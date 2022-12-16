25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect to face a judge after being returned to Mass.

A man suspected in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month has been returned to Massachusetts and is slated to face a judge on Friday, 25 Investigates has learned.

Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymout, is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court at 2 p.m. on murder charges in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” in their home on Gotham Hill Drive, sources told Boston 25.

Carl and Vicki Matson were found dead inside their home.

Keeley waived his extradition in Florida earlier this month when he was captured after spending days on the run following the alleged killings. In court, a contentious Keeley told the judge he was ready to stop running.

The victims’ dog was also discovered dead in the house, and their Jeep Wrangler was recovered in the parking lot of a Walmart in Avon.

Boston 25 also learned that Keeley had Carl Mattson’s credit cards and was using them after the murder.

Keeley was picked up in Miami Beach after getting into an altercation and allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer.

An investigation into the murders remains ongoing.

BREAKING: MARSHFIELD DOUBLE MURDER SUSPECT CHRISTOPHER KEELEY RETURNED TO MA THIS AM. WILL BE ARRAIGNED PLYMOUTH DISTRICT COURT 2PM. @Boston25 #TrueCrime pic.twitter.com/e0IQslR5EO — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) December 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

