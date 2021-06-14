25 hilarious photos of dogs taken at the perfect time at the Westminster Dog Show

Westminster can be exhausting. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This year's competition partially took place outside due to the pandemic, so the furriest dogs had to get creative to stay cool.

Barbara Becker and her Chow Chow in the Judging Area at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 12, 2021. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

This Chow Chow cooled off in the judging area at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which was held in Tarrytown, New York.

But some just used the classic method of lying down in the grass.

Mastiffs are seen at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 13, 2021 in Tarrytown, New York. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

These mastiffs got some rest and beauty sleep.

The change of location didn't stop the dogs from jumping for joy, like this furry friend.

A bearded collie jumps in the air at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

A bearded collie jumped in the air in the benching area prior to the judging of sporting, working, and terrier breeds.

This pup needed some pampering after a long year, just like the rest of us.

A Brussels Griffon is groomed in the benching area on June 12, 2021. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

A Brussels Griffon, a breed that grows to around 7 to 10 inches tall, is groomed in the benching area.

This year's Best in Show winner, Wasabi, was simply not impressed by his big win.

Wasabi. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Clearly, winning Best in Show was no big thing for him.

However, Flynn, the 2018 Best in Show winner, was overjoyed to have taken home the top prize.

Flynn poses after winning Best in Show in 2018. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Flynn the bichon frise was named top dog on February 13, 2018.

Did this dog get launched into the air by his handler, or is he falling to safety in her arms? Hard to tell.

A dog performs tricks at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The dog was taking part in the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Despite the glamour, life isn't always easy for the competitors at Westminster, as proven by this exhausted pooch.

2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The dog was seen yawning at the 2020 competition.

Dogs, they're just like us. They even get caught on camera at unflattering angles.

A Saluki at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

This Saluki, named Stewart, shook while being judged at the 2020 show.

It looks like Talos the Rottweiler ain't nothin' but a hound dog.

Talos, a Rottweiler is dressed with a pair of sunglasses to look like Elvis Presley. Wong Maye-E/AP

We have a feeling Elvis would approve.

This epic side eye comes from Michael, a Lhasa Apsos.

Michael at the 133rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 9, 2009. Janette Pellegrini/WireImage/Getty Images

Michael took part in the 133rd Westminster Dog Show in February 2009.

No one looks great in the middle of getting their hair done, not even dogs.

A cocker spaniel on February 16, 2016. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The cocker spaniel was being groomed in the benching area at the 2016 competition.

"Excuse me, what are you doing to my chin?"

A standard poodle at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 13, 2012. Craig Ruttle/AP

Sophie, a standard poodle, looked a little surprised by her grooming session at the 136th annual show in 2012.

Is this a glitch in the Matrix, or just three identical beagles getting judged?

Handlers and their beagles on February 11, 2019. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Handlers and their beagles were pictured in the judging ring in 2019.

Westminster is a multi-day affair, and no breed does exhaustion like the wrinkly bulldog.

A bulldog at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 13, 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This bulldog got some rest before competing at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Although, this Dogue de Bordeaux gives that bulldog a run for his money.

A Dogue de Bordeaux rests on February 16, 2016. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The pup took it easy in the competition area during the 2016 competition.

"Treat yo-self" is probably running through this beagle's mind at all times.

A beagle on February 15, 2010. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

This beagle was groomed during the first day of judging in 2010.

Turbo, a Russell terrier, is ready for his closeup ...

Turbo at the Westminster Kennel Club's 137th annual dog show in 2013. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Candace Lundin and her Russell terrier dog, Turbo, attended the dog show in 2013.

... Ike the poodle, not so much.

Ike during the 130th Westminster Dog Show on February 13, 2006. Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Ike, a standard poodle, was pictured while being groomed before entering the competition ring in 2006.

Max, a black and tan coonhound, is doing his best Dumbo impression.

Max during the Hound Group judging on February 14, 2006. Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Max had his 26-inch "ear-span" stretched as he waited to enter the ring for the hound group judging in 2006.

These three look a bit confused.

Three English bulldogs in 1937. Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Three English bulldogs looked perplexed as they watched the passersby at the 61st annual show of the Westminster Kennel Club at Madison Square Garden in 1937.

Look at the majestic fur of Bono, a Havanese.

Bono competes in Best in Show on February 12, 2019. Frank Franklin II/AP

Bono, a Havanese, is pictured competing for the Best in Show title in 2019.

We know yawning between humans is contagious, but it looks like it can be spread to dogs, as well.

Simon the Weimaraner and handler Michael Pitts. Angus Mordant for The Washington Post/Getty Images

Simon the Weimaraner appeared to share a yawn with handler Michael Pitts during the 2019 competition.

Who's going to tell Daisy that's not a trendy new hat ... just a Frisbee.

Daisy, a beagle, sits with a Frisbee on her head during the 132nd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 11, 2008. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The beagle was seen with a Frisbee on her head after being shown.

This photo captured a Komondor at just the right moment, making him indistinguishable from a mop.

A Komondor is seen in the judging ring on February 16, 2016. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

He was photographed while in the judging ring in 2016.

