25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered
25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
Keeley’s record contains 8 prior cases in Quincy District Court and Plymouth District Court.
In one of those cases from 2016, Keeley and three others were charged in connection with an attack on a 21-year-old man with autism. The victim told police he was kicked and hit with a bottle and his wallet and phone were stolen.
Keeley’s other priors include:
Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle
Breaking and Entering Daytime (Felony)
Possession and Distribution of Drugs x2
Operating on Suspended License x2
A&B on Family Member
All of Keeley’s prior cases are listed as “closed” or “disposed.”
At a news conference, DA Cruz said Keeley has a history of mental health issues but provided no specifics. One of his former addresses is listed as a men’s sober house in Quincy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
