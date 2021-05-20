25 incredible graduation gifts you can get from Amazon

Liv Birdsall
·13 min read
Celebrate all of their hard work with these gifts.
Graduation season is upon us. From college degrees to PhDs to high school diplomas, no certificate should go un-celebrated. Thousands of hours of work go into every degree, and students often make sacrifices to achieve that small piece of paper. Reward the graduates in your life with a gift that shows you listen, appreciate, and are proud of all they have accomplished. Whether it’s something that will help them begin a new life elsewhere or helps them get comfortable right at home, you can find all sorts of giftable products right on Amazon. Check 'em out below!

1. For the one who loves that sweet wireless lifestyle: AirPods

People can't stop buying AirPods.

It’s no secret that we’re a big fan of Apple’s AirPods Pro headphones. The wireless headphones are comfortable and easy to use, so you can leave your desk without having to pause your music or Zoom call. I can’t imagine working from home without a pair, and they are practically essential for traveling. If you’re planning to gift a pair, consider giving a case as well.

Get the Air Pods Pro from Amazon for $197

2. For the couch potato: A weighted blanket

Help them stay cozy.

After exams and graduation are over, grads are going to want to unwind. I’ve been there! Trust me, it felt amazing to have an empty to-do list after the frenzy that is senior year. A weighted blanket is a luxurious gift that allows your recent grad to relax in comfort and let go of anxiety as the celebration cools down. This 12-pound blanket from YnM won our Editor’s Choice award for the best value weighted blanket too!

Get the YnM Weighted Blanket from Amazon for $62.90

3. For the sentimental one: A photo album to capture all the memories

Print photos so the album isn't empty when you gift it.

Graduation marks the end of an era, and it’s something to really celebrate. Whether it’s a high school graduation, a college ceremony for a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD degree, or a trade certification, there will certainly be pictures from the ceremony and the celebration afterward. A photo album is a great gift for grads who want to print the photos out and store them nearby. Albums are especially good gifts for those who like hard copies and anyone who may be moving away, since the album will serve as a tangible reminder of friends and family.

Get the Vienrose Photo Album from Amazon for $20.99

4. For the one who likes to stay hydrated: A bestselling water bottle

Give a reusable gift to be sustainable.

Some days I refer to my Hydro Flask as my best friend. I will continue to sing its praises until I can't anymore. I have the 32-ounce style, and it keeps my water cold for hours. The cap seals securely so I never worry about leaking, and you can buy an alternate cap if you prefer a straw lid. This bottle also ranked third in our rigorous testing, so you know it’s good! I love gifting Hydro Flasks because they are high quality, long-lasting, and help reduce plastic waste; a win-win-win!

Get the Hydro Flask 32oz from Amazon for $44.95

5. For the grad on the go: A Fitbit

Fitbits are for everyone.

Fitbits are popular and for good reason! This classic, slim model has close to 50,000 4+ star reviews from people of all ages and activity levels. Reviewers love the fit of the band on their wrist and consider it a great “bang for your buck” since it tracks activity, sleep, heart rate, and even syncs with an app to display calls and texts. We also named it our favorite Fitbit for its comprehensive activity tracking and easy-to-use companion app.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 from Amazon for $129.50

6. For the scatter-brain: A Tile tracker

A Tile will save you the panic of losing your wallet (again).

I don’t know about you, but I’m constantly misplacing things. I typically find them, usually already in my tote bag or left behind in my car cup holder. A Tile Mate (let's be honest, a few of them) absolutely changed my going-out-the-door experience—and clearly have helped over 40,000 other shoppers, if its 4.6-star rating is anything to go by. If you can’t find your keys, pull up the Tile app and ring the locator. You can follow the sound directly to them. Tiles can be hooked onto lanyards, water bottles, bikes, wallets, and more. They’re easy to use and make a great gift, even for grads who always have it together.

Get the Tile Mate from Amazon for $19.99

7. For the one who needs a pick-me-up: A french press for quick coffee

Who needs Starbucks?

Most students—at least in college—are fueled by caffeine. So, gifting our favorite french press is a no-brainer. We like how lightweight the model is, making it easy to move and travel with. Plus, the coffee is poured through two mesh filters, resulting in a smooth and ground-free cup of coffee. Pair it with beans from a local cafe and you’ll have a heartfelt gift for any coffee lover.

Get the ESPRO French Press from Amazon for $34.95

8. For the one who's beaming with pride: A frame for their diploma

Help them show off their hard work!

Receiving a diploma is a big deal, especially for first-generation students. Some students even receive dual degrees, and there are plenty of people who earn multiple levels of education. Once they cross the stage and move their tassel, they’re going to want to proudly display their achievement. A diploma frame is a gift that they’ll cherish forever, and this only comes highly rated from more than 1,000 shoppers for being a great value.

Get the 11x14 Diploma Frame from Amazon for $29.99

9. For the music lover: A pair of ANC headphones

A music-lover will adore these headphones.

A good pair of headphones is essential for getting through late night library sessions and using public transportation. I wore mine walking to and from campus, at the gym, and while eating takeout all hours of the night so they broke down from sweat, weather, and occasional spills before I made it to graduation. I don’t think I’m alone here, though! Gift your graduate a high-quality set, like our current favorite noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, which they can enjoy with their newfound free time.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones from Amazon for $348

10. For the one who's always on aux: A portable speaker to bring the party everywhere

Help them bring their tunes everywhere.

We tested the best portable speakers, and the JBL Flip 5 was chose an our Best Value pick. The bluetooth speaker is nice and loud, water-resistant, colorful, and has a long battery life to keep the party going. Though it’s a bit heavy—so maybe give your backpacking grad something a bit lighter—it checked all the boxes on our list.

Get the JBL Flip 5 from Amazon for $119.95

11. For the jet-setter: A weekender bag

Pair this weekender with a weekend trip.

After graduation, many recent grads book flights and plan road trips to explore the world and connect with nature. A weekender bag is a handy item for traveling, essentially filling the gap between a campus backpack and luggage. This canvas duffel-style bag has compartments to keep all items secure and a bottom pocket for shoes or books. The bag can serve as a carry-on for extended trips or contain everything for a weekend escape, which more than 4,000 buyers attest to in the reviews.

Get the MyMealivos Weekender Bag from Amazon for $40.99

12. For the bookworm: A Kindle so they can read anywhere

A Kindle lets you read anywhere without lugging books.

One of the things I was most excited to tackle after graduation was the pile of books I had bought over the years but never had the time to read. My shelf was full of fiction and local reads that had been pushed aside to make room for textbooks and exam prep. Though some people may prefer a physical book, a Kindle makes reading anywhere, anytime easy. The Paperwhite is our favorite model, as its anti-glare display allows one to read in the sun, and its waterproof body means you can get through your reading list even beside a pool or the ocean.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $129.99

13. For the avid photographer: An Instax camera for priceless memories

An Instax Mini is trendy.

Instant cameras have long been a fan-favorite way to capture memories. They’re timeless, quick, and aesthetically pleasing. Plus, it’s way more fun to gather around for a Polaroid or Instax snap than a click on a smartphone. While the Fujifilm Mini (our favorite Instant camera is a great gift on its own, this set also comes with three packs of film, plus batteries, so you snap a picture with the graduate right then and there.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Bundle from Amazon for $112.95

14. For the yogi: A yoga mat to melt post-exam stress

Yoga will help your grad destress.

After stressful exams and certification tests, grads are in need of some movement. Yoga helps reduce stress, whether it’s a sweaty hot yoga class or a few simple stretches in the living room. A cork yoga mat is antimicrobial and naturally water-resistant, making it a great gift for yogis who love those hot yoga classes or who live in hotter climates. We recently tested the Gaiam mat and liked the cushioning and the eco-friendly qualities.

Get the Gaiam Cork yoga Mat from Amazon for $34.19

15. For the one who could use a nap: A silk mask to wear while catching up on sleep

zZz.

For many, graduation marks the end of all-nighters spent bent over books in the library. You don’t need to break the bank to give a gift that shows you care about your grad’s well-being. Our favorite silk sleep mask is under $10—and has close to 30,000 glowing review on Amazon. The design “extends nice and low so that no light sneaks in at the base” and the silk material is ultra smooth, making it a go-to for people who need it dark to get a good night’s rest.

Get the Alaska Bear Silk Sleep Mask from Amazon for $9.99

16. For the world traveler: A passport wallet for going abroad

A passport holder is so helpful on long trips.

Your grad friends who plan on going abroad once they cross the stage will need a passport, which means a passport cover will also be useful. This RFID wallet protects personal information and makes it easier to spot your passport in a bag or in a pile while traveling. You can shop the designs to find a quote or artwork that matches your grad’s personality and itinerary. Close to 2,000 reviewers on Amazon comment that it's is unique, vibrant, and well-made.

Get the RFID Passport Wallet from Amazon for $13.95

17. For the caffeine-addict: A coffee subscription to fuel them through their next degree

Coffee is the gift I'd want.

If your graduate is continuing their education, they’re probably going to need more coffee. We tested over a dozen coffee subscriptions, and Counter Culture was our favorite. While the subscription is sold on the Counter Culture website, you can send individual bags with ease thanks to Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Find a roast you think they’ll like, and with options ranging from caramel notes to fruity and chocolatey ones, you’re sure to find the right gift.

Get the Counter Culture Whole Bean Coffee from Amazon from $15

18. For the forgetful one: A journal to remember all the details

Journals are handy and versatile.

As an avid journaler, I can’t recommend the habit enough. There is nothing better than flipping through old journals and reliving some of my favorite moments. Graduates are going to want to capture their achievements and next steps somewhere, and Moleskine journals are high quality. This one has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from over 15,000 Amazon shoppers, so you can't go wrong. Even if the grad in your life doesn’t want to write daily, a good notebook is nice to have when starting a new job or learning to keep track of all the adult things—like bills, loans, and appointments.

Get the Moleskine Classic Notebook from Amazon for $15.23

19. For the sustainable one: A compost bin to help lower their carbon footprint

Is your grad a tree hugger?

When I tested compost bins, this stainless steel bin won me over. It was easy to add food scraps to, easy to empty, and easy to clean. It’s small enough to fit on a countertop and not crowd a small kitchen. It makes a great gift for the sustainable-minded grad, especially those who may have majored in environmental sciences! I recommend purchasing compostable bags to line the bin with, which will make cleaning even easier.

Get the EPICA Compost Bin from Amazon for $22.45

20. For the one who loves fresh blooms: A bouquet of flowers

Give a fresh bouquet.

You can never go wrong with flowers, no matter who the grad is...unless they have allergies, then reconsider! Roses are vibrant and fragrant and will show your love for your grad. Fresh bouquets are also a wonderful option if you need to ship your gift to a friend who may not live nearby. With an overall 4.4-star rating, these flowers are a safe choice, and according to reviewers, last up to two weeks! You’ll need to plan at least a little bit ahead though, as orders received before 10:00 A.M. (PST) won’t be delivered until the next day and Amazon doesn't currently offer delivery on weekends or Mondays.

Get the Signature Roses Bouquet from Amazon for $44.19

21. For the one who needs to de-stress: A selection of bath bombs

Who doesn't want bath bombs?

Gift a bit of self-care with this set of bath bombs. The pack contains 12 bath bombs made from natural ingredients that won’t stain your bathtub. Each bath bomb is colorful and fizzy and unique, with a variety of scents like jasmine, lavender, eucalyptus, orange and lemon. More than 6,000 happy Amazon customers claim these bombs smell amazing and come in adorable packaging.

Get the Bubbly Belle Bath Bombs Gift from Amazon for $26.97

22. For the one planning a big move: Our favorite luggage

Give a luggage set so they can travel in style.

Many college graduates accept jobs that are in new cities, which means they have a big move coming up. Gifting a nice luggage set not only lasts decades, but also helps make the move a bit smoother. We liked Travelpro Platinum Magna the best when we tested luggage for its rugged exterior and useful compartments, along with its spinner wheels that make navigating airports and Ubers a breeze. This set has four sizes: 19 inches, 21 inches, 25 inches, and 29 inches—perfect for fitting clothing, books, and knick-knacks.

Get the Travelpro Platinum Magna Luggage from Amazon from $269.99

23. For the nostalgic one: A copy of Oh, the Places You'll Go!

This book is great for grads you knew as children.

I’ve seen so many friends be gifted this Dr. Seuss classic upon their graduation. It’s a sweet gift that celebrates accomplishment and encourages everyone to continue to learn, grow, and explore beyond their diploma or degree. Books can be great gifts, and this one truly fits the occasion.

Get the Oh, the Places You'll Go! Hardcover from Amazon for $7.79

24. For the busy-bee: A watch to stay on schedule

I love how a watch looks with simple outfits.

My mom gifted me a Fossil watch for my college graduation (Thanks, Mom!). I wear it often because it reminds me of her and it keeps me on schedule, especially when I’m running errands. Some people have forgone wearing watches because we almost always have a smartphone on our person. However, having a watch is convenient (you don’t have to reach in your pocket or purse) and it can add to your style. Fossil is a brand I trust and adore, and its watches are timeless and high quality, making them a great gift to give and receive. Plus, the watchbands can be swapped out easily so your grad can customize it. This one also has close to 3,000 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers, who praise its classic design and comfortable strap.

Get the Fossil Jacqueline Casual Watch from Amazon for $76.54

25. For the one who prefers no-fuss meals: A versatile rice cooker

Rice cookers will get a ton of use in the kitchen.

Though this rice cooker is large, it is worth every inch of counter or cabinet space it takes up. We chose it as our best overall rice cooker as it was able to cook all different types of rice with ease and has lots of useful presets and safety features. It's perfect for the grad who enjoys simple, easy meals or could use a little help cooking the basics.

Get the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker from Amazon for $189

