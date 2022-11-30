25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.

Keeley’s record contains 8 prior cases in Quincy District Court and Plymouth District Court.

In one of those cases from 2016, Keeley and three others were charged in connection with an attack on a 21-year-old man with autism. The victim told police he was kicked and hit with a bottle and his wallet and phone were stolen.

Keeley’s other priors include:

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Breaking and Entering Daytime (Felony)

Possession and Distribution of Drugs x2

Operating on Suspended License x2

A&B on Family Member

All of Keeley’s prior cases are listed as “closed” or “disposed.”

At a news conference, DA Cruz said Keeley has a history of mental health issues but provided no specifics. One of his former addresses is listed as a men’s sober house in Quincy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

