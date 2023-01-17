25 Investigates: Medical Examiner’s Office won’t say if it ruled on Ana Walshe’s death

The Massachusetts Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (ME) declined to reveal if a death certificate has been produced for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe. Walshe’s husband, Brian was charged with her murder Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not said if her remains have been found.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner investigates the cause and manner of death for deaths that occur under violent, suspicious, or unexplained circumstances” according to the agency’s website.

Former state and federal prosecutor Brad Bailey told 25 Investigates it would be unusual to bring a murder charge without consulting a pathologist. Bailey said the ME’s Office would need concrete evidence that Ana Walshe is no longer alive to issue a death certificate, which includes cause and manner of death.

“If you have tissue, if you actually have brain matter, if you have traces of organ disruption, then you will have a basis for a medical examiner to make the type of finding that would require him or her to say that life could not have been sustained as a result of this type of trauma,” Bailey said.

Last week, 25 Investigates reported that a hacksaw and a rug connected to the disappearance of Ana Walsh were found at a Peabody garbage facility, according to sources.

One source with knowledge of the case said, “biological evidence” from the rug was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for testing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW