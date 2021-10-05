25 holiday Advent calendars that kids will love

For 24 nights of creative fun.

The holiday season is closer than you think. It may seem early to start thinking about Christmas, but Advent calendars are already flying off the shelf—and for good reason.

Advent calendars today are way more fun than the stale chocolate-filled ones we had growing up. With unboxing such a popular trend with kids, Advent calendars have become an anticipation-filled event to rival Christmas, and the 2021 selection is knocking it out of the park. Whether the kids on your gift list prefer Star Wars or sparkles, we've found Advent calendars that are sure to fit their taste and make every day leading up to Christmas surprising and fun.

1. A calendar for Star Wars fans

This Lego Star Wars Advent calendar is one of the hottest toys of the season.

Best for ages: 6 and up

Ever wonder what Baby Yoda looks like a Christmas sweater? This Lego set is not only inspired by The Mandalorian, it’s also very festive. Star Wars Lego calendars are always the first to sell out. This awesome 335-piece building set has favorite characters and their nemeses, as well as cool mini ride-ons to create iconic scenes from the show. If you’re looking for just the right Advent calendar for your Star Wars fan, "this is the way."

Get the Star Wars The Mandalorian Advent Calendar at Amazon for $39.99

2. An Advent calendar for muggles and wizards alike

The Harry Potter Funko calendar features all the most popular characters from the series.

Best for ages: 6 and up

If your kid is a Potterhead, they will love this 24-piece Advent calendar more than a winning game of Quidditch. Kids will love opening each window to reveal favorite 2-inch collectible pops of their favorite Potterverse characters like Harry, Hermione, Ron, Hagrid, and many more. The cover folds down and pop-up scenery sets the stage for ongoing play after all the pops have been revealed.

Get the Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar on Amazon for $39.99

3. An Advent calendar that takes you to the toy store

This Santa's Workshop calendar is filled with holiday-inspired fun.

Best for ages: 4 to 10

Looks like the elves are really getting to work! Bring Santa’s workshop home with this adorable Advent calendar that’s filled with all sorts of exciting toys and presents to get their imagination going. Once all the pieces are revealed, help Santa and his elves load the sleigh to deliver the toys across the world. Playmobil always has such fun Advent calendars. The pop culture junky might also like their Back to the Future one.

Get the Playmobil Santa’s Workshop Advent Calendar at Amazon for $49.99

4. An Advent calendar for your Minnie Mouse fan

Minnie gets more and more fashionable as you count down the days.

Best for ages: 3 and up

Got a Minnie fan in your midst? This Disney Minnie Mouse Advent calendar will steal her heart with 24 days of fashion, fun and accessories. This calendar comes with a posable figurine, outfits, shoes and stylish extras like sunglasses, purses, and—because Minnie is a modern woman—even a tiny latte for when she’s jetting off to be your every day icon.

Get the Minnie Mouse Disney Advent Calendar at Amazon for $34.99

5. An #OOTD (Outfit of the Day) unboxing surprise

This Advent calendar comes with a limited edition collectible L.O.L. doll.

Best for ages: 4 to 15

Advent just got a whole lot more fierce with this new, updated L.O.L. Doll unboxing calendar. The box comes with a collectible Jet Set QT and comes with outfits and accessories to make sure she's beyond stylish for all of the holiday festivities.

Get the L.O.L. Surprise Outfit of the Day Advent Calendar at Amazon for $30.99

6. A cool color revealing Advent calendar for Barbie fans

Barbie has no intention of leaving you out in the fashion department. Her accessories double as charms for this cute bracelet!

Best for ages: 3 and up

This Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar comes with a full-sized Color Reveal Barbie doll. Once the doll goes through her color-transforming experience, the surprises continue for the next 24 days. Each peel-able panel of the packaging can be used to create a mini winter wonderland village that Barbie can play in. Bonus: Barbie's accessories double as charms for a DIY bracelet kids can wear while they play.

Get the Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar for $29.99

7. An Advent calendar for the fidget toy trend

Fidget toys and Pop-its are a huge trend. Your kiddo will love having 24 days of them.

Best for ages: 4 and up

There are Pop-its and squishes galore in this fidget toy countdown calendar. These trendy toys will appeal to kids of all ages. Filled with popular avocado and pineapple shapes, as well as holiday-themed doo-dads, your kid will be the coolest on the playground when they bring these fun fidgets to the yard.

Get the Fidget Advent Calendar at Amazon for $26.99

8. An Advent calendar for the crafty kid

This crafty countdown calendar makes for a full month of fun crafts.

Best for ages: 6 and up

Do you have an insatiable crafter in your midst? Have we got the Advent calendar for them. This cool calendar has a 24-day countdown of craft ideas and DIY essentials to get their creativity going. Your home will look like a well-decorated winter wonderland with all sorts of fun ornament-making and table top decorating activities that are just right for kids.

Get the DIY Arts & Crafts Advent Calendar at Amazon for $39

9. A STEM-inspired Advent calendar

Combat holiday brain drain with some STEM learning in this 24-day science kit.

Best for ages: 8 and up

If your little elf is the scientific sort, this experiment-filled Advent calendar is just the thing for them. Filled with easy to accomplish science activities and an accompanying directions and idea book, this kit is everything you need to make the holiday season scientific!

Get the Crazy Scientist Advent Calendar at Amazon for $39

10. An Advent calendar for Thomas fans

This set comes with six exclusive Thomas the Train pieces!

Best for ages: 3 and up

Little conductors can build out all of their railway dreams with this Advent calendar. Featuring 24 push-along Thomas mini-figures, including six exclusive holiday-themed toys, this calendar is the perfect choice for kids that dream of choo-choos. Every day they open a flap their train will grow, ending with a full set of friendly-faced trains, as well as add-on cars and a caboose.

Get the Thomas the Train Advent Calendar at Amazon for $30.99

11. An Advent calendar for little hands

These chunky, grip-able characters are just right for little hands.

Best for ages: 1 and up

This could be baby’s first Advent calendar. This adorable countdown calendar is just right for little hands and curious mouths. It features 24 chunky figures for small hands to grasp and play with all year long. With miniature versions of Santa, Mrs. Claus and even a reindeer, this set is perfect for starting a little one out with some holiday spirit.

Get the Fisher Price Little People Nativity Advent calendar at Amazon for $54

12. A very merry Pikachu calendar

Gotta catch 'em all!

Best for ages: 4 and up

With this Pokémon Advent calendar, you've gotta catch 'em all! This holiday-themed set of collectable characters comes with a Christmas tree you can assemble for holiday cheer, and 2-inch figurines you can play with all year long. You’ll never know which Pokémon is hiding behind each door.

Get the Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar at Amazon for $49.99

13. An Elf on the Shelf Advent calendar

He's watching if you're good or bad, and leaving toys each night.

Best for ages: 3 and up

If Elf on a Shelf reigns over your Christmas holiday, your kids will love this train-style Advent calendar. Each holiday train car opens to reveal an elfin surprise of mini toys. Each of the four train cars has a theme—the Sweet Shop, Snow Much Fun, Puppy Love Elf Pets, and ‘Tis The Season—and they all have stickers and pop-outs to enjoy.

Get the Elf on a Shelf holiday train Advent calendar at Amazon for $54.97

14. An Advent calendar for a Yule Ball celebration

This calendar comes with a miniature Beauxbaton's carriage and an ice-castle centerpiece.

Best for ages: 7 and up

Make this a magical Christmas for any Harry Potter fan. Wizards and muggles alike will love celebrating the holiday Yule Ball with miniature Lego versions of Harry, Hermione, Ron and friends. This calendar comes with buildable models such as a miniature Beauxbatons carriage and dining table with ice-castle centerpiece. As the big day gets closer, kids can recreate spellbinding holiday scenes in the hallowed halls of Hogwarts—including the enchanting Yule Ball.

Get the Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar at Amazon for $38.70

15. An Advent calendar that cultivates kindness

The Be Kind advent calendar is full of good deeds.

Best for ages: 6 and up

If holiday consumerism has you down, the Be Kind Advent calendar is just what Santa ordered. This sweet and sentimental calendar focuses on good deeds and teaching kids a bit about being grateful and introspective during the holidays. The 35 tokens are all inscribed with little acts of kindness are meant to be used year after year to create an ongoing tradition of charity, community and gratitude.

Get the Be Kind Advent calendar at Mindware.com for $19.95

16. An Advent calendar for Lego friends

We love the cool active features of the toys and figures in this Advent calendar.

Best for ages: 6 and up

A very cool countdown calendar, this Lego Friends set is filled with fun added features. As you would expect, there are adorable micro-dolls and figures, as well as cool accessories and buildable winter toys. What may surprise you are the fun play functions: The rolling pin spins, the blender arm lifts and the oven door opens for realistic imaginative play.

Get the Lego Friends Advent Calendar at Amazon for $29.95

17. An Advent calendar made for car racing

The Hot Wheels 2021 Advent calendar will get their engines revving for a fun holiday countdown.

Best for ages: 3 and up

It’s a holly, jolly Hot Wheels kind of holiday. The Hot Wheels 2021 Advent calendar will get their engines revving for a fun holiday countdown. This calendar includes eight Hot Wheels vehicles, a foldout winter-themed play mat and 16 cars and accessories for each day—including Frosty, the Abominable Snowman and Santa's sleigh.

Get the Hot Wheels 2021 advent calendar on Amazon for $19.99

18. A classic wooden Advent calendar

The Melissa & Doug Advent calendar features 24 magnetic "ornaments."

Best for ages: 2 and up

The Melissa & Doug Wooden Advent calendar is an annual best-seller, and for good reason. Filled with glittery magnetic ornaments and a holiday star to top the tree, this Advent calendar is a winner with kids of all ages. Once each magnet is mounted, this classic wooden tree becomes a lovely decoration worthy of any holiday mantle.

Get the Melissa & Doug Wooden Advent Calendar at Amazon for $22.99

19. An Advent calendar for pretty primpers

For a little bit of glam holiday fun.

Best for ages: 3 and up

This Advent calendar is perfect for the child who likes to primp. They’ll be sittin’ pretty with all of the fun cosmetic options for little ones who like to get gussied up. We love the cute nail stickers, and the glitter glosses, all of which zip up in a stylish little carry bag.

Get the My First Makeup Advent Calendar at Amazon for $28.49

20. An Advent calendar for the dino-obsessed

Do your kids daydream of jurassic worlds?

Best for ages: 3 and up

Do all they want to talk about is dinosaurs? If you have a child who is a dino-expert, they’ll love having 24 days of dinosaur surprises with this countdown calendar. Once their dinosaur menagerie has been revealed, the calendar opens up for a Jurassic-style backdrop for display or play.

Get the Dinosaur Figure Countdown Calendar at Amazon for $39.99

21. A super slimy calendar

This 24 day countdown calendar shows just how creative slime can be.

Best for ages: 4 and up

Slime never got so creative. Your slime lover will be wowed by this 24-day countdown of slimes and fun add ins that they can work and create with to their heart's content. Each slime is pre-made for immediate gratification. Just add fun sparkles, confetti and more to customize it to their tastes.

Get the Fantastic Slime Advent Calendar at Amazon for $21.98

22. A cool calendar for the Cars fan

This calendar will have them daydreaming of race days.

Best for ages: 4 and up

Almost every child goes through a Cars phase. If yours is currently deep in their's, this calendar will have them revving their engines for joy. Filled with friends from Radiator Springs and beyond, this calendar creates a full race track to take on the Piston cup and to keep the car racing fun going long after the holiday is over.

Get the Disney Cars Mini Advent Calendar at Amazon for $42.99

23. A sweet Advent calendar that's fit for a prince or princess

It's a royal wonderland!

Best for ages: 4 to 10

A royal picnic is just the thing for your princess- and prince-loving child. We love the interactivity of Playmobil Advent sets and this one, with 24 figures and pieces, make this the type of spread that will inspire spellbinding play long after the holiday is over.

Get the Playmobil Royal Picnic Advent Calendar at Amazon for $24.99

24. An Avengers Advent calendar

This comes with seven mini-figs, action-packed accessories and fun holiday-themed gifts.

Best for ages: 4 to 10

This super hero-packed calendar really packs a punch (and a kick, and a spin kick, and a jump kick and more). Each door reveals seven mini figures: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos and Nick Fury, as well as exciting accessories and amazing items from the Marvel Universe. And, because even super heroes need to take time out to celebrate, it has adorable Marvel-themed holiday-inspired gifts as well.

Get the Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar at Amazon for $39.95

25. A purr-fect Pusheen Advent calendar

For a purr-fectly cuddly countdown.

Best for ages: 3 and up

For a purr-fectly captivating Advent calendar, this Pusheen one is great for little ones and collectors alike. Little ones love Pusheen and this adorable 12-piece set is filled with cuddly friends and comes with a sturdy box that doubles as a back drop.

Get the Gund Pusheen 12-day Advent Calendar at Amazon for $104.95

