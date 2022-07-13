25 Investigates: Michael Cox named next Boston police commissioner

A veteran Boston police officer has been selected to lead the department.

Sources tell 25 Investigates that Michael Cox will be announced as the next police commissioner by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday.

Cox joined the Boston Police Department in 1989 and rose through the ranks to become superintendent of the Bureau of Professional Development. He was part of the Command Staff for 13 years before leaving in 2019 to become chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department in Michigan.

25 Investigates reached out to Cox but has not yet heard back.

Boston has been without a police commissioner since February 2021, when Dennis White served for two days before being placed on leave due to past allegations of domestic violence. Acting Mayor Kim Janey was set to name a replacement that May, but was stymied by a legal challenge by White.

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long has since served as acting commissioner.

When asked for comment, Mayor Wu’s office said the announcement will come at a press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

