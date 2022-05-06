25 Investigates: Pharmacist probed for forging vaccine cards

The MA Department of Health confirms an investigation has been launched into a licensed pharmacist who worked at the Stop and Shop in Lynn. 25 Investigates has learned he’s been accused of issuing COVID-19 vaccination cards to people who never received a COVID shot.

The name of the pharmacist has not been released by the health department.

A source familiar with the case said the suspected fraud was first reported by another pharmacy employee who discovered the store had a larger of supply of vaccine than it should have had based on the number of documented shots administered. The source said a records search revealed dozens of vaccine cards were issued to people who never even filled out consent forms. The forged shots were allegedly entered into a state’s vaccine database.

A source tells us the pharmacist is no longer employed by Stop and Shop. The Board of Registration in Pharmacy is conducting the investigation. If the board confirms there was vaccine card fraud, the pharmacist could be fined or lose his license.

25 Investigates checked with the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey and the Office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodget. Spokespeople for both agencies said there is no criminal investigation.

25 Investigates made several attempts to contact Stop and Shop over a 3-day period but multiple calls and emails were not returned. The supermarket chain operates more than 130 stores in Massachusetts according to its website.

