25 Investigates: Police seize phones from Karen Read as part of witness intimidation investigation

Massachusetts State Police seized two phones from Karen Read on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by a special prosecutor hired by the Norfolk County District Attorney.

Special Prosecutor Ken Mello, who is running the investigation, revealed the development to Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel on Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk County Special Prosecutor Ken Mello just confirmed for me that MSP seized two phones from Karen Read today related to the investigation Mello is running into allegations of witness intimidation. #boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) January 24, 2024

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. She is accused of backing over O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a January 2022 blizzard outside a home in Canton.

Her lawyers claim she’s been framed in a cover-up.

But the seizure of Read’s phones Wednesday is separate from the murder prosecution.

It stems from Mello’s probe into allegations of witness intimidation.

Mello did not provide additional details on Wednesday.

Mello has already made one arrest in his probe.

A grand jury run by Mello indicted Aidan Kearney in December.

Kearney is the blogger who calls himself “Turtleboy.” He faces numerous counts of witness intimidation and other charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW