25 hilarious photos of dogs taken at the perfect time at the Westminster Dog Show
The 145th Westminster Dog Show just crowned its winner, Wasabi.
Over the years, the show has provided us with some hilarious candid photos of the competing canines.
These dogs get pampered and glammed up, just like people do at a beauty pageant.
This year's competition partially took place outside due to the pandemic, so the furriest dogs had to get creative to stay cool.
This Chow Chow cooled off in the judging area at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which was held in Tarrytown, New York.
But some just used the classic method of lying down in the grass.
These mastiffs got some rest and beauty sleep.
The change of location didn't stop the dogs from jumping for joy, like this furry friend.
A bearded collie jumped in the air in the benching area prior to the judging of sporting, working, and terrier breeds.
This pup needed some pampering after a long year, just like the rest of us.
A Brussels Griffon, a breed that grows to around 7 to 10 inches tall, is groomed in the benching area.
This year's Best in Show winner, Wasabi, was simply not impressed by his big win.
Clearly, winning Best in Show was no big thing for him.
However, Flynn, the 2018 Best in Show winner, was overjoyed to have taken home the top prize.
Flynn the bichon frise was named top dog on February 13, 2018.
Did this dog get launched into the air by his handler, or is he falling to safety in her arms? Hard to tell.
The dog was taking part in the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Despite the glamour, life isn't always easy for the competitors at Westminster, as proven by this exhausted pooch.
The dog was seen yawning at the 2020 competition.
Dogs, they're just like us. They even get caught on camera at unflattering angles.
This Saluki, named Stewart, shook while being judged at the 2020 show.
It looks like Talos the Rottweiler ain't nothin' but a hound dog.
We have a feeling Elvis would approve.
This epic side eye comes from Michael, a Lhasa Apsos.
Michael took part in the 133rd Westminster Dog Show in February 2009.
No one looks great in the middle of getting their hair done, not even dogs.
The cocker spaniel was being groomed in the benching area at the 2016 competition.
"Excuse me, what are you doing to my chin?"
Sophie, a standard poodle, looked a little surprised by her grooming session at the 136th annual show in 2012.
Is this a glitch in the Matrix, or just three identical beagles getting judged?
Handlers and their beagles were pictured in the judging ring in 2019.
Westminster is a multi-day affair, and no breed does exhaustion like the wrinkly bulldog.
This bulldog got some rest before competing at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Although, this Dogue de Bordeaux gives that bulldog a run for his money.
The pup took it easy in the competition area during the 2016 competition.
"Treat yo-self" is probably running through this beagle's mind at all times.
This beagle was groomed during the first day of judging in 2010.
Turbo, a Russell terrier, is ready for his closeup ...
Candace Lundin and her Russell terrier dog, Turbo, attended the dog show in 2013.
... Ike the poodle, not so much.
Ike, a standard poodle, was pictured while being groomed before entering the competition ring in 2006.
Max, a black and tan coonhound, is doing his best Dumbo impression.
Max had his 26-inch "ear-span" stretched as he waited to enter the ring for the hound group judging in 2006.
These three look a bit confused.
Three English bulldogs looked perplexed as they watched the passersby at the 61st annual show of the Westminster Kennel Club at Madison Square Garden in 1937.
Look at the majestic fur of Bono, a Havanese.
Bono, a Havanese, is pictured competing for the Best in Show title in 2019.
We know yawning between humans is contagious, but it looks like it can be spread to dogs, as well.
Simon the Weimaraner appeared to share a yawn with handler Michael Pitts during the 2019 competition.
Who's going to tell Daisy that's not a trendy new hat ... just a Frisbee.
The beagle was seen with a Frisbee on her head after being shown.
This photo captured a Komondor at just the right moment, making him indistinguishable from a mop.
He was photographed while in the judging ring in 2016.
