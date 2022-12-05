25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect waives extradition after being captured in Florida

A man suspected in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple has waived his extradition in a Florida court and will be returned to Massachusetts to face charges, 25 Investigates has learned.

Christopher Keeley appeared in a Miami courtroom via a video call, just days after he was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home last week.

Massachusetts authorities now have 15 days to return Keeley to the Bay State.

A source told Boston 25 that the Miami Beach Police Department picked up Keeley after an altercation. A source added that Keeley had Carl Mattson’s credit cards and was using them after murder.

Florida investigators soon notified authorities, who had been looking for him in the Atlanta area.

The couple’s son Jeffrey Mattson told investigate reporter Ted Daniel that Keeley had been staying with his parents prior to the murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

