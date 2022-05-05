25 Investigates: Repeat sex offender found guilty

A registered level 3 sex offender from Melrose will be sentenced next month for fondling himself in front of teen girls.

A jury found Tyler Jacquard guilty of open and gross lewdness in Essex County Superior Court in Salem, Thursday.

Jacquard was taken into custody after the guilty verdict was read.

He had been out on a $30,000 bail that was posted after his arrest by the Massachusetts Bail fund.

The crime happened at the Market Street shopping center in Lynnfield in June 2020. A witness confronted Jacquard and took video of him with her cell phone as he was exposing himself in his car.

The witness said Jacquard was touching himself while watching a group of teen girls as young as 13.

25 Investigates has reported extensively on Jacquard’s previous arrests. His criminal history includes at least 10 prior convictions and a dozen arraignments.

Jacquard could face up to 3 years in state prison when sentenced.

