list. As of November 23, the stock has a dividend yield of 8.08%.

18. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 8.12%

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) is a Texas-based externally-managed investment management company that mainly invests in lower middle market companies. In October, Janney Montogomery initiated its coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating, highlighting the company's acquisitions, growth capital, and recapitalizations to private lower middle-market companies.

In Q3 2022, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) reported a total investment income of $20.1 million, which showed an 18.3% growth from the same period last year. The company's net investment income per share came in at $0.37, which beat estimates by $0.08. At the end of September, the company had $12.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0933 per share. On October 5, the company also announced a special dividend of $0.02 per share, which was the company's second consecutive month of special dividends. This makes the company one of the best highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. As of November 23, the stock has a dividend yield of 8.12%.

At the end of Q3 2022, Two Sigma Advisors was the only hedge fund owning stakes in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), worth $996,000.

17. Fortitude Gold Corporation (OTC:FTCO)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 8.65%

Fortitude Gold Corporation (OTC:FTCO) is a Colorado-based gold producer that targets projects with lower operating costs and strong returns. The company started paying monthly dividends in May 2021 and has raised its payouts twice since then. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.04 per share for a dividend yield of 8.65%, as of November 23.

Fortitude Gold Corporation (OTC:FTCO) reported revenue of $16.1 million in Q3 2022. The company's net income for the quarter came in at $1.7 million and had $42.2 million available in cash and cash equivalents. Moreover, it paid $2.9 million in dividends during the quarter, which makes it one of the best highest-paying monthly dividend stocks to buy now.

16. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 8.88%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is an express trust that collects and distributes monthly net profits to shareholders. On November 18, the company declared an 8% increase in its monthly payout to $0.161 per share. The stock has a dividend yield of 8.88%, as recorded on November 23.

In the second quarter of 2022, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) reported cash and short-term investments worth $2.6 million, up from $1.8 million at the end of December 2021. The company's net profits income was $3.7 million, compared with $1.7 million from the same period last year. Its distribution to unitholders amounted to $1.6 million, up from $822,744 six months ago.

As of the close of Q3 2022, Citadel Investment Group was the only hedge fund owning stakes in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), worth $216,000.

15. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 9.16%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is a New York-based real estate investment trust company that mainly invests in office buildings and shopping centers. Truist maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51 price target after the company shares its Q3 earnings. The firm appreciated the company's total portfolio.

In Q3 2022, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) reported revenue of $212.4 million, which showed a 3.5% growth from the same period last year. At the end of September, the company had over $201 million available in cash and cash equivalents and its total assets amounted to over $12.7 billion.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is one of the best highest-paying monthly dividend stocks on our list as it has raised its dividends for 11 years in a row. It currently offers $0.3108 per share in dividends every month for a dividend yield of 9.16%, as of November 23.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw growth in hedge fund positions in Q3 2022, as 23 funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in the company, up from 18 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a total value of nearly $184 million. With 1.3 million shares, Marshall Wace LLP was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

14. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 9.28%

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a New York-based business development company that makes debt and equity investments in the US. The company offers a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.28%, as of November 23. It has been making consistent dividend payments for the past 63 months, which makes it one of the best highest-paying monthly dividend stocks.

In fiscal Q1 2023, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) reported a total investment income of $202.6 million, which saw a 19.6% growth from the same period last year. The company distributed over $1.4 billion among shareholders during the quarter.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 5 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), compared with 7 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $10 million. Two Sigma Advisors owned the largest stake in the company in Q3.

13. Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 9.35%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) is a Florida-based real estate investment trust company that manages high-quality single-tenant properties. In Q3 2022, the company's core FFO came in at $326,000 or $0.14 per basic and diluted share. It ended the quarter with $2.6 million available in cash and cash equivalents and its total mortgage loans amounted to over $35.4 million.

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) started paying monthly dividends in January this year. The company currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.039 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.35%, as recorded on November 23.

12. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 10.01%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) is a real estate investment trust, headquarters in Washington, US. Piper Sandler maintained an Underweight rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target, expressing concerns regarding inflation and rate volatility.

On November 16, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend of $0.035 per share. The stock's dividend yield on November 23 came in at 10.01%. It paid $9.3 million in dividends during the quarter, which places it as one of the best highest-paying monthly dividend stocks.

In the third quarter of 2022, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) reported an EPS and revenue of $0.14 and $27.1 million, respectively. Though the company missed Street estimates on various accounts, its cash position remained stable during the quarter. The company had $61.1 million in cash and cash equivalents with $135 million in revolving credit facility.

At the end of Q3 2022, 9 hedge funds owned stakes in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), up from 8 a quarter earlier, as per Insider Monkey's data. The collective worth of these stakes is nearly $33 million.

11. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT)

Dividend Yield as of November 23: 10.04%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT) is an American non-diversified investment management company that generates income by investing in US middle-market companies. In the past six months, the stock has delivered a 1.7% return to shareholders, as of the close of November 22.

In fiscal Q4 2022, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT) reported a 33.2% growth in its total investment income at $28.7 million. The company ended the quarter with nearly $48 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its operating activities provided cash of $50 million for the year that ended in September.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT) started paying monthly dividends and 2016 and has maintained its payouts since then. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.095 per share for a dividend yield of 10.04%, as of November 23. Its regular payments make it a good option for dividend portfolios alongside famous dividend stocks like 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

At the end of Q3 2022, 5 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database owned stakes in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT), up from 3 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a total value of over $5.8 million. Citadel Investment Group was one of the company's leading stakeholders in Q3.

