25 Investigates: Karen Read asks for security camera footage, court documents show

According to new court documents obtained by 25 Investigates, the woman accused of second-degree murder in the death of her late boyfriend and Boston cop John O’Keefe has filed a pretrial motion for security camera footage she believes will support her allegations of a wide-ranging cover-up.

New defense filing in Karen Read case. Her lawyers trying to confirm if there was a working Google Nest camera at 34 Fairview. Defense says Brian Albert told grand jury he had one but it had not been installed #boston25 pic.twitter.com/t4VXnLjlN9 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 8, 2023

O’Keefe’s body was found just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, in the front yard of the Canton home of a Boston Police officer. Prosecutors accuse Read of reversing into him in anger after a night of drinking, before fleeing the scene and leaving him to die in a blizzard.

In Karen Read’s Thursday motion filed in State court, her attorneys says it’s “hard to believe” that there was no security camera installed at the Canton home.

The motion includes grand jury testimony where the homeowner Brian Albert said he received what he thought was a nest camera for Christmas but it had not been installed.

Read’s motion said security camera footage would establish whether O’Keefe ever entered the home.

Her defense team claims that law enforcement never asked any party attendees whether they ever saw security cameras at the home.

Read’s team has pointed to cell phone data suggesting that O’Keefe may have walked upstairs after being dropped off at the Canton home.

But prosecutors say cellphone data isn’t 100% precise, and that all attendees of a party that night at the home said O’Keefe never entered.

Read’s team wants the court to issue a summons to Google LLC to see if the Canton homeowner installed a Google Nest camera.

