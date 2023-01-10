25 Investigates: Piecing together Brian Walshe’s alleged whereabouts the week Ana disappeared

We learned through court records that a GPS tracker and cell phone data contradicted many statements Brian Walshe allegedly made to police regarding his whereabouts in the days after Ana Walshe was last seen.

Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh spent time piecing together where investigators believe Brian Walshe was and what he was doing New Year’s week.

Brian Walshe reported his wife missing to the police on Wednesday, January 4th. The same day as Ana Walshe’s employer.

Walshe allegedly told investigators that on New Year’s Day, he got up around 7 a.m. He claims around the same time his wife Ana kissed him goodbye and headed to the Logan International Airport for her flight to Washington D.C. But according to investigators, from there, his stories weren’t adding up.

Due to Brian Walshe’s house arrest and GPS tracker for another criminal case, investigators say Walshe requested various “leaves” for the week of January 1st during the morning and afternoon hours to drop off and pick up his kids from school.

Investigators say his cell phone was detected in Brockton and Abington during the week, but he had not obtained permission to be in either town.

On Sunday, January 1st, they say Walshe, who lives in Cohasset, requested travel between 3 p.m.-9 p.m. to take his mother back to her Swampscott home.

But he claimed he got lost and took an unusual route.

On Monday, January 2nd there was no school because of the holiday.

Investigators say Walshe was seen on video at the Home Depot in Rockland wearing a black surgical mask, and blue surgical gloves making a cash transaction.

We now know he purchased hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies.

He also requested time to go shopping mid-day on January 4th. Police did not specify a location for Walshe on this day other than when they questioned him at his home that night.

We know police have been searching the trail trash would take from Swampscott dumpsters to a trash site in Peabody locating key evidence tied to the disappearance of Ana Walsh.

On Sunday, we know Walshe was under arrest at the Cohasset Police Department charged with misleading a police investigation.

He faced a judge Monday and was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

