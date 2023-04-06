25 "The Hunger Games" Book Plotlines And Details People Are Sad We Lost In The Movie Adaptations
I wish Catching Fire took the time to tell us what happened during Haymitch's Hunger Games, like the book.
I wish Catching Fire took the time to tell us what happened during Haymitch's Hunger Games, like the book.
Dolly Parton married to a professional asphalt layer just feels right.
The bill bars adults from helping minors travel out-of-state for an abortion without parental consent.
On Wednesday, the Not Dead Yet star posted a carousel of photos and videos to her Instagram, showing her baby strapped to her chest as she practiced ballroom dance moves
A woman shares her story of her car catching fire in Millbrae. She was driving when smoke started coming out of the front of her SUV.
A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant didn't win the big $100,000 prize after failing to guess a correct answer in the bonus round, but fans insist the show did her dirty.
'Today' show co-host Jenna Bush Hager surprised viewers when she styled her hair in a high ponytail with waves during a recent taping of the NBC daytime show.
Appearing alongside the Sussexes after the death of Elizabeth II was “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do”, the Princess of Wales said, according to a new book about the Royal family.
One Hooters waitress shared a list of jokes she says are foolproof when she uses them on customers.
Emilia Clarke isn’t the only “Game of Thrones” veteran who is unable to watch HBO’s prequel series, “House of the Dragon.” Clarke’s co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who starred on all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” as Jaime Lannister, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he hasn’t watched “House of the Dragon” past its opening credits scene. […]
The Twisted Sister’s 'Masked Singer' reveal took place during a week when his former friend Donald Trump and drag bills are in the news, so Yahoo Entertainment’s chat with the politically outspoken rock star quickly pivoted to current events.
'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham had totally toned legs while hosting the Olivier Awards earlier this week. The actress loves Eton Mess and boogie boarding.
The Euphoria actress is the star of Frankies Bikinis' latest collection, Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney
New couple alert
PEOPLE exclusively revealed in January that Peta and Maks, who share 6-year-old son Shai, are expecting baby number two
"This is my baby," Mills said while performing her signature hit "Never Knew Love Like This Before" with her son. "Mommy loves you."
What are authorities going to do?
Gizelle Bryant’s eldest daughter, Grace Bryant, will officially be heading to the Sunshine State in the fall to start her first semester of college! The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member, who is also appearing on Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (new episodes drop on Thursdays), will become a Rattler mom when she sends Grace to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The 18-year-old herself confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram Stories on April 6, al
A dishwashing toddler in Georgia has the internet bubbling with laughter.
Madelyn Cline just posed for 'South China Morning Post' and shared pics on Instagram, showing off her toned abs and legs. The star
The news was unveiled during the Star Wars Celebration fan event.